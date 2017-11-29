The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Halifax

The temperature’s dipping, the leaves are turning and you know what that means: it’s time to invest in boots, ASAP. From fashion-forward styles to classic basics and casual kicks, there are options a-plenty across at these awesome Halifax spots. And if you’re not in Hali, click here to find the best places to find for fall boots across Canada.

Mahone Bay Trading Co.

Find it: 201 Chain Lake Dr., 5657 Spring Garden Rd., qualityfootwear.ca

The low down: Each location has a slightly different feel, one cozily tucked into the heart of Bayer’s Lake, the other an urban-chic spot in Halifax’s busiest shopping district.

Brands: Aquatalia, Ecco, Clarks, Frye, Rieker

Aldo

Find it: 7001 Mumford Rd., aldoshoes.com

The low down: This bright, minimalist spot is filled with the best selection of what Aldo has to offer.

Brands: Tons of fashion-forward styles from the brand’s collection

John David Shoes

Find it: 5657 Spring Garden Rd., johndavidshoes.ca

The low down: A shoe haven in Halifax for nearly three decades, it carries a large assortment of footwear from casual kicks to formal options.

Brands: Sacha London, Peter Kaiser, Michael Kors, Reiker