No matter your wine bar aesthetic, there’s bound to be at least one spot in the city that sparks your fancy. Whether you envision a casual lounge-like space with live music playing in the background while you sip your full-bodied Italian blend or a bustling pizzeria where you can chow down on a slice (or two) with a fruity glass of Spanish wine, these are the best wine bars in Saskatoon. And what better way to ring in the holiday season than a cross Canada wine bar hop to sample the country’s most luxurious wines? If you’re down, click here (and maybe invite us?).

Boffins Public House

Find it: 111 Research Dr. #106, boffins.ca

The atmosphere: Surrounded by the lush greenery of Garden Park, this rustic spot is perfect if you’re looking for more of a sit-down wine tasting and fine dining experience.

Prices: $7 to $11 per glass, $27 to $58 per bottle

Must sip: They are currently curating their wine list for 2018, which will be available in January. The list includes around 10 wines from a variety of regions for every palette

The fare: Their evening menu boasts classic grub from apps and snacks to heartier mains, sammies and bowls with plenty of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and nut-free options

Melody Bar

Find it: 1214 Queen St W, melodybar.ca

The atmosphere: Nestled inside the Gladstone Hotel, this dimly-lit speakeasy slash underground lounge is *the* spot for drinks and dancing. They have musical guests constantly on rotation, from Thursday jazz nights to head bangin’ sets from local DJs.

Prices: $6.50 to $17 per glass, $35 to $135 per bottle

Must sip: Bolla’s “Amarone della Valpolicella” from the Valpolicella wine region in Veneto, Italy. A bold, full-bodied red wine because of the semi-dried grapes left in during the production process. It tastes like prunes and raisins, but finishes with a dried cherry and vanilla flavour

The fare: Light bar snacks for a late-night nibble, like housemade pickles, yam chips and edamame beans

Una Pizza + Wine

Find it: 707 Broadway Ave., unayxe.com

The atmosphere: For those nights when you want to curb your pizza and wine craving in one sitting, head over to this upscale pizza resto. It’s first come, first served, so make sure to grab a table before they get booked up.

Prices: $8 to $24 per glass, $30 to $110 per bottle

Must sip: The Mas Marer from Montsant, Spain is a big and juicy wine fit for the coldest of Saskatchewan winters. Sour cherry and strawberry flavours freshen up its leathery and earthy notes for a well-rounded red wine

The fare: California-style thin crust pizza with Mediterranean flavours. For a healthy (and delish) option, try The Herbivore with kale pesto, marinated artichokes, cremini mushrooms, red onions, feta and kale chips