The Best Fall Foliage Across Canada

Fall is finally here, and what better way to enjoy it than to head outside to check out the changing leaves? The dazzling red, yellow and orange hues make for gorgeous ‘grams—and they’re almost enough to make you forget that it’s getting colder and the days are getting shorter. Here are the best spots from coast to coast to check out autumn’s inevitable change.

Where to see the leaves change in Vancouver: The Sylvia Hotel

Where to see the leaves change in Vancouver: Capilano Suspension Bridge

Where to see the leaves change in Calgary: Nosehill Park

The fall colours are so beautiful right now! #giothewosky #rescuedogsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #nosehillpark A post shared by Lauren Bresee (@iliketobike2) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Where to see the leaves change in Calgary: Edworthy Park

The dogs, doing dog things in a dog kinda place. #yyc #edworthypark #dogsofinstagram #maybeandjuno A post shared by Kelcey (@stillast) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Where to see the leaves change in Calgary: Bowmont Park

#bowmontpark, #fallcolors A post shared by @mx_phil on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Where to see the leaves change in Edmonton: Sir Wilfred Laurier Park

Where to see the leaves change in Saskatoon: Meewasin Trail

Where to see the leaves change in Saskatoon: Douglas Provincial Park

A post shared by Tiara Jackle (@tiarajackle) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Where to see the leaves change in Winnipeg: St. Vital Park

A post shared by Rhonda (@smilingsmithx1) on Sep 20, 2016 at 7:52pm PDT

Where to see the leaves change in Toronto: Glen Stewart Ravine

A post shared by Carolyn Dirstein-Kubbinga (@cdcd71) on Nov 7, 2016 at 6:40pm PST

Where to see the leaves change in Toronto: Don Valley Brick Works Park

Where to see the leaves change in Toronto: Ramsden Park

Another stunner #perfectday #ramsdenpark #isthisreallyhappeningagain A post shared by Lin Stranberg (@linstranberg) on Nov 4, 2015 at 12:57pm PST

Where to see the leaves change in Ottawa: Vincent Massey Park

Perfect day for a run in #Ottawa. No filter needed on a day like today. #vincentmasseypark #hogsback #fall #autumn #maple #nofilter A post shared by Shane Zurbrigg (@slzurbrigg) on Oct 15, 2016 at 9:51am PDT

Where to see the leaves change in Ottawa: Minto Park

Where to see the changing leaves in Montreal: Mount Royal Park

Where to see the changing leaves in Montreal: La Fontaine Park

Where to see the changing leaves in Moncton: Centennial Park

Where to see the changing leaves in Moncton: Irishtown Nature Park

Where to see the changing leaves in Halifax: Point Pleasant Park

Where to see the changing leaves in Halifax: Sir Sanford Fleming Park

Where to see the changing leaves in Charlottetown: Confederation Landing

Where to see the changing leaves in St. John’s: Three Pond Barrens

