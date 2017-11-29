The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Charlottetown

Fall is here and with it comes an excuse to revamp our footwear. Boots are a necessary staple for the coming months—and tbh, we were growing tired of making pedi appointment anyways. RIP open toes, get to shopping our fave spots for fall boots in Charlottetown. And be sure to click here to check out our roundup of the best places to shop for fall boots across Canada.

Le Château

Find it: 670 University Ave. Unit 102, lechateau.com

The low down: This Canadian-born chain carries functional pairs you can wear over and over again.

Brands: Its in-house line that includes everything from chic ankle boots to over-the-knee styles.

Luna Eclectic Emporium

Find it: 111 Grafton St., @lunaemporium

The low down: Its newly-minted shoe boutique is filled with tons of new brands exclusively carried on PEI.

Brands: Mjus, Alberto, Avanti

Uptown Shoes

Find it: 134 Kent St., @uptownshoes

The low down: This local spot carries shoes for both men and women, and even offers a “Shoe Addicts Club” that allows you to shop your way to free shoes.

Brands: Unisa, Clarks, Michael Kors, Frye

The Shoe Company

Find it: 135 Sandstone Rd. G2, theshoecompany.townshoes.ca

The low down: The place to go for affordable boots that are more than worthy of an #OOTD.

Brands: Lucky Brand, Fergalicious, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman