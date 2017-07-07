The Best Pride Events in Halifax to Spread the Love

When we think of Pride, there is more than just rainbow flags, glitter and colourful fashion that comes to mind. Pride is a time of celebration, solidarity, remembrance, inclusion and activism. It is a chance to not only dance into the early hours of the morning, but also to work towards making each year more inclusive and intersectional for all. Halifax has a huge lineup of events for their 10-day celebration this year, so it can be hard to choose which ones to hit up. That’s why we did the work for you and rounded-up the best Pride events in Halifax for a non-stop week-and-a-half. To continue the celebrations across the country, click here to check out our list of the best Pride events from Vancouver to St. John’s.

When: July 20–30

Pride Parade

The low-down: This year, the parade is focusing on celebrating the organizations and not-for-profits that work to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community as a chance to educate the public about their activism. There will also be a plethora of rainbow flags, music and glitter as per usual.

When: June 22 at 1 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at Upper Water and Barrington St. and ends at Spring Garden Rd. and South Park St., halifaxpride.com

The Bump

The low-down: If dancing under the stars is your jam (tbh whose isn’t?) then you have to hit up this outdoor drag dance party. For those who are a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Katya is performing along with several other fabulous drag queens.

When: June 21 from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Fees: $5 per person for admission

Find it: Garrison Grounds, 5425 Sackville St., halifaxpride.com

Candlelit Vigil

The low-down: Remember those who have sacrificed their lives for the LGBTQ+ community at this powerful and solemn candlelit vigil.

When: June 24 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Rd., halifaxpride.com

Queer Perspectives: Redefining Two-Spirit Identities

The low-down: This panel addresses the importance of making Pride more inclusive for Indigenous peoples, as well as destigmatizing and raising awareness about Two-Spirit identities.

When: June 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Halifax City Hall, 1841 Argyle St., halifaxpride.com

Gottingen Block Party

The low-down: The entire street of Gottingen is taken over by LGBTQ+ vendors, food trucks, a BBQ joint, DJs, art and more.

When: June 28 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Fees: $12 per person for admission

Find it: Gottingen St.

Dykes vs. Divas Softball Game

The low-down: You’ve never seen softball like this—watch as a team of drag queens and lesbians go head to head during this annual sporting event, then celebrate with the winners after the game at the Menz & Mollyz Bar (2182 Gottingen St.).

When: June 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Canada Games Baseball Diamond, 1945 Bell Rd., halifaxpride.com

Related:

Your Pride Fashion Guide: 30 Ways to Wear the Rainbow

12 Queer Women Talk #Pride

The Best Microbreweries in Halifax for Your Next Bar Hop