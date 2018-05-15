Where to Go for the Best Bikini Wax in Calgary

There are a million and one reasons why we live for this time of the year. You’re either taking a tropical vacation to somewhere warm like the Maldives, Bora Bora or Miami, or you’re counting down the days until the summer weather finally hits the True North. Either way, they both involve one thing: bathing suits! We rounded up the best places to get a bikini wax in Calgary so you can feel confident in your own skin no matter how you like to wear your hair down there. And if you want to check out the best waxing spots from coast to coast, click here.

Golden Peach Wax Bar

Find it: 815 1 St. SW, Suite #502, goldenpeach.ca

The low-down: The “waxing rockstars” at this is adorable wax bar want getting groomed down there to feel like you’re getting ready for a night out with your closest girlfriends: it should be fun, easygoing and judgement-free. The team also offers vaginal facials, which helps smooth out ingrown hairs and refreshes sensitive skin around your bikini line. Turns out, your “peach” needs pampering and primping, too.

Price: $25

Book online: Yes

Frilly Lilly

Find it: 2105 4 St. SW, 244-7337 Macleod Trail SW, 420 11 McKenzie Towne Ave. SE, 1106 3 Ave. NW, 550 6 Ave. SE, 150 Crowfoot Cres. NW, 19 – 12424 Symons Valley Rd. NW, 232 – 70 Shawville Blvd. SE, 133 – 339 Aspen Glen Landing SW, 1939 33 Ave. SW, frillylilly.ca

The low-down: Whether you’re looking for the Hawaiian (perf for a g-string bikini) or the Alaskan (a little off the sides), this feminine waxing boutique has a range of styles for you to choose from. With 14 locations across Alberta alone, it’s safe to say this spot is a go-to for ladies on the West Coast. Bonus: they also have their own line of bikini care prods to help with maintenance in between appointments.

Price: $25 to $68

Book online: Yes

Waxy Boutique

Find it: 6455 Macleod Trail, waxyboutique.ca

The low-down: Located in the CF Chinook Centre, this quaint locale uses soft wax for sensitive skin, which helps make the process and the aftercare much more painless. Owner Kenia Fuentes has over 14 years of aesthetic experience and a dedicated clientele who swear by her for their every waxing need.

Price: $35 to $45

Book online: Yes