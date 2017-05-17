So you’ve been going to the same salon foreeever, and you need a change. A new studio! A new colour! A new cut! Of course, changing it up can be scary when it comes to your hair; that’s why we’ve rounded up the absolute best salons in Winnipeg, listed here. Scroll through and get ready to find your next go-to!

Best Salons in Winnipeg: Élan Hair Studio

Specializing in: They’ve fully embraced the multi-tonal, icy pastel trend

The atmosphere: Cozy and comfortable, with the perfect backdrop for your fresh-cut Insta post: a reclaimed wood wall

Ask for: Renn Van Dyck is a master colourist

Products: Kevin Murphy, Schwarzkopf

Find it: 156 Sherbrook St., elanhairstudio.ca

Best Salons in Winnipeg: Berns & Black Salon

Specializing in: Eco-friendly styling, using mainly organic, bio-degradable and vegan products

The atmosphere: Nineteenth century vibe with chic antique touches

Ask for: Salon owner and jack of all trades Kitty Bernes

Products: Barber & Fritz, Evo, Kevin Murphy

Find it: 468 Main St., bernsandblack.com

Best Salons in Winnipeg: Jerry’s Salon and Day Spa

Specializing in: Trendy but wearable cuts and colour, and amazing facials that help you fight the signs of aging

The atmosphere: The salon in the front is bright and trendy, and it leads back to an unexpectedly super-luxe day spa

Ask for: Kelly Galbecka, who specializes in a range of colours and cuts

Products: Bumble and Bumble, Davines, Kevin Murphy, Schwarzkopf

Find it: 351-1120 Grant Ave., jerrysdayspa.com

Best Salons in Winnipeg: Hair FX

Specializing in: On-trend cuts and colour services

The atmosphere: Warm and spacious, with tons of extra seating should you drag your BFF or s/o tag along for the ride

Ask for: Taylor Nohlgren for extensions, Amy Wynn for a sleek updo

Products: Redken

Find it: 915 Grosvenor Ave., hairfx.ca

Best Salons in Winnipeg: Les Beaux et Belles

Specializing in: Risk-taking colour transformations

The atmosphere: Bright and inviting with a sleek damask selfie well

Ask for: Maxine Cahill for a natural or out-there colour

Products: Goldwell, Kevin Murphy

Find it: 250 Marion St., Unit 102, lesbeauxetbelles.com

