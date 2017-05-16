Here in the FLARE office, we’re constantly comparing notes on the best places to shop in the city. We’re all growing tired of the fast-fashion frenzy, and are much more interested in snagging the address of the top vintage shops. Insider’s tip: there’s more to it than just wandering aimlessly through Kensington Market—not all thrift stores are created equal, after all.

We rounded up the best thrift shops in Toronto where you’ll find fabulous fur coats, designer jeans, and vintage watches. Scroll down to find out where you can upgrade your spring wardrobe with bomb pieces on a budget.

The Best Thrift Shops in Toronto: Courage My Love

Address: 14 Kensington Ave., @cececourage

Vibe: There is no shortage of vintage shops in Kensington Market, but this one, with its shelves and racks overflowing with amazing finds, this is a destination not only for vintage hunters, but also for jewellery makers looking for special beads and baubles.

What you’ll find: The perfect vintage watches, necklaces and kimonos.

The Best Thrift Shops in Toronto: 69 Vintage

Address: 69vintage.com

Vibe: This vintage shop used to be a Queen West staple, but owner Kaelan Sullivan decided to close her bricks-and-mortar shop last summer. Now, she and her amazing collection of vintage wares are popping up all over the city, from thrifting parties to customized events. Keep an eye on the shop’s Instagram page to find out where she’ll land next.

What you’ll find: Stunning fur coats, chic party dresses and lots of sparkle.

The Best Thrift Shops in Toronto: Common Sort

Address: 800 Queen St. East, commonsort.com

Vibe: This buy/trade/sell second-hand shop is carefully curated by owner Nicole Babin, and she sorts everything by size and colour, so there’s less digging required to find exactly what you’re looking for.

What you’ll find: Gently worn designer jeans, boots and coats at a fraction of their original price.

