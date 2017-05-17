Finding the hair dresser that’s right for you can be a lifelong struggle. But it doesn’t have to be. Saskatoon is stocked with salons that specialize in the latest cut and colour trends, using the most advanced products, to leave you looking like a star. And we’ve rounded up these very best of them right here. Check it out: these are the best salons in Saskatoon.

Best Salons in Saskatoon: Alchemy Clothing and Salon

Specializing in: Fashion-forward trends and ammonia-free colour

The atmosphere: Decked in zebra print, the spacious salon doubles as a clothing boutique and tattoo and piercing studio.

Ask for: Ashley Mitchell, a colour expert and extensions specialist

Products: Davines, Kevin Murphy, Unite

Find it: 615 Second Ave. N, alchemysask.com

Best Salons in Saskatoon: The Lemon Tree Salon

Specializing in: Techniques – these savvy stylists travel around the globe to receive top-notch education

The atmosphere: Be sure to snap a killer selfie with the salons vibrant green mural

Ask for: Presley Bray, a master colourist with a knack for balayage

Products: Label.M, Schwarzkopf

Find it: 1526 8 St. E #102, thelemontree.ca

Best Salons in Saskatoon: Capelli Salon Studio

Specializing in: Its Instagram feed is stacked with blondes and balayge, but stylists cater to all colours

The atmosphere: Uber-modern with a unique touch—hairdryers hanging from the ceiling!

Ask for: Owner Alicia Austin to transform your colour from blah to bangin’

Products: Aveda, Oribe, Parlux, T3

Find it: Suite 110-1824 Mcormond Dr., cappellisalonstudio.ca

Best Salons in Saskatoon: Chel Salonspa

Specializing in: Cuts, colour and treatments, including Avedas popular Damage Remedy Treatment

The atmosphere: A dainty rustic-cottage vibe

Ask for: Kelsie Kitzul for a chop or rainbow locks

Products: Aveda

Find it: 8a-3110 8th St. E, chelsalonspa.com

Best Salons in Saskatoon: Cliptomania

Specializing in: Edgy cuts and technicolor tresses using colour free of parabens, paraffin, mineral oils, formaldehyde and ammonia

The atmosphere: An offbeat, industrial vibe

Ask for: Owner Kris Hautzinger who aims to make each treatment a little more green

Products: Caviar, Davines, Eufora, Olaplex, Oligo, Schwazkopf,

Find it: 300 3rd Ave. S, cliptomania.ca

