Finding the hair dresser that’s right for you can be a lifelong struggle. But it doesn’t have to be. Saskatoon is stocked with salons that specialize in the latest cut and colour trends, using the most advanced products, to leave you looking like a star. And we’ve rounded up these very best of them right here. Check it out: these are the best salons in Saskatoon.
Best Salons in Saskatoon: Alchemy Clothing and Salon
Specializing in: Fashion-forward trends and ammonia-free colour
The atmosphere: Decked in zebra print, the spacious salon doubles as a clothing boutique and tattoo and piercing studio.
Ask for: Ashley Mitchell, a colour expert and extensions specialist
Products: Davines, Kevin Murphy, Unite
Find it: 615 Second Ave. N, alchemysask.com
Best Salons in Saskatoon: The Lemon Tree Salon
Specializing in: Techniques – these savvy stylists travel around the globe to receive top-notch education
The atmosphere: Be sure to snap a killer selfie with the salons vibrant green mural
Ask for: Presley Bray, a master colourist with a knack for balayage
Products: Label.M, Schwarzkopf
Find it: 1526 8 St. E #102, thelemontree.ca
Best Salons in Saskatoon: Capelli Salon Studio
Specializing in: Its Instagram feed is stacked with blondes and balayge, but stylists cater to all colours
The atmosphere: Uber-modern with a unique touch—hairdryers hanging from the ceiling!
Ask for: Owner Alicia Austin to transform your colour from blah to bangin’
Products: Aveda, Oribe, Parlux, T3
Find it: Suite 110-1824 Mcormond Dr., cappellisalonstudio.ca
Best Salons in Saskatoon: Chel Salonspa
Specializing in: Cuts, colour and treatments, including Avedas popular Damage Remedy Treatment
The atmosphere: A dainty rustic-cottage vibe
Ask for: Kelsie Kitzul for a chop or rainbow locks
Products: Aveda
Find it: 8a-3110 8th St. E, chelsalonspa.com
Best Salons in Saskatoon: Cliptomania
Specializing in: Edgy cuts and technicolor tresses using colour free of parabens, paraffin, mineral oils, formaldehyde and ammonia
The atmosphere: An offbeat, industrial vibe
Ask for: Owner Kris Hautzinger who aims to make each treatment a little more green
Products: Caviar, Davines, Eufora, Olaplex, Oligo, Schwazkopf,
Find it: 300 3rd Ave. S, cliptomania.ca
Related:
The Best Hair Salons in Canada
30 Short Hair Styles That Will Make You Want To Make The Chop
The Best Thrift Shops Across Canada to Score Second-Hand Gems
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.