The Best Pride Events in Toronto to Spread the Love

Whether you’re a veteran or a newcomer, there is something quite magical about Pride. It’s a safe space to express yourself freely and take part in an unapologetic celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Pride Month is jam-packed with dances, parades, marches and more, and it can be overwhelming to decide what events to check out. That’s why we made a list of the best Pride events in Toronto, and if you’re looking to get in on the rainbow-filled festivities all across the country, click here.

June 1–25 (month), June 23–25 (official weekend)

Pride Events in Toronto: Pride Parade

The low-down: Toronto’s Pride Parade is one of the largest in North America with over 150 people participating. There will be floats, performers and, of course, colourful, festive fashion. The parade has an MC for the first time this year: drag queen Miss Conception.

When: June 25 at 2 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at Bloor St. E. and Church St., goes down Yonge St. and ends at Gerrard St. E. and Church St.

Pride Events in Toronto: Get Real’s Pride Week Boat Cruise

The low-down: Set sail on the waterfront for good eats, tons of dancing, plus a drag show and silent auction—all the proceeds of the event are going towards the Get Real programs, which support LGBTQ+ youth.

When: June 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fees: Starting at $60 per person

Find it: 600 Queens Quay W., thegetrealmovement.com

Pride Events in Toronto: Trans March

The low-down: This solidarity march is dedicated to celebrating and spreading awareness about the diverse and intersectional trans community—family, friends and allies are welcome too.

When: June 23 at 6:30 p.m. (rally) and 7:00 p.m. (march)

Fees: Free

Find it: Kicking off at Church and Hayden St., pridetoronto.com

Pride Events in Toronto: Business Woman’s Special: Pride Edition

The low-down: Coined by the organization as a queer dance party, this Business Woman’s Special celebration is Pride-themed with a performance from drag queen Sofonda Cox.

When: June 23 at 10 p.m.

Fees: $15 per person at the door

Find it: Round Venue, 152a Augusta Ave., Toronto, roundvenue.com

Pride Events in Toronto: Pride and Remembrance Run

The low-down: Walk 3km or run 5km at this colourful race in support of Toronto’s LGBTQ+ organizations—don’t forget to break out your brightest athletic wear.

When: June 24 at 10 a.m.

Fees: $50 per person to register

Find it: Church St. and Wellesley St., priderun.org

Related:

Pride Toronto’s New Director Tells Us What Her Job Is *Really* Like

Your Pride Fashion Guide: 30 Ways to Wear the Rainbow

50+ Snaps of Pride TO Street Style