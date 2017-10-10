The Best Fall Foliage Across Canada

From Pippy Park to Capilano, there’s a place to see the leaves change everywhere

Fall is finally here, and what better way to enjoy it than to head outside to check out the changing leaves? The dazzling red, yellow and orange hues make for gorgeous ‘grams—and they’re almost enough to make you forget that it’s getting colder and the days are getting shorter. Here are the best spots from coast to coast to check out autumn’s inevitable change.

Where to see the leaves change in Vancouver: The Sylvia Hotel

A post shared by Candice Keough (@candicekeough) on

Where to see the leaves change in Vancouver: Capilano Suspension Bridge

A post shared by Candice Keough (@candicekeough) on

Where to see the leaves change in Calgary: Nosehill Park

The fall colours are so beautiful right now! #giothewosky #rescuedogsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #nosehillpark

A post shared by Lauren Bresee (@iliketobike2) on

Where to see the leaves change in Calgary: Edworthy Park

The dogs, doing dog things in a dog kinda place. #yyc #edworthypark #dogsofinstagram #maybeandjuno

A post shared by Kelcey (@stillast) on

Where to see the leaves change in Calgary: Bowmont Park

#bowmontpark, #fallcolors

A post shared by @mx_phil on

Where to see the leaves change in Edmonton: Sir Wilfred Laurier Park

Where to see the leaves change in Saskatoon: Meewasin Trail

Where to see the leaves change in Saskatoon: Douglas Provincial Park

A post shared by Tiara Jackle (@tiarajackle) on

Where to see the leaves change in Winnipeg: St. Vital Park

A post shared by Rhonda (@smilingsmithx1) on

Where to see the leaves change in Toronto: Glen Stewart Ravine

Where to see the leaves change in Toronto: Don Valley Brick Works Park

Where to see the leaves change in Toronto: Ramsden Park

Another stunner #perfectday #ramsdenpark #isthisreallyhappeningagain

A post shared by Lin Stranberg (@linstranberg) on

Where to see the leaves change in Ottawa: Vincent Massey Park

Where to see the leaves change in Ottawa: Minto Park

Where to see the changing leaves in Montreal: Mount Royal Park

A post shared by Candice Keough (@candicekeough) on

Where to see the changing leaves in Montreal: La Fontaine Park

A post shared by Candice Keough (@candicekeough) on

Where to see the changing leaves in Moncton: Centennial Park

A post shared by Candice Keough (@candicekeough) on

Where to see the changing leaves in Moncton: Irishtown Nature Park

A post shared by Candice Keough (@candicekeough) on

Where to see the changing leaves in Halifax: Point Pleasant Park

A post shared by Candice Keough (@candicekeough) on

Where to see the changing leaves in Halifax: Sir Sanford Fleming Park

A post shared by Candice Keough (@candicekeough) on

Where to see the changing leaves in Charlottetown: Confederation Landing

A post shared by Candice Keough (@candicekeough) on

Where to see the changing leaves in St. John’s: Three Pond Barrens

A post shared by Candice Keough (@candicekeough) on

