Where to Find the Most Delicious Vegan Treats in Toronto

Vegan treats are ridiculously delicious, so it’s no wonder bakeries are popping up everywhere. But don’t stress: We’ve done you a solid and found the best vegan bakeries Toronto has to offer. With offerings that include maple tahini cookies at Bunner’s Bakeshop and vegan chocolate croissants that will transport you to Paris at Through Being Cool Vegan Baking Co., this city isn’t hurting for tasty vegan spots. Once you’ve run through this list, click here for our roundup of the best vegan bakeries across Canada.

Through Being Cool Vegan Baking Co.

Find it: 1277 Bloor St. W., @tbcvegan

The low-down: Vegan food is a passion at this minimalist bakery and grocery store. There is no shortage of dairy- and egg-free sweets, condiments and hearty meals, so you can find something to munch on morning, noon and night.

Prices: $2.50 to $4.50 each

What to order: The vegan chocolate croissant ($3.25) for the flavours of Paris right in the Six

Tori’s Bakeshop

Find it: 2188 Queen St. E., torisbakeshop.ca

The low-down: With a scalloped awning, pops of sage green and baristas decked out in bow ties, this all-natural organic bakery boasts serious old-school vibes. Pop in for a sweet (and healthy) treat that is dairy-, egg- and refined sugar-free.

Prices: $1.75 to $8.85 each

What to order: End the day on a sweet note with a spelt dark chocolate chip cookie ($2.50), with organic spelt flour, dark chocolate chips, Canadian maple syrup and molasses.

Cosmic Treats

Find it: 207 Augusta Ave., cosmictreats.ca

The low-down: This Kensington Market staple was founded in 2015 by business (and life) partners Tim and Elliot, who decided to go vegan together. Since then, they’ve been serving up vegan goods for brunch, lunch, dins and dessert.

Prices: $2 to $20 each

What to order: The ice cream sandwich ($6), composed of a scoop of cashew-based ice cream (the flavours change on the daily) in between two vegan cookies of your choice—we recommend classic chocolate chip

Bunner’s Bakeshop

Find it: 244 Augusta Ave., 3054 Dundas St. W., bunners.ca

The low-down: Stop by one of the bricks-and-mortar bakeries (there are locations in the Junction and Kensington Market) to sample the sweets IRL, or check out Bunner’s cookbook for some recipe inspo.

Prices: $1 to $5 each

What to order: The maple tahini cookie ($2.50) is one of Bunner’s OG treats, combining savoury and sweet for a flavour unlike anything you’ve ever had before.

Kupfert & Kim

Find it: 140 Spadina Ave., 100 King St. W., kupfertandkim.com

The low-down: This plant-based restaurant has you covered with grab-and-go salads, bowls and snacks, perfect for in between meetings or during a quick lunch break.

Prices: $3.75 each

What to order: The PB&J energy ball ($3.75), with dates, peanut butter, raisins, raspberries and a pinch of salt. Wash it all down with a nutrient-packed smoothie.