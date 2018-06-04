Where to Find the Most Delicious Vegan Treats in Calgary

Looking for a meat- and dairy-free indulgence? No biggie. We’ve got you covered with the best vegan bakeries in Calgary! From decadent pumpkin bundt cake to sweet and salty ancho chili–dusted treats, these desserts def. don’t skimp on flavour. And if you’re planning a visit to another major city in Canada any time soon, click here to get our ultimate list of the best vegan bakeries across the country.

Cookie Mama

Find it: 1508 14 St. SW, cookiemamacalgary.com

The low-down: Calling all cookie enthusiasts! This local gem is home to mouth-watering vegan cookies, cakes and cupcakes, all of which have a homemade touch, just like your mama’s baking.

Prices: $3.25 to $4.95 each

What to order: The Blue Jeans V ($3.25), a vegan version of the popular Blue Jeans cookie. This dark chocolate cookie also has dark chocolate chunks, so it promises to induce a major sugar high (it’s gluten-free, too).

Little Tucker

Find it: 1327A 9 Ave. SE, littletucker.ca

The low-down: Laura Incognitto started her bakery in 2015, focusing on plant-based raw desserts. Incognitto crafts delicious snacks and sweets that are free of preservatives and fillers—and Little Tucker’s Instagram offers up huge wellness inspo (plus snaps of its beautifully decorated cheesecakes, energy bites and tarts).

Prices: $4 to $65

What to order: The pumpkin pie ($55), which serves 12, is topped with a cinnamon walnut crumble for a healthier take on this classic autumnal treat.

First Date Confections

Find it: Amaranth Market (1407 4th St. SW), Vitality Tap (420 2 St. SW, #201), Raw Eatery and Market (1142 Kensington Cres. NW), Outside the Shape (1222 10th Ave. SE), firstdateconfectionary.com

The low-down: This local business creates beautiful handcrafted chocolates that are free of nuts, gluten, dairy, eggs, soy and refined sugar. Trust us: The little treats taste amazing, as they’re naturally sweetened with Medjool dates.

Prices: $2 to $3 each; $6 to $16 for a box

What to order: For a spicy sample, try the Hot Date box ($6), which comes with three sweet treats that pack a punch—they’re dusted with sweet and salty ancho chili, smoky urfa biber and the licorice-flavoured pasilla chili!

Brûlée Pâtisserie

Find it: 722 11 Ave. SW, brulee.ca

The low-down: This gourmet pâtisserie can whip up made-to-order vegan versions of its scrumptious pastries and baked goods. Plus, you’ll find featured seasonal menus, such as the autumnal pumpkin-, caramel- and apple-flavoured goodies.

Prices: $1.75 to $5

What to order: The pumpkin bundt cake ($5), with a decadent pumpkin purée and spices, which can be made sans dairy for a gourmet version of pumpkin pie