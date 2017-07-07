The Best Pride Events in Montreal to Spread the Love

We love Pride for many reasons: the rainbow attire? Check. Endless nights of dancing and celebrating? Duh. LGBTQ+ activism and resilience? Heck yes. Les fêtes de fierté in Quebec’s capital are chock-full of comedy shows, drag performances, dances and, of course, the famous parade. With all of the festivities, it can be difficult to choose which events to check out. That is why we compiled a list of the best Pride events in Montreal, so bring your crew and your brightest outfits for a celebration you’ll be talking about for years to come. And if you’re looking to continue the celebration in another city, click here to check out the best Pride events across Canada.

When: August 11–20

Pride Parade

The low-down: Come and check out the city’s largest parade celebrating the diverse local LGBTQ+ community. There will even be awards given out for the best floats, best costume and makeup, best choreography and more.

When: August 20 at 12 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at Drummond St., travels down René-Lévesque Blvd. and ends on Alexandre-DeSève St. in the Gay Village

Queer.Féministe.Fun

The low-down: Laugh along with six super talented Canadian comedians for a night of empowering (and equally hilarious) queer feminist comedy.

When: August 16 at 9 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Place Émilie-Gamelin, 1500 Berri St., fiertemontrealpride.com

Pride Day at LaRonde

The low-down: Montreal’s amusement park is getting a Pride makeover—the park will be decorated in a sea of rainbow colours for anyone wanting to get their hearts racing on the Goliath, the biggest rollercoaster in Canada.

When: August 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fees: $76 at the park, $50 advanced

Find it: 22 Chemin Macdonald, fiertemontrealpride.com

Community Day

The low-down: Check out the rows of kiosks on Sainte-Catherine E. to learn more about the organizations, groups and businesses (and the diverse people that run them) that make up Montreal’s LGBTQ+ community.

When: August 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Sainte-Catherine St. E., fiertemontrealpride.com

Illusion

The low-down: Spend a night transfixed by 40 Canadian drag queens and kings from each region of the country and the art of gender illusion—this is the first time a performance like this has ever taken place in Canadian Pride history.

When: August 19 at 7 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Parc des Faubourgs, fiertemontrealpride.com

Mega T-Dance

The low-down: Aside from the rainbow flag, there is nothing more iconic at Pride than dancing. Celebrate the end of Pride Week by letting loose to House and EDM by some of the hottest DJs.

When: August 20 at 1 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Parc des Faubourgs, fiertemontrealpride.com

