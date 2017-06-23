The Best Pride Events in Saskatoon to Spread the Love

When we think of Pride, there is more than just rainbow attire that comes to mind. Pride is a time to celebrate and spread awareness about the LGBTQ+ community. It’s about coming as you are, dressing however you like and embracing the diverse people that make up this resilient community. If you’re looking to join the celebrations but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered with our round-up of the best Pride events in Saskatoon for it’s 25th anniversary. If you find yourself travelling across the country, click here to check out the rest of the Pride events happening in every major city.

June 9–25

Pride Events in Saskatoon: Pride Parade

The low-down: When it comes to Pride Parade fashion, more is more. Break out your brightest colours, sparkliest body paint and rainbow accessories for the annual parade and join the rest of the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

When: June 24 at 1 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at Spadina Cres. E. and 24th St. (under the University Bridge) and ends at 4th Ave. S. and 21st St., saskatoonpride.ca

Pride Events in Saskatoon: 069 Bingo for the Alternative Mind

The low-down: Add a little sex appeal to your scorecard at this bingo fundraiser—all the proceeds go towards helping the Saskatchewan Sexual Health Centre.

When: June 21 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Fees: Entrance is free, but to play bingo you must make a donation.

Find it: Capitol Music Club, 244 1st Ave. N., saskatoonpride.ca

Pride Events in Saskatoon: Pride Market

The low-down: Saskatoon is celebrating 25 years of pride festivities, so the annual market is teaming up with the city’s jazz festival for the perf mix of music and shopping for local faves from the city’s artisans and businesses.

When: June 23 (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.)–24 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Fees: Free

Find it: 400 Block of 21st St. E., saskatoonpride.ca

Pride Events in Saskatoon: Gurls

The low-down: For those who are looking to spend a Friday night dancing in a chic lounge with a rainbow of cocktails in hand, this event will be at the top of your Pride Week bucket list.

When: June 23 at 9:30 p.m.

Fees: $10 per person

Find it: Drift Sidewalk Café and Vista Lounge, 339 Ave. A S., saskatoonpride.ca

Pride Events in Saskatoon: Detox Pool Party

The low-down: Spend the last few hours of Pride Week the best way we all know how: lounging by the pool on an Insta-worthy floatie with a fruity bevvie. Wind down after a week chock-full of celebrating and spreading the LGBTQ+ love.

When: June 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Josie’s Deck at the Hilton Garden Inn, 90 22 St. E., saskatoonpride.ca

