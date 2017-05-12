You’re finally ready to commit to that bleach blonde pixie cut! Or, you want a modern update on your Cali-inspired beach waves? No matter the style, there’s a studio in New Brunswick that can handle it. Here, we round up the very best salons in Moncton—for any and every look.
Best Hair Salons in Moncton: Eccentric Hair Studio
Specializing in: Simple crops to dramatic colour transformations and everything in between
The atmosphere: A warm and cozy hideaway with a rustic touch
Ask for: Melissa Duguay for a unique style; Emily Gillis for funky colour
Products: Joico
Find it: 167 Mountain Rd., @eccentrichairstudio
Best Hair Salons in Moncton: Salon Francois
Specializing in: Tailored treatments for each and every client
The atmosphere: Chic Victorian feel with antique furniture and brass sconces
Ask for: Salon owner François Mouawad, who’s a master of laisse-fare European styles
Products: Kérastase
Find it: 347 High St., salonfrancois.com
Best Hair Salons in Moncton: Salon 48
Specializing in: Trendsetting styles that don’t break the bank
The atmosphere: Feels just like home—sip a complimentary glass of vino while you process
Ask for: Isabelle Mazerolle for fresh colour or an updated crop
Products: Big Sexy, Matrix, Redken, Schwarzkopf, Tigi Bed Head
Find it: 48 Harris Ave., @salon48moncton
Best Hair Salons in Moncton: Sabio Salon
Specializing in: Bold colour and trendy cuts
The atmosphere: Warm and welcoming with a team that feels like family
Ask for: Stephanie Losier, a cut and colour ace
Products: Big Sexy, Matrix, Morrocanoil, Verb
Find it: 644 Main St. Unit 107, @sabiosalon
Best Hair Salons in Moncton: Razor’s Edge Hair & Spa
Specializing in: The latest Insta-inspired styles
The atmosphere: Come for the service, stay to shop host of professional brands
Ask for: Suzanne Miller, who specializes in colour correction
Products: Matrix, Moroccanoil, Nioxin, Redken
Find it: 1273 Main St. Suite 102, razorsedgehairandspa.com
