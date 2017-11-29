The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Edmonton

With a new season comes a new excuse to shop—and a new pair of boots is number one on our hit list this fall. Check out our roundup of the best spots in Edmonton to find your perfect pair, because whether you’re looking for something sustainable or a little flashy there’s a boot for you. Not in Edmonton? No big. Click here to check out our fave places to shop for fall boots across Canada.

Shoes@149

Find it: 8746-149 St., shoesat149.ca

The low down: Filled to the brim with European footwear finds, this cozy spot is dedicated to helping you find a pair you’ll live in all season long.

Brands: Wittner, Bueno, Miz Mooz, Vionic, B-Unique

Poppy Barley

Find it: 5015 111 St. North West, poppybarley.com

The low down: This made-in-Edmonton brand creates sustainable, small-batch styles that are as comfortable as they are fashion-forward.

Brands: Their namesake line, made in Mexican factories screened for fair working conditions

Kunitz Shoes

Find it: 837 Saddleback Rd., 10846 Jasper Ave., kunitzshoes.ca

The low down: This full-service shop offers one-on-one fitting appointments to ensure you have the perfect pair.

Brands: Josef Seibel, Rieker, Clarks, Bulle, Ecco