Finding a colourist and stylist that just *know* how to give you the perfect hair style isn’t as easy as walking into any old salon. And finding a spot that suits your Insta-ready vibe shouldn’t be considered a bonus. So we’ve rounded up the best hair salons in Ottawa that look as good as they’ll make you feel. Scroll through, make your appointment and show up wearing your best selfie smile.
Best Salons in Ottawa: Blushes
Specializing in: Creating individual styles for each and every client
The atmosphere: Crazy-modern details—a living wall, glass panels and v. dramatic lighting fixtures
Ask for: Silas Tsang for an envy-inducing style; Dorothy Tsang is a colour master
Products: Kérastase, L’Oréal Professionel, Olaplex, Pureology, Shu Uemura
Find it: 4048 Carling Ave., blushes.ca
Best Salons in Ottawa: Hair Republic Beauty Lounge
Specializing in: Putting client and staff health first, by choosing products based on their performance and environmental/social sustainability
The atmosphere: Bright and spacious, decked in all-white everything
Ask for: If you’re eyeing a trendy cut or a glossy colour, see senior stylist Vanessa Grainger
Products: Alterna, Kevin Murphy, Schwarzkopf
Find it: 1093 Bank St., hairrepublic.ca
Best Salons in Ottawa: Mint Hair Studio
Specializing in: Keeping your treatment green—it’s a member of the Green Circle Salons, an organization that recycles hair industry waste like foils and excess colour
The atmosphere: Clean and bright with eye-catching hanging lights and drool-worthy vaulted ceilings
Ask for: Kristen Atikinson to lighten up with a chop or layer up with extensions; Heather Ricker for colour and treatments
Products: Kevin Murphy
Find it: 1071 Wellington St. W, minthairstudio.ca
Best Salons in Ottawa: Le Petit Salon
Specializing in: Trendy yet low-maintenance styles and colour
The atmosphere: A chic minimalist apartment, with key statement pieces like a perched peacock for added flair
Ask for: Jesse Alberto for an epic cut
Products: Davines, Bumble and bumble
Find it: 380 Elgin St., lepetitsalon.ca
Best Salons in Ottawa: Fernando Cellini Hair
Specializing in: Crafting natural and timeless looks
The atmosphere: Filled with natural light, plenty of greenery and a serves the espresso up hot
Ask for: Domenico Tomei for a fresh new cut; Sonia Lattanziofor a colour upgrade
Products: Catwalk, Tigi Bed Head
Find it: 27 Murray St., fchairsalon.com
