The Best Pride Events in Vancouver to Spread the Love

From seaside festivals to killer DJ sets and outdoor street parties, Vancouver’s 10-day Pride celebrations are jam-packed. Knowing which places to hit up for the most colourful and inspiring experience can be overwhelming with the endless amount of festivities. That’s why we did some digging to find the best Pride events in Vancouver. If you want to continue the celebration, click here to check out the rest of our fave LGBTQ+ events across Canada.

When: July 26–August 6

Pride Parade

The low-down: With over 650,000 people in attendance, Vancouver’s Pride Parade is the highlight of the city’s Pride Week. Filled with breathtaking costumes, inspiring signs and an endless amount of floats, it is a must-see—don’t forget to bring your rainbow flags.

When: August 6 at 12 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at Thurlow and Robson St. and ends at Beach Ave. (across from Sunset Beach Park), vancouverpride.ca

Davie Street Party

The low-down: Take the celebrations onto the streets at this annual party spanning three blocks. Check out the vendors, live music and delicious food and drinks that are scattered along Davie St.—make sure to snap a pic of the Rainbow Crosswalk.

When: August 4 from 6 p.m. to midnight

Fees: Free

Find it: Davie Village, between Burrard and Jervis St., vancouverpride.ca

Terry Wallace Memorial Breakfast

The low-down: Come and celebrate one of the founders of Vancouver Pride over pancakes and other breakfast goodies.

When: August 5 at 8 a.m.

Fees: By donation

Find it: Jim Deva Plaza, Davie Village, vancouverpride.ca

Sunset Beach Festival

The low-down: Party by the sea with over 150,000 people—there is no shortage of dancing, live music, cute vendors and killer ocean views.

When: August 6 at 11 a.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Sunset Beach Park, 1204 Beach Ave, vancouverpride.ca

Hotline: Pride Sunday Afterhours

The low-down: Celebrate the end of Pride into the early hours of the morning at this super low-key event featuring a line-up of all female and LGBTQ+ DJs.

When: August 6 at 11:30 p.m.

Fees: $15 at the door, $10 in advance

Find it: A secret East Vancouver warehouse (call 604-367-1794 on the day for the location), vancouverpride.ca

Related:

Your Pride Fashion Guide: 30 Ways to Wear the Rainbow

12 Queer Women Talk #Pride

The Best Brunch Spots in Vancouver