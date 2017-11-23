There is no denying the popularity of wine. From t-shirts with “wine o’clock” printed on them to the always approps GIF of comedian Amy Schumer downing a ginormous glass of white wine, this chic drink is everywhere and we are living for it. If anyone cramps your #winetime vibes, tell them to put a cork in it (ha). Puns aside, the best wine bars in Edmonton totally understand your love of wine and are here to pour you up a glass (or two) for your next night out. And if you want to peep our Canada-wide list of the best wine bars across the country, click here.

Tzin Wine & Tapas

Find it: 10115 104 St. NW, tzin.ca

The atmosphere: No matter how cold it is in the city, you’ll instantly feel warm as soon as you step inside this Spanish eatery, thanks to the fiery red walls, comfortable pillows along the booth and the full bodied wine.

Prices: $8 to $25 per glass, $48 to $175 per bottle

Must sip: Bodegas Atalaya’s “Alaya Tierra” from Almansa, Spain is not for the faint of heart—this concoction is almost black in colour and the notes are just as intense (ripe black fruit, damp earth and bay leaf)

The fare: Spanish and Canadian-style tapas, from a rich seafood paella to Albertan bison meatballs and a fish-of-the-day

The Wine Room

Find it: 10525 Jasper Ave., thewineroom.ca

The atmosphere: Like a private Italian wine cellar, this warm locale has wine barrels holding up the bar, beautiful curved archways and brick peaking out from behind the plastered walls.

Prices: $1.75 to over $20 per ounce, $45 to $3,000+ per bottle

Must sip: Signorello Estate’s Cabernet Sauvignon from the Napa Valley in California. This dense and full-bodied wine is an inky purple colour with notes of charcoal, graphite, blackcurrants and blueberries

The fare: Mouthwatering charcuterie boards with an array of cheeses, meats, breads and fruits that pair perfectly with your wine

The Bothy Wine & Whisky Bar

Find it: 5482 Calgary Trail NW, thebothy.ca

The atmosphere: This casual lounge and bar is similar to a traditional Scottish pub with its wooden chairs, extensive selection of whisky and wine and laid-back vibes—it’s definitely a no-fuss place to unwind after a looong week.

Prices: $5.50 to $12 per glass for dessert wines, $40 to $695 per bottle for all the wines

Must sip: The Hess Collection’s “Allomi” from Napa Valley, California, a Cabernet Sauvignon with an intense and complex flavouring of black cherry, raspberry, plums, blackberry and spicy oak

The fare: Scottish apps and entrées (yes, they have haggis on the menu) literally meant for the freezing temps. The next time you’re craving some comfort food, cozy up to the steak and mushroom pie or the tomato-bacon mac and cheese