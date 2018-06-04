No matter what your tattoo personality is, we can pretty much guarantee you’ll click creatively with one of the talented artists at the best tattoo parlours in Winnipeg. Whether you’re looking for a barely noticeable design or a maximalist saturated sleeve, each piece is a work of art. If you’re curious to know what the rest of the country has to offer in the tattoo department, click here.

Metamorphosis Body Art

Find it: 290 McDermot Ave., #101, metamorphosisbodyart.com

The rundown: Located in the Exchange District, this inclusive, lady-friendly tattoo parlour is owned and operated by mother-daughter duo Dianne Matt and Nadine Mitchell. They call themselves a one-stop shop for all things body modification, from tattoos to piercings to a full-service retail store stocked with gorg body jewellery.

Cost: $175 and $200 per hour

Walk-ins: Yes, but only when there is a new artist or guest artist at the shop, so call or email first

Kapala Tattoo

Find it: 71 St. Anne’s Rd., kapalatattoo.com

The rundown: If you’re wondering where some of the coolest tattoo enthusiasts go to get their newest piece in the Peg, this is the place. With five artists on staff, Kapala Tattoo is a bustling tattoo parlour with a loyal clientele and a buzzy reputation.

Cost: $175 per hour

Walk-ins: Yes

Living Canvas Tattoo

Find it: 1328 St. James St., livingcanvastattoo.ca

The rundown: Business (and life) partners Jeff and Abby started this tattoo studio over 10 years ago, and it has since expanded to a roster of seven full-time artists, who see tattooing as not just a form of body modification but an art form.

Cost: $130 to $150 per hour

Walk-ins: Yes, every Saturday

13th Hour Tattoo

Find it: 304 Notre Dame Ave., 13thhourtattoo.com

The rundown: At this custom tattoo and piercing shop, co-owner, head artist and self-taught tattooer Fernando Zepeda and his experienced team of artists offer a friendly, laid-back atmosphere for your first or 15th tattoo. Take inspiration from the talent’s portfolios, bring in your own design or let them draw you up their very own creation.

Cost: From $125 per hour

Walk-ins: Yes