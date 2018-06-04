Where to Find the Most Delicious Vegan Treats in Montreal

Score mad brownie points with everyone at your next holiday shaker with delicious treats from the best vegan bakeries in Montreal. From apple cider–flavoured artisanal beignes to pistachio coconut blondies, these scrumptious desserts are hard to beat. Not in Montreal? No worries. Click here for our roundup of the best vegan bakeries across Canada.

Sophie Sucrée

Find it: 167 Pins Ave. E., sophiesucree.com

The low-down: The bright pink entrance and simply chic decor of this vegan bakery might be stunning, but the beautifully crafted three-tiered confections truly take the cake.

Prices: $2.50 to $6 each

What to order: The pistachio coconut blondie ($4), with nothing but good-for-you ingredients, such as sunflower oil, flaxseed, coconut and pistachios

Pâtisserie Petit Lapin

Find it: 342 Ave. Victoria, patisseriepetitlapin.com

The low-down: This brightly lit spot, with pops of turquoise and a whole lot of gorg treats, was the first gluten-, lactose- and allergy-free bakery to open in Montreal. It all started when owner Viviane Nguyen couldn’t find a birthday cake for her one-year-old son, who has severe allergies. Just like that, her biz was born.

Prices: $2.50 to $3.95 each

What to order: Can we talk about the friggin’ cute doughnuts ($2.75 each)? With their pretty pastel frosting and smiling faces made out of icing, vegan sweets have never looked more dainty.

Café Dei Campi

Find it: 1360 Rosemont Blvd., @cafedeicampi

The low-down: This Italian café, pâtisserie and co-working space is an Instagrammer’s paradise. With a wooden bar, a chalkboard wall and fairy lights hanging from the ceiling, it’s the perfect place to snap while you snack.

Prices: $1.75 to $5 each

What to order: The totally irresistible and aesthetically gorgeous hand pies ($4.25 each)—BRB, ordering the one with rhubarb, pistachio and cardamom

La Panthère Verte

Find it: 3515 Ave. Lacombe, 5265 Chemin Queen Mary, 1735 Rue Saint-Deni, 145 Ave. du Mont-Royal E, 2153 Rue Mackay, 160 St-Viateur E, thegreenpanther.com

The low-down: With six eateries dotted around La Belle Ville, this vegan joint uses locally sourced organic ingredients for its ethical food. Not only are the sweets to die for, but you’ve got to sample the hearty bowls, falafel and freshly made smoothies, too.

Prices: $2.95 to $5.95

What to order: The rave-worthy energy balls ($3.45 each), in flavours like Boules de Bienoix (dates, hazelnuts, cacao, maca powder and cayenne pepper) and Boule de Neige (dates, coconut, ginseng, goji berries and spicy ginger)

Léché Desserts

Find it: 640 Courcelle St., lechedesserts.ca

The low-down: Located in the up-and-coming St-Henri neighbourhood, this artisanal doughnut shop embodies the rustic-meets-industrial vibe of the area, with exposed-brick walls, wooden beams and intimate seating.

Prices: $3 each

What to order: The artisanal beignes ($3 each) in five mouth-watering flavours: passion fruit, lime coconut, cinnamon sugar, apple cider and apple compote