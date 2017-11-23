The Best Wine Bars in Halifax

We cannot say it enough: we love wine. It is the perfect accompaniment to your Netflix binge when you’re dressed H2T (head to toe) in your comfiest getup (read: no bra, sweats and a face mask), yet it also works wonderfully for a hot date night on the town. Literally so versatile. If you’re a Haligonian who feels the same, here are the best wine bars in your city for optimal Saturday night hangs. Not in Hali ATM? Click here to see our top picks for the best wine bars from Vancouver to St. John’s.

Lion & Bright

Find it: 2534 Agricola St, lionandbright.com

The atmosphere: This café (by day) and wine bar (by night) has an industrial yet rustic vibe. With its an unfinished wooden bar, high ceilings and exposed pipes, this spot is equally cool whether you’re working on your laptop or enjoy a glass (or two) of local wine.

Prices: $9 per glass, $40 to $65 per bottle

Must sip: Lightfoot & Wolfville’s “Tidal Bay” from the Annapolis Valley in Nova Scotia, a local white wine that is light and refreshing thanks to its lime, lychee, apple and pear flavours and a delicate aroma of apple blossom

The fare: Ingredients from Nova Scotian farmers and fisherman are centre stage on their dinner menu, which includes fresh oysters, colourful gourmet salads and signature tacos topped with braised pork, beef, chicken or haddock



Obladee

Find it: 1600 Barrington St., obladee.ca

The atmosphere: The first word that comes to mind when you step inside this Italian wine bar is intimo (translation: v. intimate). The tables are even made out of wine barrels, which earns maj bonus marks in our wine books.

Prices: $9 to $18 per glass, $40 to $200 per bottle

Must sip: Benjamin Bridge’s “Pinot Meunier Red” from the Gaspereau Valley in Nova Scotia, a local red wine that has a bright aroma of cherries, redcurrant and fresh herbs with a light and fresh taste

The fare: Charcuterie boards with a selection of cheeses, meats and breads, plus some delectable comfort food like seared Digby scallops and feta mac and cheese



The Bicycle Thief

Find it: 1475 Lower Water St., bicyclethief.ca

The atmosphere: With a spacious dining room, wrap-around patio and cozy bar, this Italian eatery is a rave-worthy destination all year round. Enjoy a glass of wine from one of Italy’s vineyards while you soak in the waterfront view.

Prices: $7 to $24 per glass, $42 to $450 per bottle

Must sip: Livon’s “Linea Braide Grande Pinot Grigio” from Collio, Italy, a fragrant, full-bodied white wine with notes of saffron and nutmeg and a dry finish

The fare: Hearty Northern Italian “soul food,” like the grilled flatbread topped with tomatoes, pesto and mozzarella or the Italian seafood stew main—perfect for a chilly winter day