Where To Find The Most Delicious Vegan Treats in Canada

Raise your hand if you’ve ever had difficulty finding vegan treats that actually taste good? Yeah. Us too. If you have any dietary restrictions, you know the struggle all too well. But guess what? It ends now. From pumpkin cinnamon buns to gourmet pop tarts, these vegan-friendly spots are serving up colourful confectioneries that are making our mouths water. As we do at FLARE HQ, we did some cavity-inducing research for the next time you’re craving something sweet. Here are the most delicious vegan treats across the country. Turns out, you really can have your (vegan) cake and eat it too.

Best Vegan Bakeries in Vancouver

The Gluten Free Epicurean

Find it: 633 E 15th Ave., glutenfreeepicurean.ca

The low-down: With a diverse roster of gluten-free goodies, this charming spot boasts an airy, minimalist interior that makes a perf backdrop for noshing on your vegan sweet. Plus, they offer baking classes based on their vegan chocolate cake recipe so you can learn from the pros (#score).

Prices: $2.95 to $6 each

What to order: Stop in on Saturday morning and indulge in a maple pecan pumpkin cinnamon bun ($3.85)—it’s their weekend speciality and boasts serious fall vibes

Edible Flours

Find it: 2280 W Broadway, edibleflours.ca

The low-down: With an open-concept kitchen and a mouthwatering display of baked goods, this modern bakery uses high-quality ingredients (think organic flour and unrefined sugars) for all of their sweet treats.

Prices: $1.75 to $3.75 each

What to order: The champagne strawberry cupcake ($3.75), a scrumptious vanilla cake with tart pink champagne-strawberry icing swirled on top

Fairy Cakes

Find it: 3586 Fraser St., fairycakescupcakes.ca

The low-down: The name of this bakery is almost as cute as its quaint interior. Equipped with the prettiest power blue walls and a cozy seating area, vegan eaters can sink their teeth into a cupcake made in the dairy-, egg- and nut-free kitchen.

Prices: $2.25 to $4.25 each

What to order: One of their fairy cakes ($4), an adorably-named cupcake topped with a carefully-crafted dollop of icing in a unique flavour like piña colada, root beer or key lime.

Two Daughters Bake Shop

Find it: 121 E 1st St., twodaughtersbakeshop.ca

The low-down: What inspired owner and head baker Lisa Reichelt to open up shop? You guessed it, her two daughters. When her youngest was diagnosed with severe allergies, Reichelt started her own business where she creates gluten-free and vegan pastries that everyone can enjoy.

Prices: $2 to $3.50

What to order: When you take a bite out of their brownie ($3.50), you won’t even know it’s gluten- and dairy-free because the organic rice milk gives it that distinct melt-in-your-mouth texture

Vegan Pudding Co.

Find it: 422 Richards St., veganpuddingco.com

The low-down: Grab a cup of gourmet pudding at this adorable take-out window in Gastown. With flavours like green tea, crème brûlée and black sesame, you’re sure to find someone you’ll like. It just too bad they’re the only vegan custard pudding store in Canada.

Prices: $3.85 to $4.75 each

What to order: Dip your spoon into the matcha green tea pudding ($4.75) with a roasted black sesame sauce—it’s basically an adult version of the pudding you had in your childhood lunch box

Best Vegan Bakeries in Calgary

Cookie Mama

Find it: 1508 14 St. SW, cookiemamacalgary.com

The low-down: Calling all cookie enthusiasts! This local gem is home to some mouthwatering vegan cookies, cakes and cupcakes, all of which have a homemade touch, just like your mama’s baking.

Prices: $3.25 to $4.95 each

What to order: The blue jeans v ($3.25), a vegan version of their popular blue jeans cookie. This dark chocolate cookie also has dark chocolate chunks, so it promises to induce a maj sugar high (it’s gluten-free too)

Little Tucker

Find it: 1327A 9 Ave. SE, littletucker.ca

The low-down: Laura Incognitto started her bakery in 2015, focussing on raw, plant-based desserts. Incognitto crafts delicious snacks and sweets that are free of preservatives or fillers—and Little Tucker’s Instagram offers up maj wellness inspo (plus snaps of their beautifully decorated cheesecakes, energy bites and tarts).

Prices: $4 to $65, depending on the treat and serving size

What to order: Their pumpkin pie ($55, serves 12) comes with a cinnamon walnut crumble for a healthier take on this classic autumnal treat

First Date Confections

Find it: You can sample these tasty treats at Amaranth Market (1407 4th St. SW), Vitality Tap (420 2 St. SW #201), Raw Eatery and Market (1142 Kensington Cres. NW) and Outside the Shape (1222 10th Ave. SE), or order online at firstdateconfectionary.com

The low-down: This local business creates beautiful hand-crafted chocolates that are free of nuts, gluten, dairy, eggs, soy and refined sugar. Trust, they taste amazing because the little treats are naturally sweetened with Medjool dates.

Prices: $2 to $3 each, $6 to $16 for a box

What to order: For a spicy sample, try the Hot Date box ($6), which comes with three sweet treats that pack a punch—because they’re dusted with sweet and salty ancho chile, smoky urfa chile and the liquorice-infused pasilla chile!

Brûlée Pâtisserie

Find it: 722 11 Ave. SW, brulee.ca

The low-down: This gourmet pâtisserie can whip up made-to-order vegan versions of their scrumptious pastries and baked goods. Plus, they’ve got a autumnal menu RN with pumpkin-, caramel- and apple-flavoured goodies.

Prices: $1.75 to $5

What to order: The pumpkin bundt cake ($5) with a decadent pumpkin puree and spices that can be made sans dairy for a gourmet version of pumpkin pie

Best Vegan Bakeries in Edmonton

Bliss Baked Goods

Find it: 10710 142 St. NW, blissbakedgoods.ca

The low-down: This family owned and operated bakery is entirely kosher and dairy- and nut-free, so customers with all types of allergies can enjoy their scrumptious sweets, from freshly baked breads to rave-worthy vegan doughnuts.

Prices: $1 to $4

What to order: Their palmier ($1 to $1.50), a delicate French pastry shaped like an elephant’s ear (très cute, non?) made from puff pastry, sugar and butter, or one of their specialty vegan doughnuts ($1.50) in finger-licking flavours like cinnamon sugar, chocolate, honey glaze and more

Flirt Cupcakes

Find it: 10158 82 Ave. NW, flirtcupcakes.com

The low-down: With brightly-coloured walls and cupcakes to match, this locally-owned bakery is so Instagrammable—and always has an assortment of vegan and gluten-free versions on hand.

Prices: $3.33 each

What to order: The red velvet cupcake ($3.33) with a creamy vegan vanilla-cream cheese frosting

Nabati Foods

Find it: 12809 66 St. NW, nabati.ca

The low-down: This takeout-only bakery proves that plant-based sweets are anything but flavourless. Using dates, nuts and superfoods as the base ingredients, they whip up treats that taste just as good as they look.

Prices: $4.99 to $9.99 each

What to order: Their blueberry lavender cake ($6.99) with aesthetic swirls of blueberry and notes of fresh lavender. Bonus: it comes in a cup for a perf pick-me-up on the go

Blue Rose Baking Co.

Find it: You can sample these tasty treats at various markets around the city in the warmer months, head to The Tea Girl and Remedy for their cupcakes or order online at bluerosevegan.ca

The low-down: Edmonton local and avowed vegan Sarah Louise started her own baking biz for people who want to treat themselves with cruelty-free confections.

Prices: Vary depending on the location

What to order: A hefty slice of their bumble berry qt pie ($8), which is chock full of juicy berries tucked inside a flaky crust

Best Vegan Bakeries in Saskatoon

The Karma Conscious Café & Eatery

Find it: 157 2nd Ave. N, thekarmacafe.ca

The low-down: This vegetarian café is all about promoting good karma. A portion of the proceeds made from their grub are donated to local charities, so you can give back while you dig in.

Prices: $2.49 to $3.99 each

What to order: Their super sonic ball ($2.99), a 100% raw treat that delivers a burst of energy thanks to nuts and dried fruit. (It’ll keep you going long past your morning Americano, we promise)

The Griffin Takeaway

Find it: 3311 8 St. E, griffintakeaway.com

The low-down: For your next lunch break, leave the kale salad at home and stop by this lunch takeaway shop and bakery for a hearty (and totes flavourful) sammie and a scrumptious pastry for a mid-afternoon refuel.

Prices: $2.50 to $10 each

What to order: A thick slice of their dairy-free banana chocolate chip or banana walnut bread ($8.50) for when you want to hit upgrade on your weekday brekkie or their pumpkin pie doughnuts ($3.50) for a seasonal snack

Citizen Café & Bakery

Find it: 18 23 St. E, citizencafeandbakery.ca

The low-down: This homey spot not only serves up gourmet treats (we see you delish pop tarts), but also has an array of quirky details to match. The bright yellow chairs, colourful chalkboard menus and antique clocks give the café its upbeat vibe.

Prices: $4 to $6 each

What to order: One of their gourmet pop tarts ($4.25), which come in flavours that are anything but basic. Think, sweet potato pecan, pumpkin pie or apple cinnamon

Best Vegan Bakeries in Winnipeg

Cocoabeans Bakeshop & Café

Find it: 774 Corydon Ave., cocoabeansbakeshop.com

The low-down: As Manitoba’s first entirely gluten-free resto, this intimate eatery has mastered the art of vegan baking, too. From delicious cookies to hearty muffins, you’re bound to find something that will satisfy your sweet tooth—sans dairy and eggs.

Prices: $4+ each

What to order: The gingerbread cranberry muffin ($4) with pumpkin puree, molasses, dried cranberries and seasonal spices for a substantial snack that is packed with fall flavours

Sweet Impressions

Find it: 669 Stafford St., sweetimpressions.ca

The low-down: The minute you open the doors of this beautiful bakery, you’ll immediately feel like you stepped inside a Pinterest mood board. With calligraphy printed menus, brightly coloured confectioneries and a freakin’ doughnut wall, the interior décor is almost as chic as their sweet treats.

Prices: $1.08 to $6 each

What to order: An adorable (and totally Instagram-worthy) hand-decorated sugar cookie ($6), which come in a variety of sweet designs. We love the colourful flowers or the seasonally approps watercolour fall leaves)—they’re almost too cute to eat

Oh Doughnuts

Find it: 326 Broadway, ohdoughnuts.com

The low-down: With a rotating daily menu, this sustainable doughnut shop is frying up gourmet creations in a variety of cavity-inducing combinations (we mean that in the best way possible) for vegan eaters looking to get their doughnut fix.

Prices: $3 to $4 each

What to order: Over 47 flavours can be made vegan (nbd), but we’re currently drooling over the dark chocolate pretzel, hibiscus glaze or lemon rosemary

Best Vegan Bakeries in Toronto

Through Being Cool Vegan Baking Co.

Find it: 1277 Bloor St. W, @tbcvegan

The low-down: At this minimalist bakery and grocery store, vegan food is their passion. There is no shortage of sweets, condiments and hearty meals that are dairy- and egg-free so you can find something to munch on morning, noon and night.

Prices: $2.50 to $4.50 each

What to order: Their vegan chocolate croissant ($3.25) for the flavours of Paris right in the 6ix

Tori’s Bakeshop

Find it: 2188 Queen St. E, torisbakeshop.ca

The low-down: With a scalloped awning, pops of sage green and baristas decked out in bow ties, this all-natural organic bakery boasts serious old-school vibes. Pop in for a sweet (and healthy) treat that is dairy-, egg- and refined sugar-free.

Prices: $1.75 to $8.85 each

What to order: The spelt dark chocolate chip cookies ($2.50) with organic spelt flour, dark chocolate chips, Canadian maple syrup and molasses to end the day on a sweet note

Cosmic Treats

Find it: 207 Augusta Ave., cosmictreats.ca

The low-down: In 2015, this Kensington Market staple was founded by business (and life) partners Tim and Elliot, who decided to go vegan together. Since then, they’ve been serving up vegan goods for brunch, lunch, dins and dessert.

Prices: $2 to $20 each

What to order: The ice cream sandwich ($6) with a scoop of cashew-based ice cream (the flavours change on the daily) in between two vegan cookies of your choice—we recommend the classic chocolate chip

Bunner’s Bakeshop

Find it: 244 Augusta Ave., 3054 Dundas St. W, bunners.ca

The low-down: Stop by one of their brick-and-mortar bakeries (there are locations in the Junction and Kensington Market) to sample their sweets IRL or check out their cookbook for some recipe inspo.

Prices: $1 to $5 each

What to order: Their maple tahini cookie ($2.50), which is one of Bunner’s OG treats that combines savoury and sweet for a flavour unlike anything you’ve ever tried before

Kupfert & Kim

Find it: 140 Spadina Ave., 100 King St. W, kupfertandkim.com

The low-down: This plant-based restaurant has got you covered with portable salads, bowls and snacks so you can just grab-and-go in between meetings or during your quick lunch break.

Prices: $3.71 each

What to order: Their PB&J energy ball ($3.71) with dates, peanut butter, raisins, raspberries and a pinch of salt. Wash it all down with one of their nutrient-packed smoothies

Best Vegan Bakeries in Ottawa

Strawberry Blonde Bakery

Find it: 114B Grange Ave., strawberryblondebakery.com

The low-down: This quirky bakery knows the struggle of finding tasty vegan sweets, so they make sure to whip up tons of freshly baked goodies that don’t skimp on flavour. Plus their statement turquoise wall out front makes for a bold backdrop to your next #vegantreats snap.

Prices: $2 to $4.50 each

What to order: The gluten-, nut- and dairy-free lemon square ($3.95)—the tang will tickle your tastebuds

Little Jo Berry’s

Find it: 1303 Wellington St. W, littlejoberrys.com

The low-down: The owner and head baker of this vegan café, Little Jo, has a culinary background in vegan and gluten-free baking, so you know the sweets coming out of that kitchen are made with TLC (tastiness, love and care, obvi).

Prices: $1.75 to $3.25 each

What to order: For an autumnal treat, try the chai spice cupcake topped with a cinnamon icing ($3) or throw it waaaay back with their take on the Twinkie ($3.25)

The Joy of Gluten Free

Find it: 617 Bank St., 250 Greenbank Rd., thejoyofglutenfree.com

The low-down: This award-winning bakery specializes in gluten-free baking (they have over 22 different kinds of gluten-free flour), but not to fret, they have plenty of vegan options too.

Prices: $2 to $4 each

What to order: The quinoa crunch cookie ($2.25), which is made with almonds, organic quinoa and sugar, but tastes just like a peanut butter cookie (you’ll never know the difference)

Wild Oat

Find it: 817 Bank St., wildoat.ca

The low-down: This from-scratch bakery and café takes “homegrown” to a whole new level. They also have The Wild Oat Farm, located just outside of Ottawa, where they grow their own fruit and veg for their extensive, health-conscious menu.

Prices: $1 to $7 each

What to order: The peanut butter and chocolate bar sweetened with maple syrup ($3.50) or the spicy brownie ($2.50) with chipotle powder for that unexpected kick

ThimbleCakes

Find it: 369 Bank St., thimblecakes.ca

The low-down: The interior of this downtown vegan bakery is the perfect balance of old and new. The vintage furniture and modern light fixtures provide an inviting atmosphere, but the shiny glass cases of confections with dainty decorations and swirls of pastel frosting steal the show.

Prices: $2.25 to $3.80 each

What to order: Their gluten-free pumpkin scones ($3.75) smothered with a light dairy-free glaze made from coconuts, cinnamon and corn

Best Vegan Bakeries in Montreal

Sophie Sucrée

Find it: 167 Pins Ave. E, sophiesucree.com

The low-down: The bright pink entrance and simply chic décor of this vegan bakery might be stunning, but their beautifully crafted three-tiered confections truly take the cake.

Prices: $2.50 to $6 each

What to order: The pistachio coconut blondie ($4) with nothing but good-for-you ingredients, like sunflower oil, flax seed, coconuts and pistachios

Pâtisserie Petit Lapin

Find it: 342 Ave. Victoria, patisseriepetitlapin.com

The low-down: This brightly-lit spot, with pops of turquoise and a whole lot of gorg treats, was the first gluten-free, lactose- and allergy-free bakery in Montreal. It all started when owner Viviane Nguyen couldn’t find a birthday cake for her one-year-old son because of his severe allergies. Just like that, her biz was born.

Prices: $2.50 to $3.95 each

What to order: Can we talk about the friggin’ cute doughnuts ($2.75)? With pretty pastel frosting and smiling faces made out of icing, vegan sweets have never looked more dainty

Café Dei Campi

Find it: 1360 Rosemont Blvd., @cafedeicampi

The low-down: This Italian café, pâtisserie and co-working space is an Instagrammer’s paradise. With a light wooden bar, chalkboard wall and fairy lights hanging from the ceiling, it’s the perfect place to snap while you snack.

Prices: $1.75 to $5 each

What to order: Their totally irresistible and aesthetically gorgeous hand pies ($4.25)—brb, ordering the one with rhubarb, pistachio and cardamom

La Panthère Verte

Find it: 3515 Ave. Lacombe, 5265 Chemin Queen Mary, 1735 Rue Saint-Deni, 145 Av Du Mont-Royal E, 2153 Rue Mackay, 160 St-Viateur E, thegreenpanther.com

The low-down: With six eateries dotted around La Belle Ville, this vegan joint uses organic, locally-sourced ingredients for their ethical food. Not only are their sweets to die for, you’ve got to sample their hearty bowls, falafel and freshly-made smoothies, too.

Prices: $2.95 to $5.95

What to order: The rave-worthy energy balls ($3.45) in flavours like Les Boules de Bienoix with dates, hazelnuts, cacao, maca powder and cayenne pepper or the Boule de Neige with dates, coconut, ginseng, goji berries and spicy ginger

Léché Desserts

Find it: 640 Courcelle St., lechedesserts.ca

The low-down: Located in the up-and-coming St-Henri neighbourhood, this artisanal doughnut shop embodies the rustic-meets-industrial vibe of the area with its exposed brick walls, wooden beams and intimate seating.

Prices: $3 each

What to order: The artisanal beignes ($3) in five mouthwatering flavours, like passion fruit, lime coconut, cinnamon sugar, apple cider and apple compote.

Best Vegan Bakeries in Halifax

Odell’s Gluten-Free Bakery & Café

Find it: 3555 Robie St., odellsgfcafe.com

The low-down: From the outside, this gluten-free bakery looks like just another house on the street, but step inside and you’ll be in pastry heaven. With drool-worthy displays of breads, cakes and other sweets, this low-key spot won’t be a secret for much longer.

Prices: $1.75 to $4.25 each

What to order: A classic chocolate cupcake ($3.75) with coconut milk, gluten-free flour and no shortage of decadent dairy-free chocolate

Heartwood

Find it: 6250 Quinpool Rd., iloveheartwood.ca

The low-down: Heartwood is *the* destination for a delectable vegan meal from appetizer to dessert. Equipped with a killer brunch menu, flavourful sammies and (of course) delectable desserts, guaranteed you won’t leave hungry.

Prices: $2.75 to $7.50 each

What to order: A slice of their carrot cake or cocobanana pie ($7.50) for a sweet finale to an epic meal

Wild Leek

Find it: 2156 Windsor St., wildleek.ca

The low-down: At this up-and-coming resto, vegan comfort food is their thing. The can’t-miss-it green exterior will draw you in, but the nutrient-rich smoothies and one-of-a-kind baked goods will have you coming back for seconds and thirds.

Prices: $3 to $4 each

What to order: One (or two) of their campfire s’mores bars ($4.50) with marshmallows, coconut and dark chocolate on an almond and pecan crust, drizzled with a date caramel sauce

Sweet Hereafter Cheesecakery

Find it: 6148 Quinpool Rd., sweethereafter.ca

The low-down: Who says vegans can’t have cheesecake? This luxe locale is serving up artisanal “cheese”cake in a v. lavish environment. The black walls, gold quilted booths and bold wallpaper boasts serious gothic-chic vibes and we are living for it.

Prices: $8 per slice

What to order: They’ve got 10 vegan flavours ($8), so indulge in the chocolate raspberry for something fruity, the black forest for a full-on chocolate fest or the strawberry vanilla for a more traditional take on this drool-worthy desert

Best Vegan Bakeries in St. John’s

Tulip Baroo Bakery

Find it: 168 Water St., tulipbaroo.ca

The low-down: This quirky bakery proves that making vegan and gluten-free sweets doesn’t mean sacrificing flavour and artistry. From delicate flowers made out of icing to edible pearls and intricate designs, these pastry pros have mastered the craft of taste and technique.

Prices: $1.60 to $4.25 each

What to order: One of their signature cupcakes ($3.25) that look just as good as they taste—we suggest taking a bite out of the I Hemp Heart Banana with hemp hearts, bananas, vegan cream cheese and coconut butter

Nourish Bakery

Find it: 1304 Topsail Rd., nourishkitchenandbakery.com

The low-down: Specializing in gluten-free baking, this kitchen and bakery uses locally-sourced ingredients and from-scratch recipes to whip up heavenly confectioneries, freshly baked bread and seasonally-inspired snacks.

Prices: $3 to $8.95 each

What to order: Their sticky cinnamon rolls ($4.25) are gluten and dairy free to treat yo’ self with zero guilt

