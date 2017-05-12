Finding a colourist and stylist that just *know* how to give you the perfect hair style isn’t as easy as walking into any old salon. And finding a spot that suits your Insta-ready vibe shouldn’t be considered a bonus. So we’ve rounded up the best hair salons in Ottawa that look as good as they’ll make you feel. Scroll through, make your appointment and show up wearing your best selfie smile.

Best Salons in Ottawa: Blushes

Specializing in: Creating individual styles for each and every client

The atmosphere: Crazy-modern details—a living wall, glass panels and v. dramatic lighting fixtures

Ask for: Silas Tsang for an envy-inducing style; Dorothy Tsang is a colour master

Products: Kérastase, L’Oréal Professionel, Olaplex, Pureology, Shu Uemura

Find it: 4048 Carling Ave., blushes.ca

Best Salons in Ottawa: Hair Republic Beauty Lounge

Specializing in: Putting client and staff health first, by choosing products based on their performance and environmental/social sustainability

The atmosphere: Bright and spacious, decked in all-white everything

Ask for: If you’re eyeing a trendy cut or a glossy colour, see senior stylist Vanessa Grainger

Products: Alterna, Kevin Murphy, Schwarzkopf

Find it: 1093 Bank St., hairrepublic.ca

Best Salons in Ottawa: Mint Hair Studio

Specializing in: Keeping your treatment green—it’s a member of the Green Circle Salons, an organization that recycles hair industry waste like foils and excess colour

The atmosphere: Clean and bright with eye-catching hanging lights and drool-worthy vaulted ceilings

Ask for: Kristen Atikinson to lighten up with a chop or layer up with extensions; Heather Ricker for colour and treatments

Products: Kevin Murphy

Find it: 1071 Wellington St. W, minthairstudio.ca

Best Salons in Ottawa: Le Petit Salon

Specializing in: Trendy yet low-maintenance styles and colour

The atmosphere: A chic minimalist apartment, with key statement pieces like a perched peacock for added flair

Ask for: Jesse Alberto for an epic cut

Products: Davines, Bumble and bumble

Find it: 380 Elgin St., lepetitsalon.ca

Best Salons in Ottawa: Fernando Cellini Hair

Specializing in: Crafting natural and timeless looks

The atmosphere: Filled with natural light, plenty of greenery and a serves the espresso up hot

Ask for: Domenico Tomei for a fresh new cut; Sonia Lattanziofor a colour upgrade

Products: Catwalk, Tigi Bed Head

Find it: 27 Murray St., fchairsalon.com

Related:

The Best Hair Salons in Canada

The Best Selfie Spots in Ottawa

The Best Thrift Shops Across Canada to Score Second-Hand Gems