The Best Pride Events Happening in St. John’s

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the number of folks who come out to support the LGBTQ+ community at Pride just keeps getting bigger and bigger. There is a strong sense of togetherness and resilience and we are here to soak up every minute of it. Whether this is your first time or your tenth time, there are an endless list of rainbow-filled festivities to add to your bucket list every single year. Here are the best Pride events in St. John’s to spread the love this year—and if you’re looking to celebrate in another city (or two) this summer, click here.

When: July 6–July 14

Pride Parade

The low-down: Mark this empowering and inclusive event in your Pride Week calendar. The whole community comes out to take part in the two-hour parade through the streets of downtown St. John’s.

When: July 16 at 1 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at City Hall (10 New Gower St.), goes down Duckworth St., turns left on Ordnance St. and ends at Bannerman Park (Military Rd.)

Pop-Up Pride Moksha Yoga

The low-down: Relax your mind during a sweaty session of hot yoga—the perfect way to detox your body before the Pride festivities are in full swing.

When: July 9 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fees: $5 per person

Find it: Moksha Yoga, 223 Duckworth St., stjohnspride.ca

Pride Bowling

The low-down: Take the Pride festivities to the bowling alley—a fun place with chill vibes to socialize and who knows, you might even hit a strike or two.

When: July 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fees: $10 per person

Find it: St. Pats Lanes, 45 Blackmarsh Rd., stjohnspride.ca

Trans Picnic

The low-down: Enjoy some delicious food and even better company at this picnic dedicated to the trans community.

When: July 12

Fees: Free

Find it: Harbourside Park, 10 New Gower St., stjohnspride.ca

Pride’s Movie Day

The low-down: Wind down for an afternoon movie in-between the non-stop party that is Pride Week. This year’s movie of choice is Rent, a musical set in the ’90s about how a group of friends in New York City are affected by the AIDS epidemic.

When: July 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fees: $5 per person

Find it: Scotiabank Theatre, Avalon Mall, 48 Kenmount Rd., stjohnspride.ca

Beach Party

The low-down: Dance to the sound of the ocean waves crashing along the shore at this seaside dance party.

When: July 14 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Fees: $10 per person

Find it: Bella Vista, 26 Torbay Rd., stjohnspride.ca

