As much as we live for a good glass of wine paired with our fave rom com, there is no denying the transformative power of this classy drank with the right food. From Modern American and French dishes to hearty Italian cuisine and gourmet shareable plates, these restaurants slash wine bars are serving up the a wide range of fare for whatever wine you’ve got in your glass. For example, a smooth white Voigner wine works beautifully with shellfish and the Chianti blend found in the Governo wine is meant to be eaten with red meat. Whatever your palette, here are the best wine bars in Winnipeg. Or, if you want to wine and dine from coast to coast, click here.

Harth Mozza and Wine Bar

Find it: 1-980 St Anne’s Rd., harthwpg.com

The atmosphere: This Italian wine bar and restaurant is meant for big parties. With long booths and plenty of communal seating, bookmark this modern spot for the next time you’re planning an after-hours get together with your extended crew.

Prices: $8 to $17 per glass, $26 to $200 per bottle

Must sip: Casa Capriolo’s “Governo” from Tuscany, Italy, a rich, organic red wine with notes of black cherry, chocolate and oak with dried grapes added in at the end of the fermentation process for an extra layer of flavour

The fare: Family-style traditional Italian cusine, like Neapolitan-style pizza and homemade pasta



Enoteca

Find it: 1670 Corydon Ave., enotecarestaurant.ca

The atmosphere: If you’re looking to snap an Instagram pic of your #WineWednesday outing, this modern yet earthy space can fulfill all of your aesthetic and booze needs. From the wooden benches topped with foliage to the abundance of natural lighting, your wine is just begging to be snapped.

Prices: $5 to $21 per glass, $40 to $90 per bottle

Must sip: TH Wines’ “Viognier” from British Columbia’s Okanagan region, a smooth white wine with a perfect balance of bitterness and roundness—it calls to mind the flavour of an apricot. Plus, it’s delish with shellfish and warm spices

The fare: Modern American and French dishes, such as a starter of roasted brussel sprouts with a crab vinaigrette, shaved lomo (beef tenderloin) and crispy grains and a delicious roasted duck breast main that comes with a chestnut and orange crust, aromatic broth, smoked caramel apple and chopped endive

Close Company

Find it: 256 Stafford St., close.company

The atmosphere: This 12-seat restaurant is pretty darn cozy, to say the least. The minimal seating and intimate ambiance is what makes this eatery a must-try for those looking for seasonally-inspired wine pairings to go along with the delicious fare.

Prices: $9.50 to $12 per glass, $36 to $46 per bottle

Must sip: Their chef’s menu, which changes the first Tuesday of every month, has a selection of wine pairings to go with the fare. This month, “The Cloud Walker” is their fave. It’s an orange wine from New Zealand that has an acidic and tangy taste of ripe grapefruit

The fare: Shareable plates like steak tartar on toast, Moroccan meatballs and Parisienne gnocchi. Or, choose the carefully curated chef’s menu with snacks, apps, an entrée and a dessert (plus a wine pairing for each course)