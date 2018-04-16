The Chicest Hotels in Canada for Your Next Staycation

Even though our Instagram feeds are flooded with artful snaps of overwater bungalows in Bora Bora and #OOTD shots by the Seine, there is nothing quite like having a little vacation in your very own city. Sure, jetting off to a glam destination thousands of miles away does have its perks (read: a collection of FOMO-inducing Instagram pics and tons of drool-worthy food and fashion you can’t get at home), but sometimes you just don’t have the budget or the time to splurge on an OTT vacation. And that’s totally OK. If you’re looking for a little getaway without the pricey plane ticket, pack up a weekend bag and book a room at the best staycation hotels across Canada.

Best Staycation Hotels in Vancouver

Rosewood Hotel Georgia

Find it: 801 W Georgia St., rosewoodhotels.com

The vibe: When it comes to your first staycation, go big or go home right (*literally*)? This award-winning luxury hotel is a truly elegant oasis with everything you could possibly need for an unforgettable stay, like six scrumptious restaurants and a rejuvenating wellness spa for some much-needed R&R (rest and relaxation, obvs).

Average cost: $454 to $1,049+ per night

What to do: Hit recharge after a stressful week with the spa’s signature treatment. The luxe Instant Lifting Ritual facial will instantly brighten and moisturize sensitive skin and help prevent aging all in just 80 minutes. Who says self-care can’t come in the form of smooth, supple skin?

The Burrard

Find it: 1100 Burrard St., theburrard.com

The vibe: This bright boutique hotel is more Miami Beach than downtown Vancouver with its turquoise and yellow doors, retro signs and faux palm trees dotted around the grounds. This seaside-esque spot will def satisfy your cravings for a beach vacay.

Average cost: $125 to $425 per night

What to do: When the warm weather hits, take your afternoon activities outside to the courtyard tucked away from the rest of the hotel. The space is decked out with cute patio furniture and a ping pong table so you can lounge and soak up those sunny rays all without leaving the premises.

Loden Hotel

Find it: 1177 Melville St., theloden.com

The vibe: Striking the ideal balance between rustic and chic, this posh hotel delivers when it comes to the décor, location and atmosphere. The rooms are more luxe apartment loft than bland hotel room so you’ll feel like you hit upgrade on your current living situ (we can dream, right?). The hotel is also super close to the harbour, which offers a scenic view from your floor-to-ceiling window.

Average cost: $319 to $549 per night

What to do: For an unconventional (yet totally playful) mode of transportation, rent one of the hotel’s complimentary Electra-Townie Cruiser bikes. Cruise around on two wheels and be a tourist in your own city. Just don’t forget a helmet.

Opus Hotel

Find it: 322 Davie St., vancouver.opushotel.com

The vibe: This anything-but-basic boutique hotel is located in the trendy Yaletown neighbourhood. Each room is painted with a cheery, colourful hue like tangerine, lime, violet or red, which makes for a truly statement-making space.

Average cost: $279 to $579+ per night

What to do: Grab a cocktail at the Opus Bar, a hotspot for Vancouver’s nightlife scene. By day, take in the space filled with monochromatic marble, geometric light fixtures and pops of navy blue and gold accents. But once the sun sets, the electric neon lights, DJ sets and buzzy atmosphere are truly what makes this bar an after-hours oasis.

Wedgewood Hotel & Spa

Find it: 845 Hornby St., wedgewoodhotel.com

The vibe: If you’re looking for old-fashioned elegance with opulent accents (think, maroon velvet, sparkling chandeliers and intricately patterned furniture), this luxurious, state-of-the-art hotel will make you feel like the bougie babe that you are. After all, it’s important to treat yo’ self.

Average cost: $231 to $551+ per night

What to do: Book their Lavender Body Bliss treatment which includes a full-body exfoliation infused with wild lavender. The sweet scent will put you in the most zen state. Then, sweat it out in their Eucalyptus & Lemongrass Steam Room for a maj detox.

Best Staycation Hotels in Calgary

Kensington Riverside Inn

Find it: 1126 Memorial Dr. NW, kensingtonriversideinn.com

The vibe: For something a little more intimate than a sprawling hotel, this petite boutique inn has just 19 rooms to choose from. Sometimes less is more, but the fresh foliage, ombre walls and artistic accents will satisfy any maximalist.

Average cost: $209 to $299 per night

What to do: Sink your teeth into a sumptuous entrée (think brandied cherry glazed duck or Saskatchewan steelhead trout) at the brand-new Oxbow restaurant. The ultra-modern culinary spot has a cool navy and steel grey colour palette that pairs perfectly with their upscale Canadian-inspired cuisine.

Hotel Arts

Find it: 119 12 Ave. SW, hotelarts.ca

The vibe: This brightly decorated hotel puts artistic design and creativity at the forefront. Right as you walk into the lobby, you’ll be greeted with art on the walls and the ceiling for an art-gallery-meets-boutique-hotel vibe.

Average cost: $137 to $499+ per night

What to do: During the summer, the hotel teams up with HotShop Yoga for poolside yoga on weekend mornings. ICYMI, warrior pose is *way* more relaxing by the water. Be on the lookout for their 2018 launch dropping soon.

Hotel Elan

Find it: 1122 16 Ave. SW, hotelelan.ca

The vibe: For shopping enthusiasts, this affordable hotel (with decorative punches of red) is right near the 17th Avenue Retail & Entertainment District. So, if your self-care staycation involves retail therapy, you’ve come to the right place. Just make sure to pack enough room in your suitcase!

Average cost: $139 to $325 per night

What to do: Head across the street for some serious shopping. Stock up on some spring footwear essentials at Gravity Pope and add to your growing record collection at Blackbyrd which are both just across the street (#score).

Le Germain Hotel

Find it: 899 Centre St S, legermainhotels.com

The vibe: This upscale hotel blends concrete, wood and glass in its unique, striking interior. It’s all about luxe details (like eye-catching artwork, plenty of natural light and a sleek, muted palette) that set this spot apart from any other hotel in the city. Bonus: you can check out whenever you want if you book through their website, so sleeping in until noon is perfectly acceptable.

Average cost: $260 to $350+ per night

What to do: Raise your hand if you’ve ever wanted to bathe head-to-toe in chocolate. Chocaholic dreams will come true with the RNR Wellness Spa’s organic fully-body Chocolate Truffle Face to Feet treatment (yaaaas!) which nourishes dry skin and promotes anti-aging.

Best Staycation Hotels in Edmonton

Fantasyland Hotel

Find it: 17700 87 Ave. NW, West Edmonton Mall, flh.ca

The vibe: For the kid at heart who is looking for a totally non-traditional staycation experience (in the best way possible), this playful hotel located in West Edmonton Mall is a must-stay. Each room is decorated with a different theme, from an Old Hollywood room fit for celebrity royalty to a Polynesian oasis filled with tropical décor. No passport required.

Average cost: $178 to $500+ per night

What to do: One word: shopping! Since you’re staying at the biggest shopping mall in North America, it would be a crime not to indulge in some retail therapy at one of their 800+ stores, which has all of our faves (like Simons, Zara and Aldo) and so much more.

Union Bank Inn

Find it: 10053 Jasper Ave. NW, unionbankinn.com

The vibe: This one-of-a-kind hotel has a contemporary wing and a heritage wing (which is the original structure of the 1911 Union Bank), so no matter what your aesthetic is, they’ve got you covered. Bonus: complimentary wine and cheese is delivered to your room, so you basically have all of your essentials for the weekend. Can we get this kind of service at home, please?

Average cost: $199 to $399 per night

What to do: On the hunt for chic dinner plans? Book a table at Madison’s Grill for a decadent feast in a classic earth-toned interior accented with Roman columns and modern décor.

Metterra Hotel on Whyte

Find it: 10454 82 Ave. NW, metterra.com

The vibe: Resembling a chic downtown loft, this contemporary hotel is decorated with an eclectic mix of exposed brick walls, larger-than-life colourful paintings and sleek neutral furniture. This spot is def more Manhattan studio than traditional hotel.

Average cost: $184 to $320 per night

What to do: Start your evening off the only way we know how with a complimentary wine tasting, where you can sip on the head chef’s red and white of choice that pair with a selection of gourmet apps. We’ll cheers to that!

Best Staycation Hotels in Saskatoon

The James Hotel

Find it: 620 Spadina Cres. E, thejameshotel.ca

The vibe: The minute you step into this modern hotel, you’ll be greeted with a spacious lobby complete with an eye-catching marble front desk, geometric gold light fixtures and a lavish atmosphere. Plus, their elegant rooms offer views of the Saskatchewan River Valley for a scenic backdrop to your self-care weekend.

Average cost: $204 to $299+ per night

What to do: If you’re meeting a special someone or simply enjoying a glass to yourself, may we suggest spending the evening at The James Lobby Bar? With luxe limestone floors, a rich gold and beige interior and art deco murals lining the walls, the chic space is the perf backdrop for sipping on one of their vintage-inspired cocktails.

Best Staycation Hotels in Winnipeg

The Fort Garry Hotel

Find it: 222 Broadway, fortgarryhotel.com

The vibe: With its rich history, old world elegance and grand décor, you’ll feel like you’re seeing the past come to life. This iconic hotel is truly a landmark in the ‘Peg and for good reason—it’s been a local staycation staple (and international destination) since the early 1900s.

Average cost: $139 to $200 per night

What to do: Let all of your woes from the week melt away as you sink into the hot Turkish baths during your Hamam ritual at TenSpa. The opulent room is filled with navy and white tiles for a Mediterranean oasis that is amaze for your blood circulation, immune system and mental health.

Mere Hotel

Find it: 333 Waterfront Dr., merehotel.com

The vibe: You won’t be able to miss this boutique hotel’s eye-catching exterior, which is surrounded by colourful rods in yellow, green and orange hues (so yep, it’ll double as a chic backdrop for your next selfie). The interior is just as funky with statement red furniture in the lobby and bold patterned walls in each room.

Average cost: $159 to $199 per night

What to do: The hotel is a short four-minute walk from The Manitoba Museum if you’re looking to delve into the history of the vast, diverse province.

Inn at the Forks

Find it: 75 Forks Market Rd., innforks.com

The vibe: If you want to to be at the centre of all the best shopping, dining and entertainment in the city, you have to book a room at this modern hotel, which calls itself “prairie luxury in an urban locale”. The spacious hotel has 117 rooms and suites all with elegant décor.

Average cost: $189 to $259 per night

What to do: We all know that weekend mornings aren’t complete without an epic brunch. Good thing Smith, the hotel’s rustic-chic restaurant, has mastered the art of brunch fare (read: a flowing mimosa bar and classic dishes like eggs Copenhagen with smoked lox, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and rösti potatoes).

Best Staycation Hotels in Toronto

The Anndore House

Find it: 15 Charles St. E, theanndorehouse.com

The vibe: This brand-spankin’-new hotel is perched on a quiet street just south of Toronto’s swish Yorkville ‘hood (and a stone’s throw to both the Royal Ontario Museum and Gardiner Museum, if you’re looking to get your culture on during your stay). In the rooms, brick walls and exposed pipes give off industrial-chic vibes, while plush leather armchairs and giant wall-mounted flatscreens invite you to cozy up for a Netflix marathon.

Average cost: From $400 per night

What to do: Book the chef’s table at the onsite restaurant, Constantine, and watch the kitchen staff whip up delectable treats like pomegranate-glazed lamb ribs and gnocchi with fresh tomato and ricotta. You’ll stumble back to your room full and happy, ready to pass out and dream of a Mediterranean getaway.

The Drake Hotel

Find it: 1150 Queen St. W, thedrakehotel.ca

The vibe: This hip hotel (which, unfortunately is not owned by #6ix god Drake) is a fave in the arts and culture scene in the city. With all of the ultra-cool events and parties happening every weekend in one of their artistic spaces, you’ll have no trouble making plans.

Average cost: $249 to $589 per night

What to do: As one of the best patios in the city, The Skyward is a must-visit for cocktail or late night nibble. Each year, the hotel staff transforms the patio into a themed oasis, so you’ll never feel like you’re visiting the same spot twice.

Four Seasons

Find it: 60 Yorkville Ave., fourseasons.com

The vibe: For a truly unforgettable staycation, you have to spend the night at the Four Seasons. This 55-storey hotel right in the heart of the Yorkville neighbourhood commands attention from the outside and the interior is just as jaw-dropping with its high ceilings, larger-than-life floral arrangements and all-around ultra-luxe vibe.

Average cost: $679 to $1,800+ per night

What to do: Luxuriate with a facial at the hotel’s elegant spa. We are dying over the Rose Gold Facial, which uses rose gold quartz and a rose-infused gold mask to transform your skin. You’ll basically feel like royalty. Later: sink into the oversized bathtub in your room with a good book and forget that you ever knew the meaning of the word “stress.”

The Ivy at Verity

Find it: 111 Queen St. E D, theivyatverity.com

The vibe: Housed in a 19th century chocolate factory, this European-inspired boutique hotel has only four rooms, each uniquely decorated with either turquoise patterned walls, fuchsia furniture or more muted bedding. The choice is yours.

Average cost: Starting at $399 per night

What to do: For members of the hotel, they have a private women’s club where you can sip on afternoon tea or eats from George Restaurant. The feminine space is adorned with touches of pastel and hot pink, vintage-inspired chairs and punchy, playful patterns.

Gladstone Hotel

Find it: 1214 Queen St. W, gladstonehotel.com

The vibe: For a staycation unlike any other, book an artist-designed room at this art-obsessed boutique hotel. Each of their 37 rooms is designed by a local creative, so no two rooms are alike.

Average cost: $249 to $495 per night

What to do: There’s no need to travel to a gallery for your next artistic fix, just head to one of the four floors in the hotel that are filled with exhibitions and artwork. Everywhere you look, there is an instillation or design that is just begging to be appreciated and photographed, all you have to do is wander around.

The Broadview Hotel

Find it: 106 Broadview Ave., thebroadviewhotel.ca

The vibe: This 127-year-old recently renovated landmark, located in Toronto’s East End, is a go-to for locals and travellers alike. The hotel may have a rich history but the interior is anything but stuck-in-the-past, with enviable on-trend wallpaper and kicky accents, including a working record player and A+ selection of vinyl (yaaass, Lauryn Hill!).

Average cost: Starting at $309 per night

What to do: Gather up your closest girlfriends for a late-night shareable dinner and drinks at The Rooftop, which offers breathtaking views of the Toronto skyline, a spacious patio for summer and a skylight-enclosed space for the colder months.

Best Staycation Hotels in Ottawa

Andaz Hotel

Find it: 325 Dalhousie St., ottawa.andaz.hyatt.com

The vibe: If you haven’t heard of this buzz-worthy hotel, you’ve probably been living under a rock. This upscale spot has been all the rage recently and for a good reason. From the rooftop bar boasting views of the ByWard Market to the minimalist décor, you’ll understand why this hotel has been the talk of the town (and the country).

Average cost: $179 to $500 per night

What to do: Take your after-dinner drinks to new heights with the hotel’s seriously chic Copper and Spirit Sights rooftop bar with sweeping views of downtown, the Parliament Buildings and the winding Ottawa River.

Arc The Hotel

Find it: 140 Slater St., arcthehotel.com

The vibe: With views of the city centre right outside your window and a chic monochrome interior, this spot is perfect for those who want an escape without leaving the trendiest part of the city. Plus, the large, comfy beds were just made for lounging and brekkie in bed.

Average cost: $169 to $419 per night

What to do: If you’re looking to spend the night in, cozy up to the fireplace in their Arc Lounge & Bar, which is accented with brick red leather, wooden panels and sleek furniture.

Alt Hotel

Find it: 185 Slater St., althotels.com

The vibe: At just over two years old, this buzzing and bright boutique hotel calls itself “affordable luxury”. The colourful, industrial-style space (think rainbow brick behind the front desk, concrete walls and floor-to-ceiling windows) in the heart of downtown is a staycation destination that won’t have your wallet crying out for help.

Average cost: $184 to $209 per night

What to do: Each month, the Alt Hotel team comes up with a list of culinary and activity recommendations if you’re in need of some inspo for how to spend your weekend. This month, it’s all about Moo Shu Ice Cream & Kitchen that serve up ice cream in those bubble waffles you’ve no doubt seen on your Insta feed.

The Metcalfe Hotel

Find it: 123 Metcalfe St., themetcalfehotel.com

The vibe: This brand-new hotel is just steps away from the Parliament Buildings and within walking distance of the city’s hottest food, fashion and arts destinations. The Metcalfe Hotel has taken over a historic building (which was once the home of George-Etienne Cartier, one of the Fathers of Confederation), keeping its heritage exterior but modernizing the interior. Be careful, this chic spot won’t be on the down-low for much longer.

Average cost: $169 to $449 per night

What to do: If you’re in need of a quick blow out or makeup touch-up before your night on the town, head across the street to BossArts Salon & Spa.

Best Staycation Hotels in Montreal

Loews Hôtel Vogue

Find it: 1425 Mountain St., loewshotels.com

The vibe: This spacious, expansive downtown hotel has truly mastered the art of contemporary comfort mixed with fashionable extras. And yes as the name would suggest, there are framed covers of Vogue above each bed. Fashion enthusiasts will drool.

Average cost: $269 to $869 per night (changes depending on the type of room and the time of year, this is an estimate price range for April)

What to do: If you’re craving Parisian fare, book a table at La Sociéte. This French bistro will make you feel like you booked a one way ticket to the most romantic city in the world with its tiled floors, petite leather chairs and dark wooden interior.

Hôtel William Gray

Find it: 421 St Vincent St., hotelwilliamgray.com

The vibe: Every inch of this luxe hotel is just begging to be captured on camera. From the see-through staircases to the fresh foliage and the raindrop-like light fixtures effortlessly hanging from the ceiling in the lobby, you might just want to extend your staycation for another few days.

Average cost: $200 to $700 per night

What to do: Located on the 8th floor of the hotel, Terrasse William Gray is a staple in the city’s patio scene. The colourful cocktails and gourmet eats are out-of-this-world but the panoramic views of Old Montreal is what truly steals the show.

Auberge du Vieux-Port

Find it: 97 de la Commune St. E, aubergeduvieuxport.com

The vibe: The name of this beautiful hotel truly speaks for itself as the spectacular views of the Old Port are a major selling point. There are still old-fashioned touches like the rustic exposed brick walls, vintage fireplaces and elegant bed frames, but somehow the space still feels very of-the-moment.

Average cost: $300 to $600 per night

What to do: If you’re more Guinness than Pinot Noir, be sure to spend the night mingling and sipping on local brews at Taverne Gaspar. With a casual vibe and a roster of indie, folk and blues live music, this will be your new fave spot long after you check out of the hotel.

Hôtel Gault

Find it: 449 Sainte-Hélène St., hotelgault.com

The vibe: This Old Montreal oasis embodies everything magical about Paris (read: a 19th century exterior, quaint terraces and breathtaking double-door windows) with the convenience of location. Choose between their loft-, suite-, terrace- or apartment-style room and trust, you won’t be disappointed.

Average cost: $400 to $600 per night

What to do: We get it—some of us have to work on the weekends. If you need to book an impromptu meeting or collab sesh, the hotel has six workspaces (like a cozy little library nook) for you to set up shop in.

Hôtel Bonaparte

Find it: 447 St Francois Xavier St., bonaparte.com

The vibe: Everything about this hotel screams timeless elegance. The front lobby is adorned with French-style engraved ceilings, shining white marble floors and sparkling chandeliers illuminating the space, and the outside is just as sweet with the purple awnings beckoning you inside.

Average cost: $170 to $230 per night

What to do: Head down the street for your morning cup of joe at the coffee shop, Tommy. The Instagram-worthy oasis has lush greenery hanging from the high ceiling and large windows looking onto the Old Montreal streets, not to mention delicious coffee and baked goods.

Best Staycation Hotels in Moncton

St. James Gate

Find it: 14 Church St., st-jamesgate.ca

The vibe: This contemporary hotel is simplicity at its finest. With a neutral colour palette, dark wood panels and unforgettable Maritime hospitality, each room is a modern oasis without the fuss of a stuffy hotel.

Average cost: $159 to $289 per night

What to do: Head down to the hotel’s restaurant to soak up the sounds of local musicians performing live almost every night of the week.

Best Staycation Hotels in Halifax

The Halliburton

Find it: 5184 Morris St., thehalliburton.com

The vibe: If cute and quaint is more your speed when it comes to your staycation mantra, this charming historic hotel is perfect for you. It expands over three heritage buildings and has a sweet little courtyard, so you’ll def get the Maritime charm you’ve been looking for.

Average cost: $200 to $300 per night

What to do: Grab your fave book and head out to their lovely garden courtyard, complete with fresh flowers and patio furniture. It’s your own little natural escape to unwind and unplug in the city.

The Hollis

Find it: 1649 Hollis St., thehollis.ca

The vibe: You couldn’t get closer to the harbour if you wanted to (and we are living for the oceanic scenery right outside the hotel’s window). Aside from the killer views, this colourful downtown spot is adorned with tasteful pops of lime green mixed with more timeless, contemporary pieces for a trendy escape right in the heart of the city.

Average cost: $149 to $400 per night

What to do: This seaside city is synonymous with scrumptious seafood and steak, so your stay wouldn’t be complete without a dinner at the award-winning Ryan Duffy’s restaurant for oysters, lobster, dry-aged beef and more.

Lord Nelson Hotel & Suites

Find it: 1515 South Park St., lordnelsonhotel.ca

The vibe: The first word that comes to mind when we think of this Halifax landmark is heritage. With views of the city’s famous public gardens and a lobby that will take your breath away (think OTT chandeliers, sweeping staircases and grand wooden columns), there’s a reason this timeless hotel has been a favourite for over 85 years.

Average cost: $99 to $450 per night

What to do: Spring is the best time to hit up Halifax’s public gardens, which are right beside the hotel. Make sure to add “stop and smell the flowers” to your list of weekend activities.

Best Staycation Hotels in Charlottetown

The Holman Grand Hotel

Find it: 123 Grafton St., theholmangrand.com

The vibe: If you’re looking for the ultimate luxurious experience, this iconic downtown hotel is a no-brainer. Sit by the large windows and soak in the view of the Charlottetown Harbour or why not just order breakfast in bed (it is a vacation after all).

Average cost: $140 to $500 per night

What to do: Spend an afternoon at the Grand Senses Spa located right off the hotel’s lobby. We recommend trying the Wellsystem Aqua Massage Therapy, a unique self-controlled massage bed that uses heated water jets to target specific areas of tightness. See ya, sore muscles!

The Great George

Find it: 58 Great George St., thegreatgeorge.com

The vibe: This historic hotel dates back to the 19th century (so vintage, amiright?) but there is nothing ancient about its quaint atmosphere bursting with PEI charm. The hotel expands over 17 different heritage buildings each with their own personality, so no two visits will be the same.

Average cost: $209 to $419 per night

What to do: Located in the heart of downtown Charlottetown, the hotel is steps away from a roster of restaurants, bars and breweries, like Sim’s Corner Steakhouse for fresh oysters and melt-in-your-mouth steak and PEI Brewing Company for a sample of the province’s best stout.

Sydney Boutique Inn & Suites

Find it: 55 Weymouth St., sydneyinn.com

The vibe: On the outside, this charming hotel fits right in with the other historic brick buildings lining the streets of Charlottetown, but step inside and you’ll be mesmerized by its modern interior. This elegant spot blends old and new so seamlessly, you’ll have trouble finding an excuse to go back home.

Average cost: $200 to $500 per night

What to do: On a warm, sunny day, take your lunch to go and head over to Hillsborough Square for a casual picnic with views of old-fashioned houses lining the small streets.

Best Staycation Hotels in St. John’s

Ryan Mansion

Find it: 21 Rennies Mill Rd., ryanmansion.com

The vibe: Step back in time at this old-fashioned boutique hotel. From the grand wooden staircase to the opulent fireplaces and breathtaking chandeliers, vintage vibes abound.

Average cost: $395 to $565 per night

What to do: Continuing with the old timey theme, the hotel offers Titanic-themed dinners inspired by what was actually served as the last meal on the famous ship, but the six-course meal is reinvented for the modern palette.

Blue on Water

Find it: 319 Water St., blueonwater.com

The vibe: With exposed brick walls, large windows of the buzzing street below and pops of colourful furniture, this bustling downtown hotel strikes the perfect balance between the rustic charm of the East Coast and the contemporary luxury of Manhattan.

Average cost: $149 to $209 per night

What to do: For wine enthusiasts, you *must* spend the night at the hotel’s bustling bar, which has over 150 wines on offer. Plus, the views of Water Street, exposed brick walls and colourful art make this spot a local nighttime gem.