You’re finally ready to commit to that bleach blonde pixie cut! Or, you want a modern update on your Cali-inspired beach waves? No matter the style, there’s a studio in New Brunswick that can handle it. Here, we round up the very best salons in Moncton—for any and every look.

Best Hair Salons in Moncton: Eccentric Hair Studio

Specializing in: Simple crops to dramatic colour transformations and everything in between

The atmosphere: A warm and cozy hideaway with a rustic touch

Ask for: Melissa Duguay for a unique style; Emily Gillis for funky colour

Products: Joico

Find it: 167 Mountain Rd., @eccentrichairstudio

Best Hair Salons in Moncton: Salon Francois

Specializing in: Tailored treatments for each and every client

The atmosphere: Chic Victorian feel with antique furniture and brass sconces

Ask for: Salon owner François Mouawad, who’s a master of laisse-fare European styles

Products: Kérastase

Find it: 347 High St., salonfrancois.com

Best Hair Salons in Moncton: Salon 48

Specializing in: Trendsetting styles that don’t break the bank

The atmosphere: Feels just like home—sip a complimentary glass of vino while you process

Ask for: Isabelle Mazerolle for fresh colour or an updated crop

Products: Big Sexy, Matrix, Redken, Schwarzkopf, Tigi Bed Head

Find it: 48 Harris Ave., @salon48moncton

Best Hair Salons in Moncton: Sabio Salon

Specializing in: Bold colour and trendy cuts

The atmosphere: Warm and welcoming with a team that feels like family

Ask for: Stephanie Losier, a cut and colour ace

Products: Big Sexy, Matrix, Morrocanoil, Verb

Find it: 644 Main St. Unit 107, @sabiosalon

Best Hair Salons in Moncton: Razor’s Edge Hair & Spa

Specializing in: The latest Insta-inspired styles

The atmosphere: Come for the service, stay to shop host of professional brands

Ask for: Suzanne Miller, who specializes in colour correction

Products: Matrix, Moroccanoil, Nioxin, Redken

Find it: 1273 Main St. Suite 102, razorsedgehairandspa.com

