The Sweetest Chocolate Shops in Charlottetown

This charming island is home to some delicious chocolate. With everything from an Anne of Green Gables–inspired shop to a quaint family-owned biz right outside the city, you’re bound to find a treat that will tickle your taste buds. Whether you’re into sea salt and caramel, Madagascar vanilla or raspberry cream, these are the best chocolate shops in Charlottetown. And if you’re looking to sample the best chocolates from Vancouver to St. John’s, click here.

Island Chocolates

Find it: 4 Main St., islandchocolates.ca

The low-down: Just a short half-hour drive from downtown Charlottetown, this family-owned spot in Victoria-by-the-Sea has been fulfilling all choco cravings for over 30 years. It’s an under-the-radar gem the locals cannot stop raving about.

Prices: $2 each; $4 to $5 each for bars; $15 to $27 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Raspberry Cream Centres, made with fondant sugar, butter, cream, local honey and fresh raspberries (foodie bonus points: the business grows its own fruit)

The most photogenic: Madagascar Vanilla, which is hand-dipped with the letter “V” (for vanilla, obvi) in milk or dark chocolate

Anne of Green Gables Chocolates

Find it: 100 Queen St., 397 Capital Dr., annechocolates.com

The low-down: Anne of Green Gables and Prince Edward Island—name a more iconic duo. Since this chocolate franchise is named after Canada’s favourite redhead, you’re guaranteed to get a feel for the island when you step inside this inviting spot.

Prices: $4.99 to $22.99 for a box of individual and assorted chocolates

The most unique: Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips, the perfect combo of salty and sweet when you’re looking to upgrade your Netflix and chill snack

The most photogenic: Sea Salt Caramels, which are square chocolates filled with sticky caramel and topped with delicate sprinkles of sea salt