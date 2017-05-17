The Best Thrift Shops in Ottawa to Score Second-Hand Gems

Forget fast fashion; owners of Ottawa-based thrift shops are happy to take the time to help you find the perfect vintage piece. Some stores feature rooms upon rooms of designer duds, whereas others carry more curated Canadian brand selections.

Our Ottawa Localist correspondent Kristina Dapaah rounded up the best thrift shops in Canada’s capital where you’ll find Hermès scarves, coveted Marc Jacobs pieces, and the best basic blue jeans. Scroll down to find out where you can upgrade your spring wardrobe with bomb pieces on a budget.

The Best Thrift Shops in Ottawa: Rikochet Resale

Address: 255 Richmond Rd., rikochetresale.com

Vibe: This easily missed gem tucked away in Westboro Village has racks and racks of designer finds. Just when you think you’ve seen everything the store has to offer, a new room appears for you to browse. A local Ottawa blogger and thrift lover currently manages this store and is more than ready to help you find the next addition to your closet.

What you’ll find: Looking for trendy high-end designer pieces? This place has it all, along with endless displays of perfectly curated beaded bracelets and wristlet wallets. The jewellery selection is really colourful and Louis Vuitton anything doesn’t sit on the shelves for very long.

The Best Thrift Shops in Ottawa: AMH Style & Mocktail

Address: 1440 Wellington St. West, amhstyle.com

Vibe: Sisters Joanna and Alison are the duo behind this chic and stylish boutique. There are two rooms to shop with a variety of price points for every budget, and regulars know they can always get styling help from the owners.

What you’ll find: Marc Jacobs is a coveted brand here, but if you’re looking for something more luxurious, they have Chanel and other designer labels in stock, too. Make sure to scan each built-in display carefully, because that’s where the goods are tucked away.

The Best Thrift Shops in Ottawa: Preloved Ottawa

Where: 1338 Wellington St. West, facebook.com/prelovedottawa

Vibe: This mobile store is always on the move. Send them an email to find out where they’ll be next, or stop by their Instagram account and shop directly from there.

What you’ll find: They have a great selection of blue jeans and a nice balance between well-loved Canadian brands like Wilfred and throwback silhouettes and patterns.

The Best Thrift Shops in Ottawa: Clothes Encounter Of A Second Time

Address: 67 Beechwood Ave., clothesencounters.ca

Vibe: You’ll probably be greeted by a furry little feline who roams the store with her owner Monique. Walking into this store is like walking into a cozy family room with racks of high-end designer clothes and accessories. They also have a popular menswear section.

What you’ll find: Shop all the Parisian favourites, from Hermès scarves to oversized Louis Vuitton totes.

The Best Thrift Shops in Ottawa: The Clothes Tree

Address: 1500 Bank St., clothestreeottawa.ca

Vibe: Take some time to look through this store because it has an amazing accessories collection. The space is super organized and items are arranged neatly on racks. Staff members have a background in fashion and textiles and are able to help get you get ready for any occasion.

What you’ll find: Scarves! This store has an amazing assortment of vintage Hermès and more.

