The Best Pride Events in Edmonton to Spread the Love

If you’re like us, Pride Week is something you look forward to all year. It’s a chance to round up your closest friends, dress up in the most colourful garb and celebrate with dancing, drinking and more. Whether you’re part of the LGBTQ community or an ally, you’ll want to be at the best Pride events in Edmonton. And if you want to keep the party going all the summer long, check out our round-up of Pride events from Vancouver to St. John’s.

When: May 25–June 3

Pride Parade

The low-down: Between the seemingly endless sea of floats, dancers and LGBTQ folks decked out in the most colourful garb and the infectious spirit of Pride, this family-friendly event is a don’t miss. Trust, it’s one of our fave events of the week.

When: June 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starting at Whyte Avenue and 108 St., then travels along 104 St. to 86 Ave., edmontonpride.ca

Dancing with Pride

The low-down: We are *living* for this super cute Pride-themed swing dance party! The night starts off with a 45-minute lesson in the upbeat dance genre, then follows up with two hours of dancing. It’s the perfect way to get to know people and let loose (*jazz hands*).

When: June 6 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fees: $10 per person in advance, $15 per person at the door

Find it: The Aviary, 9314 111 Ave. NW, edmontonpride.ca

Pride in the Park Festival

The low-down: Drop everything on the Saturday of Pride Week and spend the day with friends and family in Strathcona Park soaking in live music, noshing on drool-worthy eats from the city’s hottest food trucks and checking out the diverse roster of LGBTQ vendors dotted around the venue.

When: June 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fees: Free for admission

Find it: Strathcona Park, edmontonpride.ca

Pride Beverage Garden

The low-down: As part of the Pride in the Park festivities, you can take a break from dancing, watching the epic performances and perusing the exhibitors at the Beverage Garden to sip on some ice cold bevvies (sangria, anyone?) with you and your crew all. day. long.

When: June 9 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fees: $10 per person

Find it: Strathcona Park, edmontonpride.ca

Taste of Kink

The low-down: If you’re over 18 and are v. curious about exploring the world of kink, this open house is perf for you. There will be a quick orientation to introduce you to the basics of kink and the importance of consent, then you’re free to roam, play and explore. Bonus: kink experts are there to answer your questions and show you beginner moves!

When: June 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Fees: $25 per person

Find it: ASPECC, 12031 76 St. NW, edmontonpride.ca