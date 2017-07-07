The Best Pride Events in Moncton to Spread the Love

Every year, Moncton’s River of Pride celebrations continue to grow. With more parties and more people, the list of must-attend events grows as well. From Pride-themed Zumba to gourmet dinners and the famous parade, there is something for everyone. If you want to check out the festivities happening in the city, whether you’re a seasoned pro or first-timer, we’ve got you covered with our round-up of the best Pride events in Moncton. If you want to celebrate Pride all summer long in another major city, click here to check out the Pride events across Canada.
When: August 19–26
Pride Parade
The low-down: Deck yourself head-to-toe in your best rainbow attire and head downtown to check out the colourful parade marching to Riverfront Park, then continue the party at the park fair and concert from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
When: August 26 at 1:30 p.m.
Fees: Free
Find it: Starts at Foundry and Main St., heads southeast to Riverfront Park, @monctonsriverofpride
Group Bike Ride for the LGBTQ+ Community
The low-down: If outdoor adventures are your thing, BYOB (bring your own bike) or rent one at La Bikery Co-operative and enjoy an afternoon of peddling around downtown Moncton in honour of Pride.
When: August 19 at 1 p.m.
Fees: Free
Find it: La Bikery Co-operative, 120 Assomption Blvd., @monctonsriverofpride
Pride Dinner
The low-down: Indulge in a gourmet dinner that is made with fresh, local ingredients—Chef Marc Surette changes the menu every evening depending on what is in season from the market.
When: August 20 at 6 p.m.
Fees: $30 per person
Find it: Bistro 33, 1155 Shediac Rd., @monctonsriverofpride
Pride Zumba
The low-down: Shake what your mama gave you at this free Pride-themed Zumba class. Between the catchy Latin-inspired music and dance moves, working out has never been so fun.
When: August 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Fees: Free
Find it: Bend City Yoga, 22 Church St. (Suite C380), @monctonsriverofpride
Pride Party
The low-down: After a non-stop week, have one last hurrah on the dance floor under the neon lights with a bevvie in hand. Dance and mingle into the early hours of the a.m. with the rest of the local LGBTQ+ community because Pride never truly stops.
When: August 26 from 10:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Fees: $12 per person for admission
Find it: Triangles Nightclub, 234 St George St., @monctonsriverofpride
