A tattoo is a part of who you are, whether the design has sentimental value or just looks damn good on your bod. It can be a little intimidating to decide on the design, placement and artist, let alone where the heck you’re going to get it done. Well, here’s one thing you can cross off your pre-tattoo list: finding a clean, professional and artistically innovative shop. These are the best tattoo parlours in Edmonton for your first or 15th tat. And if you want to get inked in every province across Canada, click here.

Bombshell Tattoo Galerie

Find it: 9925 82 Ave. NW, bombshelltattoo.ca

The rundown: Owner, head artist and internationally acclaimed tattoo talent Liz Venom is known for her realistic nature designs (which you can peep on her inspiring Instagram). The interior of the shop is filled with eye-catching prints, quirky details (like a moose head with a baseball cap hanging from one antler) and a rustic-grunge vibe.

Cost: Varies, depending on artist and piece

Walk-ins: Yes

Atomic Zombie

Find it: 10121 124 St., atomiczombie.com

The rundown: This popular tattoo and piercing shop is home to 12 gifted tattoo artists who each bring their own unique vision to the table. From jaw-dropping watercolour designs to statement “new-school” styles (think: bright colours and animated caricatures), you’re bound to click creatively with one of the artists.

Cost: $120 minimum; $175 per hour

Walk-ins: No

Shades of Grey Tattoo

Find it: 10444 82 Ave. NW, shadesofgreytattoo.com

The rundown: As a self-proclaimed “art fusion experience,” this one-of-a-kind tattoo studio is home to a unique collection of toys, comic books and art. The gallery-like environment offers a creative backdrop for your tattoo session, with both veteran and up-and-coming artists doing the inking.

Cost: $105 minimum; $160 per hour

Walk-ins: Yes

Eye of the Lotus

Find it: 10653 116 St. NW, eyeofthelotus.com

The rundown: Not only d0 the artists at this homey custom tattoo and piercing parlour create breathtaking designs for their clients, but they’re all about giving back to the community, too. Over the years, they’ve spoken to high school and youth groups about the importance of safe, hygienic tattoos and piercings (which is v. important and should be talked about more, TBH).

Cost: $165 to $175 per hour

Walk-ins: No