The Best Pride Events Across Canada to Spread the Love

Pride celebrations are popping up all over Canada this summer, and no matter where you are across the country, you can get in on all of the rainbow-filled festivities. Depending on where you live, Pride is a week- to month-long celebration jam-packed with dancing, marches, parades and more. We’ve rounded up the best Pride events from coast to coast, so whether you’re a part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, come as you are and spread the love.

Pride Events in Toronto

June 1–25 (month), June 23–25 (official weekend)

Pride Parade

The low-down: Toronto’s Pride Parade is one of the largest in North America with over 150 people participating. There will be floats, performers and, of course, colourful, festive fashion. The parade has an MC for the first time this year: drag queen Miss Conception.

When: June 25 at 2 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at Bloor St. E. and Church St., goes down Yonge St. and ends at Gerrard St. E. and Church St.

Get Real’s Pride Week Boat Cruise

The low-down: Set sail on the waterfront for good eats, tons of dancing, plus a drag show and silent auction—all the proceeds of the event are going towards the Get Real programs, which support LGBTQ+ youth.

When: June 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fees: Starting at $60 per person

Find it: 600 Queens Quay W., thegetrealmovement.com

Trans March

The low-down: This solidarity march is dedicated to celebrating and spreading awareness about the diverse and intersectional trans community—family, friends and allies are welcome too.

When: June 23 at 6:30 p.m. (rally) and 7:00 p.m. (march)

Fees: Free

Find it: Kicking off at Church and Hayden St., pridetoronto.com

Business Woman’s Special: Pride Edition

The low-down: Coined by the organization as a queer dance party, this Business Woman’s Special celebration is Pride-themed with a performance from drag queen Sofonda Cox.

When: June 23 at 10 p.m.

Fees: $15 per person at the door

Find it: Round Venue, 152a Augusta Ave., Toronto, roundvenue.com

Pride and Remembrance Run

The low-down: Walk 3km or run 5km at this colourful race in support of Toronto’s LGBTQ+ organizations—don’t forget to break out your brightest athletic wear.

When: June 24 at 10 a.m.

Fees: $50 per person to register

Find it: Church St. and Wellesley St., priderun.org

Pride Events in Saskatoon

June 9–25

Pride Parade

The low-down: When it comes to Pride Parade fashion, more is more. Break out your brightest colours, sparkliest body paint and rainbow accessories for the annual parade and join the rest of the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

When: June 24 at 1 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at Spadina Cres. E. and 24th St. (under the University Bridge) and ends at 4th Ave. S. and 21st St.

069 Bingo for the Alternative Mind

The low-down: Add a little sex appeal to your scorecard at this bingo fundraiser—all the proceeds go towards helping the Saskatchewan Sexual Health Centre.

When: June 21 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Fees: Entrance is free, but to play bingo you must make a donation.

Find it: Capitol Music Club, 244 1st Ave. N., saskatoonpride.ca

Pride Market

The low-down: Saskatoon is celebrating 25 years of pride festivities, so the annual market is teaming up with the city’s jazz festival for the perf mix of music and shopping for local faves from the city’s artisans and businesses.

When: June 23 (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.)–24 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Fees: Free

Find it: 400 Block of 21st St. E., saskatoonpride.ca

Gurls

The low-down: For those who are looking to spend a Friday night dancing in a chic lounge with a rainbow of cocktails in hand, this event will be at the top of your Pride Week bucket list.

When: June 23 at 9:30 p.m.

Fees: $10 per person

Find it: Drift Sidewalk Café and Vista Lounge, 339 Ave. A S., saskatoonpride.ca

Detox Pool Party

The low-down: Spend the last few hours of Pride Week the best way we all know how: lounging by the pool on an Insta-worthy floatie with a fruity bevvie. Wind down after a week chock-full of celebrating and spreading the LGBTQ+ love.

When: June 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Josie’s Deck at the Hilton Garden Inn, 90 22 St. E., saskatoonpride.ca

Pride Events in St. John’s



July 6–July 14 (more details coming soon)

Pride Parade

The low-down: Mark this empowering and inclusive event in your Pride Week calendar. The whole community comes out to take part in the two-hour parade through the streets of downtown St. John’s.

When: July 16 at 1 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at City Hall (10 New Gower St.), goes down Duckworth St., turns left on Ordnance St. and ends at Bannerman Park (Military Rd.)

Pop-Up Pride Moksha Yoga

The low-down: Relax your mind during a sweaty session of hot yoga—the perfect way to detox your body before the Pride festivities are in full swing.

When: July 9 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fees: $5 per person

Find it: Moksha Yoga, 223 Duckworth St., stjohnspride.ca

Trans Picnic

The low-down: Enjoy some delicious food and even better company at this picnic dedicated to the trans community.

When: July 12

Fees: Free

Find it: Harbourside Park, 10 New Gower St., stjohnspride.ca

Pride’s Movie Day

The low-down: Wind down for an afternoon movie in-between the non-stop party that is Pride Week. This year’s movie of choice is Rent, a musical set in the ’90s about how a group of friends in New York City are affected by the AIDS epidemic.

When: July 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fees: $5 per person

Find it: Scotiabank Theatre, Avalon Mall, 48 Kenmount Rd., stjohnspride.ca

Beach Party

The low-down: Dance to the sound of the ocean waves crashing along the shore at this seaside dance party.

When: July 14 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Fees: $10 per person

Find it: Bella Vista, 26 Torbay Rd., stjohnspride.ca

Pride Events in Halifax



July 20–30 (more details coming soon)

Pride Parade

The low-down: This year, the parade is focusing on celebrating the organizations and not-for-profits that work to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community as a chance to educate the public about their activism. There will also be a plethora of rainbow flags, music and glitter as per usual.

When: June 22 at 1 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at Upper Water and Barrington St. and ends at Spring Garden Rd. and South Park St.

Pride Events in Vancouver



July 26–August 6 (more details coming soon)

Pride Parade

The low-down: With over 650,000 people in attendance, Vancouver’s Pride Parade is the highlight of the city’s Pride Week. Filled with breathtaking costumes, inspiring signs and an endless amount of floats, it is a must-see—don’t forget to bring your rainbow flags.

When: August 6 at 12 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at Thurlow and Robson St. and ends at Beach Ave. (across from Sunset Beach Park)

Terry Wallace Memorial Breakfast

The low-down: Come and celebrate one of the founders of Vancouver Pride over pancakes and other breakfast goodies.

When: August 5 at 8 a.m.

Fees: By donation

Find it: Jim Deva Plaza, Davie Village, vancouverpride.ca

Sunset Beach Festival

The low-down: Party by the sea with over 150,000 people—there is no shortage of dancing, live music, cute vendors and killer ocean views.

When: August 6 at 11 a.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Sunset Beach Park, 1204 Beach Ave, vancouverpride.ca

Hotline: Pride Sunday Afterhours

The low-down: Celebrate the end of Pride into the early hours of the morning at this super low-key event featuring a line-up of all female and LGBTQ+ DJs.

When: August 6 at 11:30 p.m.

Fees: $15 at the door, $10 in advance

Find it: A secret East Vancouver warehouse (call 604-367-1794 on the day for the location), vancouverpride.ca

Pride Events in Montreal

August 11–20

Pride Parade

The low-down: Come and check out the city’s largest parade celebrating the diverse local LGBTQ+ community. There will even be awards given out for the best floats, best costume and makeup, best choreography and more.

When: August 20 at 12 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at Drummond St., travels down René-Lévesque Blvd. and ends on Alexandre-DeSève St. in the Gay Village

Queer.Féministe.Fun

The low-down: Laugh along with six super talented Canadian comedians for a night of empowering (and equally hilarious) queer feminist comedy.

When: August 16 at 9 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Place Émilie-Gamelin, 1500 Berri St., fiertemontrealpride.com

Pride Day at LaRonde

The low-down: Montreal’s amusement park is getting a Pride makeover—the park will be decorated in a sea of rainbow colours for anyone wanting to get their hearts racing on the Goliath, the biggest rollercoaster in Canada.

When: August 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fees: $76 at the park, $50 advanced

Find it: 22 Chemin Macdonald, fiertemontrealpride.com

Community Day

The low-down: Check out the rows of kiosks on Sainte-Catherine E. to learn more about the organizations, groups and businesses (and the diverse people that run them) that make up Montreal’s LGBTQ+ community.

When: August 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Sainte-Catherine St. E., fiertemontrealpride.com

Illusion

The low-down: Spend a night transfixed by 40 Canadian drag queens and kings from each region of the country and the art of gender illusion—this is the first time a performance like this has ever taken place in Canadian Pride history.

When: August 19 at 7 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Parc des Faubourgs, fiertemontrealpride.com

Mega T-Dance

The low-down: Aside from the rainbow flag, there is nothing more iconic at Pride than dancing. Celebrate the end of Pride Week by letting loose to House and EDM by some of the hottest DJs.

When: August 20 at 1 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Parc des Faubourgs, fiertemontrealpride.com

Pride Events in Moncton



August 19–26 (more details coming soon)

Pride Events in Calgary



August 25–September 4 (more details coming soon)

Pride Parade

The low-down: The diversity of this family-friendly parade is worth noting—a variety of organizations, politicians, churches and even furry friends all come out to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the parade.

When: September 3 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at 3 St. S.E. and 6 Ave. and ends at Prince’s Island Park

Pride in the Park

The low-down: Continue the parade celebration into the afternoon at Prince’s Island Park where live music, booze and gorgeous summer weather await.

When: September 3 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Prince’s Island Park, 698 Eau Claire Ave. S.W., calgarypride.ca

Pride Events in Ottawa

August 21–27 (more details coming soon)

Pride Parade

The low-down: Pride in the nation’s capital is unlike any other. Each year, the parade keeps getting bigger and more colourful, so paint yourself in rainbow body paint, make a colourful sign and hit the streets of downtown Ottawa for the celebration.

When: August 25

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at Gladstone and Bank St., goes down Kent St. and ends at Bank and Somerset St.

