There are all sorts of decisions to make for prom: do you rent a limo or catch a ride with a friend? Do you commit to your sky-high shoes or try to pack flats in your clutch? But the most important question of all is, what are you going to wear?

If you’re worried about online shopping fails or haven’t left yourself enough time for shipping, a good old-fashioned brick-and-mortar shop is your safest bet. And, luckily, there are tons of great places right in your city that can help you find your perfect outfit. Our Localist correspondent in New Brunswick hit the streets to find the best places to buy prom dresses —that won’t leave you looking like a bridesmaid.

Scroll down—and get ready to have the night of your life!

Best Prom Stores Moncton: Bella Promessa

Address: 1612 Mountain Rd., bellapromessa.com

Vibe: From cassic styles to two-pieces, and boho to edgy

Tailoring on-site: There is customization and tailoring available. They are the only bridal salon in town that has a seamstress in-house.

Appointments? They strongly suggest booking an appointment ahead of time.

Price range: $375 to $900

Bonus: They keep a list of dresses purchased for prom for each school to avoid repeats!

Best Prom Stores Moncton: SDV Vintage

Address: 327 Mountain Rd., sdvvintage.com

Vibe: Retro, of course

Tailoring on-site: Yes

Appointments? No

Price range: $40 to $300

Best Prom Stores Moncton: Bridal Vision

Address: 722 Acadie Ave., bridalvision.ca

Vibe: A great variety of classic, edgy and boho styles. They have eight different designers in store.

Tailoring on-site: No, but they have a list of seamstresses they recommend.

Appointments? Yes, but they do take walk-ins if they have availability.

Price range: $200 (on sale) to $1,200

Bonus: They keep a list of dresses purchased for prom for each school to avoid repeats!

