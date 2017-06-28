Where to Celebrate Canada 150 Across the Country

As Canada marks 150 years since Confederation, the country is ready to get down. And while this land and its history go way beyond this past decade and a half, July 1 is set to be a giant party across the country. No matter where you find yourself this Canada Day, there will be awesome performances by homegrown acts, mesmerizing fireworks and more weekend-long festivities to catch.

Canada Day Activities in Yukon

Whitehorse: Canada 150

The low-down: The day kicks off with the annual pancake breakfast, followed by a day-long celebration filled with activities like a parade, skate competition, cultural connect festival and a host of musical and dance performances.

Check out: Juno Award winners July Talk, the Inuvik Drummers and Dancers

Cost: Free

Find it: July 1, Shipyards Park, whitehorse.ca

Canada Day Activities in Northwest Territories

Yellowknife: Canada 150 Day Celebration

The low-down: Honouring all communities within our nation, this celebration includes performances by Indigenous and Francophone performers, a citizen affirmation ceremony and heavy-hitters on the Canadian music scene.

Check out: Canadian legend Bruce Cockburn

Cost: Free

Find it: July 1, Somba K’e Civic Plaza

Canada Day Activities in Nunavut

Iqaluit: Canada Day

The low-down: Start the celebration off with a run in Sylvia Grinnel Park or a pancake breakfast, followed by the annual Canada Day parade, full of maple leaves and iconic red and white everything. Spend the rest of the afternoon taste-testing delicious local food downtown and soaking in the live music by the beach into the evening.

Check out: The Arts Festival, Alianait, that overlaps with the city’s Canada Day celebrations ( alianait.ca )

Cost: Free

Find it: July 1 at Sylvia Grinnel Park, Arc Winter Games Arena, Nakasuk School Field, Beachfront Stage, Iqaluit Square, city.iqaluit.nu.ca

Canada Day Activities in British Columbia

Vancouver: Canada Day at Canada Place

The low-down: Spanning two days, this event features awesome musical acts, a citizenship ceremony, a pancake breakfast and a beer and wine lounge, all wrapped up at night with a fireworks show.

Check out: Performances by Sam Roberts, Fefe Dobson and Dragonette

Cost: Free

Find it: July 1 & 2, canadaplace.ca

Prince George: Canada Day in the Park

The low-down: This multicultural celebration of our nation’s b-day starts off with something sweet: cake (nbd). Continue noshing as you taste test the world’s flavours at the various ethnic food concessions scattered around the park, and make sure to catch all the live musical performances on the mainstage.

Check out: The Canada 150 Birch Canoe being unveiled during the festivities

Cost: Free

Find it: July 1 at Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park, tourismpg.com

Canada Day Activities in Alberta

Calgary: Canada Day at Riverfront Avenue

The low-down: Start the day with a host of unique acts and delicious food, wrap it up with a talent-filled concert and fireworks display.

Check out: Performances by Cirque Nova, Michael Bernard Fitzgerald and Tegan and Sara

Cost: Free

Find it: July 1, Riverfront Ave, calgary.ca

Edmonton: Canada Day at City Hall and Alberta Legislature

The low-down: Tour the Alberta Legislature, check out celebrations of culture on the Diversity Stage and dine at drool-worthy food trucks, all capped off by a huge fireworks display.

Check out: Alyssa Reid on the Alberta Discovered Stage, the Canada 150 mural unveiling

Cost: Free

Find it: July 1 at City Hall and the Alberta Legislature, edmonton.ca

Edmonton: Canada 150 in 150 Celebration Finale

The low-down: This gathering starts with an afternoon street festival, then continues inside for a ceremony honouring 150 award recipients, and wraps up with a concert as the grand finale.

Check out: The evening performance with Sarah McLachlan (bring some tissues)

Cost: The afternoon event is free, tickets are $50 for the indoor celebration

Find it: July 1 at Rogers Place, canada150in150.ca

Canada Day Activities in Saskatchewan

Saskatoon: Optimist Canada Day 150

The low-down: Start the day early with a buffet breakfast, then continue the celebration with a host of multicultural performances, a citizenship reaffirmation ceremony and a bunch of wicked bands.

Check out: The Pavlychenkp Folklorique Ensemble, Platinum Blonde and the epic firework finale

Cost: Free

Find it: July 1, Prairieland Park, optimistcanadadaysaskatoon.com

Canada Day Activities in Manitoba

Winnipeg: Canada 150 at The Forks

The low-down: Head where the Red and Assiniboine Rivers meet to check out five stages (including one dedicated to Indigenous artists) filled with acts all day long, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra and some sweet skateboard demos

Check out: When Whitehorse takes the stage, the epic fireworks finale

Cost: Free

Find it: July 1, 1 Forks Market Rd, theforks.com

Canada Day Activities in Ontario

Toronto: Canada Days

The low-down: Spanning four days, Canada Days combines well-known Canuck musical acts with art pop-ups, dance performances and, of course, fireworks.

Check out: Music for everyone, including Born Ruffians, Shad, Belly, Barenaked Ladies and Ron Sexsmith, circus shows by Hercinia Arts Collective and a colourful performance by Toronto-based dance company Sanskriti Arts Enemsble.

Cost: Free

Find it: From June 30–July 4 at Nathan Phillips Square; July 1 at Mel Lastman Square, Humber Bay Park West and Scarborough Civic Centre, toronto.ca

Kingston: Canada 150 Weekend

The low-down: The weekend is jam-packed with live performances, parades, a public market and to top it all off, breathtaking fireworks.

Check out: Musical acts from Busty and the Bass and Dirty Radio or the illumination of City Hall

Cost: Free

Find it: From July 30–July 2 in Downtown Kingston, downtownkingston.ca

Ottawa: Canada Day in the Capital

The low-down: Activities and performances are slated across three sites, including a WE Day event and spectacular fireworks finale. If you can’t make it to the celebration in person, parts of the day will be broadcast. For family-friendly activities, check out the Canadian Museum of History for games, inflatables and a silent DJ dance party.

Check out: Walk off the Earth, Dean Brody, Serena Ryder, Alessia Cara, Gordon Lightfoot, Mother Mother

Cost: Free

Find it: From June 30–July 2 at Parliament Hill, the Canadian Museum of History and Major’s Hill Park, canada.ca

Canada Day Activities in Quebec

Montreal: Canada Day at Vieux-Port

The low-down: There are workshops, installations and games throughout the two kilometre stretch of the port, and a chance to discover the most important parts of Canadian history

Check out: The swearing in ceremony for new Canadians, and the epic fireworks finale

Cost: Free

Find it: July 1, Vieux-Port, canadadaymontreal.org

Montreal: Canada Day Parade

The low-down: A tradition first started 1977 to celebrate Canadian pride, the Montreal Canada Day Parade celebrates a milestone itself this year, it’s 40th birthday.

Check out: When the parade wraps at Place du Canada, a ginormous cake (big enough to feed 2,500) is served.

Cost: Free

Find it: July 1, St. Catherine St. and Fort St., montrealcanadadayparade.com

Canada Day Activities in New Brunswick

Moncton: Canada 150 Celebrations

The low-down: This day-long party celebrates our country with a flag raising ceremony, craft beer garden, musical performances and a fireworks spectacular.

Check out: Coeur de Pirate, The Glorious Sons and Alan Doyle

Cost: Free

Find it: July 1, Riverfront Park, moncton.ca

Canada Day Activities in Prince Edward Island

Charlottetown: Canada Day in the Capital City

The low-down: Get a history lesson with the story of the Confederation, tour the RDV2017 Tall Ships Regatta, watch the Canada 150 mural unveiling and finish the night with performances by Nathalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy

Check out: The artisan pop-up market and Signatures sound and light show

Cost: Free

Find it: July 1, Victoria Park, city.charlottetown.pe.ca

Canada Day Activities in Nova Scotia

Halifax: Canada 150

The low-down: Pancake breakfast, outdoor concert, interactive camping lessons (handy if you’re going to check out some of the best places to camp in Canada)

Check out: Deadmau5 hits the stage with the infamous CUBE 2.1, the first time the revolutionary stage design will appear in Canada.

Cost: Free

Find it: Grand Parade, Halifax Common, hrmcanadaday.ca

Canada Day Activities in Newfoundland and Labrador

St. John’s Canada 150

The low-down: If you’re an early-riser, this event gets an early start with a 6 a.m. sunrise watch and breakfast at Signal Hill. Family-friendly actives continue into the afternoon with performances, laser tag and a citizenship reaffirmation ceremony. In the evening, the big ticket hits the stage, with a fireworks finale.

Check out: Performance by Canadian rock royalty The Sheepdogs

Cost: Free

Find it: Signal Hill, King George V Park, Dominion Memorial Market, stjohns.ca

Related:

The Most Beautiful Beaches Across Canada

The Best Parks and Retreats for Camping Your Way Across Canada

The Best Brunch Spots Across Canada for Mother’s Day (or Any Day)

This post is part of The Canada Project, a representative survey of Canadians from across the country. You can find out more right here.