The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Halifax

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The temperature’s dipping, the leaves are turning and you know what that means: it’s time to invest in boots, ASAP. From fashion-forward styles to classic basics and casual kicks, there are options a-plenty across at these awesome Halifax spots. And if you’re not in Hali, click here to find the best places to find for fall boots across Canada.
John David Shoes in Halifax (Photo: Courtesy John David Shoes)
Mahone Bay Trading Co.
Find it: 201 Chain Lake Dr., 5657 Spring Garden Rd., qualityfootwear.ca The low down: Each location has a slightly different feel, one cozily tucked into the heart of Bayer’s Lake, the other an urban-chic spot in Halifax’s busiest shopping district. Brands: Aquatalia, Ecco, Clarks, Frye, Rieker
Aldo
Find it: 7001 Mumford Rd., aldoshoes.com The low down: This bright, minimalist spot is filled with the best selection of what Aldo has to offer. Brands: Tons of fashion-forward styles from the brand’s collection
John David Shoes
Find it: 5657 Spring Garden Rd., johndavidshoes.ca The low down: A shoe haven in Halifax for nearly three decades, it carries a large assortment of footwear from casual kicks to formal options. Brands: Sacha London, Peter Kaiser, Michael Kors, Reiker
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.