The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Calgary

Tall boots, ankle boots, Chelsea boots, oh my! The options for fall boots are endless, but lucky for you, we’ve got ya covered with the best spots in Calgary to shop this seasonal staple. Whether you’re after sexy over-the-knee or chill boots that easily transition from day to night, there’s a pair waiting to be scooped up. If you’re not in Calgary, be sure to click here and check out our roundup of the best places to shop for fall boots across Canada.

Browns Shoes

Find it: 100 Anderson Rd., 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, 317 7th Ave. South West, 6455 Macleod Trail South West, 261055 Crossiron Blvd., brownsshoes.com

The low down: Established 77 years ago, Browns offers designer collections and exclusive lines. It also lends a helping hand to the community, donating 10 percent of its pre-tax profits to charity.

Brands: Browns, The Wishbone Collection, Giuseppe Zanotti, Marc Jacobs

27 Boutique

Find it: 1510 17th Ave. South West, 27boutique.com

The low down: Obsessed with unique clothing and accessories, the staff at this quaint boutique are always on the hunt for new brands.

Brands: Chinese Laundry, 27 Boutique, Dolce Vita

Shoe Warehouse

Find it: 2525 36 St. North East, 8228 Macleod Trail South East, 261055 Cross Iron Blvd. Unit 402, shoewarehouse.townshoes.ca

The low down: This spacious store is filled with trendy and affordable finds, and they have a rewards program.

Brands: Circus by Sam Edelman, Clarks, Nine West, Lucky Brand

Nordstrom Chinook Centre

Find it: 6455 Macleod Trail South West, shop.nordstrom.com

The low down: The first Nordstrom store to touch down on Canadian soil in 2014, it boasts three shoe departments, with goods ranging from high-end to more affordable finds.

Brands: A huge selection of collections for every budget, including Alexander Wang, Valentino, 1.State, and Steve Madden