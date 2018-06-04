Where to Find the Most Delicious Vegan Treats in Saskatoon

ICYMI, these vegan-friendly spots are proof that dairy- and egg-free doesn’t have to be flavour-free

With everything from gourmet “pop tarts” in flavours like sweet potato–pecan or apple-cinnamon to raw Super Sonic energy balls, the baked goods on offer from the best vegan bakeries in Saskatoon don’t skimp on flavour. Once you’ve run through this list, click here for our roundup of the best vegan bakeries across Canada.

All the best bakeries for vegan treats in Saskatoon

Pumpkin Pie Donuts from The Griffin Takeaway in Saskatoon (Photo: Courtesy Anne Viczko)

The Karma Conscious Café & Eatery

Find it: 157 2nd Ave. N., thekarmacafe.ca
The low-down: This vegetarian café is all about promoting good karma. A portion of the proceeds from sales of their grub is donated to local charities, so you can give back while you dig in.
Prices: $2.49 to $3.99 each
What to order: The Super Sonic ball ($2.99), a 100 percent raw treat that delivers a burst of energy thanks to nuts and dried fruit. (It’ll keep you going long past your morning Americano, we promise.)

The Griffin Takeaway

Find it: 3311 8 St. E., griffintakeaway.com
The low-down: For your next workday, leave the kale salad at home and stop by this takeaway lunch shop and bakery for a hearty (and totes flavourful) sammie. Grab a scrumptious pastry to save for a mid-afternoon refuel.
Prices: $2.50 to $10 each
What to order: A thick slice of dairy-free banana chocolate chip or banana walnut bread ($8.50) for an upgrade to your weekday brekkie or a pumpkin pie doughnut ($3.50) for a seasonal snack

Citizen Café & Bakery

Find it: 18 23 St. E., citizencafeandbakery.ca
The low-down: This homey spot not only serves up gourmet treats (we see you, delish “pop tarts”), but also has a quirky interior to match. The bright yellow chairs, colourful chalkboard menus and antique clocks give the café its upbeat vibe.
Prices: $4 to $6 each
What to order: One of their gourmet “pop tarts” ($4.25 each), which come in flavours that are anything but basic: think sweet potato–pecan, pumpkin pie and apple-cinnamon

