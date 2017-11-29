The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Charlottetown

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Fall is here and with it comes an excuse to revamp our footwear. Boots are a necessary staple for the coming months—and tbh, we were growing tired of making pedi appointment anyways. RIP open toes, get to shopping our fave spots for fall boots in Charlottetown. And be sure to click here to check out our roundup of the best places to shop for fall boots across Canada.
Uptown Shoes in Charlottetown (Photo: Creative Studio 7)
Le Château
Find it: 670 University Ave. Unit 102, lechateau.com The low down: This Canadian-born chain carries functional pairs you can wear over and over again. Brands: Its in-house line that includes everything from chic ankle boots to over-the-knee styles.
Luna Eclectic Emporium
Find it: 111 Grafton St., @lunaemporium The low down: Its newly-minted shoe boutique is filled with tons of new brands exclusively carried on PEI. Brands: Mjus, Alberto, Avanti
Uptown Shoes
Find it: 134 Kent St., @uptownshoes The low down: This local spot carries shoes for both men and women, and even offers a “Shoe Addicts Club” that allows you to shop your way to free shoes. Brands: Unisa, Clarks, Michael Kors, Frye
The Shoe Company
Find it: 135 Sandstone Rd. G2, theshoecompany.townshoes.ca The low down: The place to go for affordable boots that are more than worthy of an #OOTD. Brands: Lucky Brand, Fergalicious, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.