When it comes to wine bars in this seaside town, there is no skimping on sophistication. Both spots are located in trendy hotels, from The Duckworth Inn to Blue on Water a.k.a. the perfect destinations for a swanky date night or a much-needed catch-up with your girlfriends. Sip, spill (the gossip, not the wine) and savour the warm and friendly atmosphere with a dash of East Coast charm at the best wine bars in St. John’s. Click here if need an excuse to plan a cross-country wine tasting tour with our fave wine bars from coast to coast. If so, sign us up.

Magnum & Steins

Find it: 329 Duckworth St., magnumandsteins.ca

The atmosphere: Nestled in The Duckworth Inn, this homey spot boasts a wine bar, lounge and private dining room. Bookmark this destination for your next dins and drinks date night.

Prices: $1.70 to $14.50 per glass, $35 to $350 per bottle

Must sip: Tawse Growers’ Blend Pinot Noir from the Niagara Peninsula in Ontario, a fragrant and light red wine with an aroma of strawberry and cherry that compliments red meat and oily fish

The fare: Traditional bar eats with a gourmet twist. We’re currently drooling over the duck confit nachos with fried wontons, a carrot and ginger slaw and drizzled with a sweet and spicy sesame soy sauce



Blue on Water Bar

Find it: 319 Water St, blueonwater.com

The atmosphere: This casual bar’s friendly, inviting vibe (and East Coast charm) encourages chit chat with the other wine enthusiasts. Plus the views of Water Street, exposed brick walls and fully-stocked bar make this spot a city gem.

Prices: $8.41 to $10.18 per glass, $37.50 to $375 per bottle

Must sip: Bodegas Juan Gil’s “Monastrell” from Jumilla, Spain. This fruity and acidic red wine has an aroma of baked strawberries, blackberries and a subtle hit of chocolate, but the taste is a bit more spicy with notes of plum and cedar

The fare: Check out the hotel’s quaint dining room next door for anything from snacks to full-sized entrées that capture the flavours of this seaside town (read: seared scallops, grilled salmon and fish cakes)