The Best Fall Foliage Across Canada

Fall is finally here, and what better way to enjoy it than to head outside to check out the changing leaves? The dazzling red, yellow and orange hues make for gorgeous ‘grams—and they’re almost enough to make you forget that it’s getting colder and the days are getting shorter. Here are the best spots from coast to coast to check out autumn’s inevitable change.
Where to see the leaves change in Vancouver: The Sylvia Hotel
Where to see the leaves change in Vancouver: Capilano Suspension Bridge
Where to see the leaves change in Calgary: Nosehill Park
Where to see the leaves change in Calgary: Edworthy Park
The dogs, doing dog things in a dog kinda place. #yyc #edworthypark #dogsofinstagram #maybeandjuno
A post shared by Kelcey (@stillast) on
Where to see the leaves change in Calgary: Bowmont Park
Where to see the leaves change in Edmonton: Sir Wilfred Laurier Park
#adventure #saturdayadventures #exploring #sirwilfredlaurierpark #buenavistapark #yeg #edmonton #discoveredmonton #exploreedmonton #yegrivervalley #northsaskatchewanriver #marriedlife #autumn #autumnadventures #fall #falladventures #vsco #vsconature #vscocam
A post shared by Tara Eckert (@red.pens.and.wanderlust) on
Where to see the leaves change in Saskatoon: Meewasin Trail
Where to see the leaves change in Saskatoon: Douglas Provincial Park
Where to see the leaves change in Winnipeg: St. Vital Park
Where to see the leaves change in Toronto: Glen Stewart Ravine
Where to see the leaves change in Toronto: Don Valley Brick Works Park
Where to see the leaves change in Toronto: Ramsden Park
Another stunner #perfectday #ramsdenpark #isthisreallyhappeningagain
A post shared by Lin Stranberg (@linstranberg) on
Where to see the leaves change in Ottawa: Vincent Massey Park
Where to see the leaves change in Ottawa: Minto Park
Where to see the changing leaves in Montreal: Mount Royal Park
Where to see the changing leaves in Montreal: La Fontaine Park
Where to see the changing leaves in Moncton: Centennial Park
Where to see the changing leaves in Moncton: Irishtown Nature Park
Where to see the changing leaves in Halifax: Point Pleasant Park
Where to see the changing leaves in Halifax: Sir Sanford Fleming Park
Where to see the changing leaves in Charlottetown: Confederation Landing
Where to see the changing leaves in St. John’s: Three Pond Barrens
