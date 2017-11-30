The Best Spots To Chop Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Canada

There’s nothing that screams “tis the season to be jolly” more than the woodsy smell of a real Christmas tree. It fills your cozy apartment with the scent of fresh pine needles and immeds puts you in the festive spirit. Aside from binge watching holiday movies (our top pick: The Holiday, purely for Jude Law, obvi) and scarfing down a generous portion of gingerbread cookies, a real tree topped with tinsel, fairy lights and chic ornaments is the epitome of Xmas. That’s right: it’s time to toss that artificial tree and accompanying evergreen-scented candle in the bin and head into the lush countryside to tap into your inner lumberjack so you can saw, hack and chop down your very own festive tree at the best Christmas tree farms in Canada.

Best Christmas Trees in British Columbia

Oh Christmas Tree Farm

Find it: 21858 Maxwell Cres., Langley, ohchristmastreefarm.com

The rundown: As soon as you set foot onto this merry tree farm, you’re greeted with the tons of Xmas décor and over 17 acres of fir trees. From an inflatable snowman to a freakin’ Christmas train, there are plenty of festive photo-ops. Bonus: dogs are allowed on the property, so make sure to bring your little pupper along.

When: November 25, 2017 to until they sell out

Times: Saturday to Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prices: $8 to $12 per foot (cash or cheque only), depending on the species

Species: Blue Fir, Douglas Fir, Nordmann Fir, Grand Fir, Noble Fir and Fraser Fir

Armstrong Creek Farms

Find it: 4457-190 St., Surrey, christmastreesforyou.ca

The rundown: This family-owned and -operated biz is all about growing Christmas trees using ethical and environmentally-friendly techniques. So whether you’re looking for a two-foot tree (à la Charlie Brown) or an 18-footer (for an OTT showstopper), these friendly folks have the hook up.

When: December 1, 2017 to December 24, 2017

Times: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prices: $10 to $20 per foot, depending on the species

Species: Fraser Fir, Nordmann Fir, Grand Fir, Noble Fir and Norway Spruce

Dogwood Christmas Tree Farm

Find it: 8589 252 St., Langley, dogwoodchristmastreefarm.com

The rundown: With over 50 years of tree-growing under their belts, the owners of this veteran Christmas tree farm have mastered the festive tradition of chopping down your own tree. We’re talking hot chocolate, candy canes and carollers—literally the whole shebang. Plus, they’re stocked with fresh holly, boughs and wreathes, making them a one-stop-shop for all of your Christmas décor needs.

When: November 25, 2017 to until they sell out

Times: All week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Prices: Vary depending on the height of the tree, call (604) 888-9161 to inquire about specific prices

Species: Douglas Fir, Grand Fir, Noble Fir and Fraser Fir

Woodhaven Tree Farms

Find it: 1705 Swainson Rd., Kelowna, woodhaventreefarms.com

The rundown: This scenic tree farm has gorg mountain views and one of the largest variety of trees in the area (eight different types, nbd). The knowledgeable staff are also there every step of the way, from cutting to bailing (wrapping up the tree so its ready to take home) for no extra charge.

When: November 26, 2017 to December 24, 2017

Times: Sunday from 10 a.m. to dark, Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to dark, Friday by appointment only

Prices: $85 per tree, $120 per tree for Nordman Fir and Alpine Fir

Species: Fraser Fir, Concolor Fir (White Fir or Colorado Fir), Grand Fir, Nordman Fir, Noble Fir and Alpine Fir

Grumpy’s Christmas Tree Farm

Find it: 4025 June Springs Rd., Kelowna, @grumpyschristmastreefarm

The rundown: With over 3,000 trees cropping up each year, you’re almost guaranteed to find The One (a.k.a., your dream Christmas tree) at this quaint Kelowna tree farm.

When: November 25, 2017 to December 24, 2017

Times: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to dusk, Weekdays by appointment only

Prices: $55 per tree, $30 discount for the “Charlie Brown trees” aka any ones that are petite but packed with personality (perf for small apartments or low ceilings)

Species: Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, Concolor Fir, White Pine, Blue Spruce and Normann Fir

Best Christmas Trees in Alberta

Fir Evergreen Tree Farm

Find it: Range Rd 272, Falun, firevergreen.com

The rundown: Can we talk about how many kinds of trees this family tree farm grows? Nine species, to be exact. So you’re bound to find one that speaks to you, no matter what your Christmas tree #lewk is. During the first two weekends of December, the farm offers sleigh rides and hot chocolate, too, so festive vibes abound.

When: November 24, 2017 to December 25, 2017

Times: All week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices: Starting at $65 per tree, $50 per tree during the weekday

Species: Colorado Blue Spruce, Black Hills Spruce, White Spruce, Balsam Fir, Scots Pine, Ponderosa Pine, Lodge Pole Pine, Siberian Larch and Paper Birch

Raven Ridge Tree Farm

Find it: RR#3, Rocky Mountain House, ravenridgetrees.com

The rundown: This small, family-run business not only has a stunning farm lined with a plethora of firs, they also have a gift store on the property. It’s stocked with hand-decorated and -painted ornaments from Poland, homemade wreaths and their own wooden artwork (perf if you’re in desperate need for a last minute present or your tree is missing a personal touch).

When: November 18, 2017 to December 25, 2017

Times: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to dark, Weekdays by appointment only

Prices: $65 per tree

Species: Balsam Fir

Sherwood’s Forests Tree Farm

Find it: 50042 Range Rd 31, Warburg, sherwoods-forests.com

The rundown: As a self-proclaimed tree hugger, owner Sherwood is extremely passionate about his business. He mostly sells his trees to wholesalers, but with dozens of species growing on his spacious property, we just had to include this tree farm on the list.

When: November 25, 2017 to December 16, 2017

Times: All week from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., but make sure to call ahead of time at (780) 848-2548

Prices: $50 per tree

Species: Firs, Spruces, Larches and Pines

Best Christmas Trees in Saskatchewan

Chaplin Farm

Find it: Baker Road, RR#5, Saskatoon, chaplinfarm.com

The rundown: This quaint family farm boasts both a charming bed and breakfast and a Christmas tree plot. The owners, Ronald and Kathy Chaplin, are retired, so harvesting trees is purely their passion. The lush trees take up to 10 years to mature and the couple is super dedicated to their seedlings, so you know your Christmas tree was grown with love.

When: November 1, 2017 to around December 15, 2017

Times: All week during daylight, but make sure to call ahead of time at (306) 931-3353

Prices: $70 per tree

Species: White Spruce

Best Christmas Trees in Manitoba

CD Trees

Find it: 28141 Rd., 35E, Steinbach, cdtrees.com

The rundown: Complete with horse-drawn sleigh rides, steaming cups of hot chocolate, a crackling fireplace and an Xmas store, this tree farm knows how to do Christmas, full stop. Bookmark this festive spot for your next weekend getaway before Christmas.

When: November 25, 2017 to December 24, 2017

Times: Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Prices: $35 to $120 per tree, depending on the species and height

Species: Scotch Pine, White Spruce, Balsam Fir and Fraser Fir

Country Pines Tree Farm

Find it: Hwy 44 Service Road, Garson, countrypinesmb.ca

The rundown: Ho ho hold up—Christmas tree picking just got *so* much easier thanks to this friendly tree farm. All you have to do is pick your tree of choice and they will spade, cage, burlap, and load it in your car or trailer. Also, if you’re curious to know more about the farm (and want to perfect your green thumb), you can call ahead for a walking tour of the property.

When: November 25, 2017 to December 24, 2017

Times: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Weekdays by appointment only

Prices: $35 per tree

Species: White Spruce, Scots Pine and Balsam Fir

Windrift Christmas Tree Farm

Find it: 3 Miles East of Tyndall on Hwy #44, windrift.ca

The rundown: Also known as Windrift Wonderland, this joyful and merry tree farm is serving up that Christmas spirit. The property is decorated with giant candy canes and other festive décor, plus they have a cozy little chalet and restaurant where you can warm up and refuel after your tree chopping sesh.

When: November 25, 2017 to December 7, 2017

Times: Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Prices: Starting at $39.95 per tree

Species: Canaan Fir, Balsam Fir, White Pine, Korean Fir, Scotch Pine and Fraser Fir

Best Christmas Trees in Ontario

Briggs Trees

Find it: 4075 Rockdale Rd., Navan, briggstrees.ca

The rundown: With over 100 acres of dense forest, this popular tree farm in Navan is a go-to amongst Christmas tree enthusiasts in the nation’s capital. The family-owned and -operated establishment has mastered the tree harvesting and growing process over the past 35 years, and they also have an antique and Christmas shop selling vintage goodies, wreaths and other greenery.

When: November 12, 2017 to December 23, 2017

Times: All week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Prices: $25 to $55 per tree ($5.50 per foot)

Species: Scotch Pine, Balsam Fir, White Spruce and Norway Spruce

Thomas Tree Farm

Find it: 6421 McCordick Rd., North Gower, thomastreefarm.ca

The rundown: There’s no need to dream about a winter wonderland because this merry tree farm, located three kilometres outside of Ottawa, makes it a reality. Ride in the horse-drawn carriage through the forest, chop down your tree and reward yourself with some hot chocolate and a homemade cookie while you sit around the fire on one of their cute tree stumps.

When: November 24, 2017 to until they sell out

Times: All Week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices: Starting at $48.67 and $53.10 per tree, depending on the species

Species: Balsam Fir and Spruce

MacPherson Tree Farm

Find it: 17422 Hwy 48, Cedar Valley, macphersontreefarm.com

The rundown: Owner and tree expert Don Macpherson runs this under-the-radar tree farm just outside of Newmarket. With seven different types of trees, a warming tent, free hot chocolate and wagon rides, this spot might just be your new favourite destination for Christmas tree picking.

When: November 26, 2017 to December 24, 2017

Times: Tuesday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday to Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Prices: $60 per tree

Species: White Pine, Scots Pine, White Spruce, Colorado Blue Spruce, Canaan Fir, Balsam Fir and Fraser Fir

Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm

Find it: 951 Concession 8th South, Pakenham, cedarhillchristmastreefarm.com

The rundown: Choosing your own Christmas tree should be an all-day affair, especially when you make the trek to this welcoming Christmas tree farm. They offer up full-sized meals at their Café Claus, sleigh rides and the sweetest decorations at their gift shop. It’s all about old-fashioned Christmas spirit that will induce some maj nostalgia (in the best way possible).

When: November 12, 2017 to December 24, 2017

Times: Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closes at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve)

Prices: Starting at $38 to $50, depending on the tree

Species: Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, White Spruce and Scotch Pine

Chickadee Christmas Trees

Find it: 6639 Wellington Rd. 34, Cambridge, chickadeechristmastrees.ca

The rundown: For the folks at Chickadee Christmas Trees, the experience of choosing your tree is the most important thing. There is a beautiful walking trail winding through the property, a gift shop complete with holiday knick knacks and ornaments and complimentary cider and candy canes. You def can’t find that in the city.

When: December 1, 2017 to December 24, 2017

Times: Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closes at 4:45 p.m. for cutting down your own tree)

Prices: $47 per tree

Species: Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, Scotch Pine, White Spruce and White Pine

Best Christmas Trees in Quebec

Hadley Christmas Trees

Find it: 1600 Chemin Vide Sac, Lachute, hadleyarbresdenoel.ca

The rundown: Located in the foothills of the Laurentian Mountain, just an hour outside of Montreal, this friendly Christmas tree farm not only offers up stunning views, it also has a vast landscape of Quebec firs. Hop on the wagon that takes you to the tree plots and warm up to some hot chocolate after your tree sawing venture. And who knows? This might be your new tradition.

When: November 25, 2017 to December 24, 2017

Times: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Prices: $45 to $100 per tree, depending on the species and height

Species: Balsim Fir and Fraser Fir

Plantation des Frontières

Find it: 295 Chemin des Érables, Saint-Armand, plantationdesfrontieres.com

The rundown: This homey tree farm located right on the Vermont-Quebec border has a quaint bed and breakfast onsite and an equally charming Christmas shop, which is stocked with ornaments and greenery for any last minute décor needs.

When: November to December 24, 2017

Times: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., During the week, make sure to call ahead of time at (450) 248-3575

Prices: Starting at $25 per tree (goes up by $5 per foot)

Species: Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, Cook Fir, White Pine, Red Pine, White Spruce and Colorado Spruce

Sapinière Les Sapins de Nöel

Find it: 1155 Rue Pierre-Beaumont, Saint-Jean-Chrysostome, sapinierestjean.com

The rundown: With over 35,000 trees growing on the property (yes, you heard us right), the seedlings at this expansive tree farm in Lévis will fulfill all of your Christmas tree visions. The grander, the better right? Head’s up: they encourage you to bring your own saw and sled so you can seamlessly transport your pick from the farm to your home.

When: November 18, 2017 to December 22, 2017

Times: All week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices: $30 to $45 per tree (cash only), depending on the height and density

Species: Firs

Quinn Farm

Find it: 2495 Boulevard Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, quinnfarm.qc.ca

The rundown: In the summer and autumn, this year-round farm is bursting with fresh berries, apples, corn, pumpkins and more, but once the winter hits, it’s all about the lush Christmas trees. If you’re looking for a souvenir or sweet pick-me-up after choosing your tree, their charming farm shop serves up fresh baked goods, jams and preserves.

When: November 18, 2017 to December 24, 2017 (Christmas season)

Times: All week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but tractor rides to the Christmas trees leave on Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday every half hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Prices: $5 per person for admission, starting at $45 to $60 per tree depending on the species and the height

Species: Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine and White Pine

Best Christmas Trees in New Brunswick

Yuletide Christmas Tree Farm

Find it: 1970 Coverdale Rd., Upper Coverdale, @YuletideChristmasTreeFarm

The rundown: This expansive Christmas tree farm has acres upon acres of lush Balsam Fir just begging to be chosen for your ideal Xmas tree. The helpful staff at the farm offer wagon rides to and from the tree plots, plus they have the cutest little farm critters on the property.

When: November to December 24, 2017

Times: All week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices: $40 per tree (cash only)

Species: Balsam Fir

Crawford Family Christmas Tree Farm

Find it: 300 Royalton Rd, Royalton, crawfordtrees.com

The rundown: This family-owned and -operated Christmas tree farm comes from humble beginnings—husband-and-wife team Andrew and Colleen Crawford started the business in 1988. They’ve since added their son to the team, so you know the fam put lots of love into their trees.

When: November 25, 2017 to December 22, 2017

Times: All week, but make sure to call ahead of time at (506) 276-4334

Prices: $25 to $40 per tree, depending on the height

Species: Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir and Cook Blue Fir

Best Christmas Trees in Newfoundland and Labrador

Alexander’s Christmas Tree Farm

Find it: 168 Kippens Rd., Stephenville, @AlexandersChristmasTreeFarm

The rundown: This friendly Christmas tree farm is *the* go-to spot for Newfoundlanders looking to chop down their own real tree (plus, it’s open all week so it’s super convenient). The land is literally a lush boreal wonderland, which is even more magical when topped with peaks of fresh snow.

When: Mid-November to December 24, 2017 (Christmas Tree season)

Times: All week during daylight hours

Prices: $20 to $50 per tree

Species: Balsam Fir

Best Christmas Trees in Prince Edward Island

Drummond’s Christmas

Find it: 381 Drummond R.d, Freetown, @DrummondChristmasTreeFarm

The rundown: The Drummond family knows just how magical the tradition of chopping down your own Christmas tree is. Whether it’s your first time or your fifteenth time, you’ll be welcomed with plenty of PEI charm. There’s a reason why families from across the Island make the trip each year!

When: November 25, 2017 to December 24, 2017

Times: All week from 9 a.m. to dark

Prices: $20 to $25 per tree, depending on the height

Species: Balsam Fir

ChrisMix Tree Farm

Find it: 1386 PE-244, North Wiltshire, @ChrisMixTreeFarm

The rundown: This bumpin’ Christmas tree farm has sold out long before Christmas arrived for the last two years, so this is the one thing you shouldn’t procrastinate on this holiday season. Grab your saw and get choppin’ immeds.

When: November 27, 2017 to December 24, 2017

Times: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prices: $30 per tree

Species: Balsam Fir

Kelly’s Christmas Tree Farm

Find it: 4013 Fort Augustus Rd, Mount Stewart

The rundown: An under-the-radar Christmas tree gem in Queens County—they don’t even have a website or FB, talk about low-key—is about a 20 minute trek from Charlottetown, which makes it the perf excuse to drive along the coast for a quick weekend day trip.

When: December 1, 2017 to whenever they sell out (usually around December 17)

Times: Fridays from 12:00 p.m. to dusk, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to dusk

Prices: $30 per tree

Species: Balsam Fir

Best Christmas Trees in Nova Scotia

Hogan’s U-Pick

Find it: 315 Etter Rd., Mount Uniacke, hogansupick.com

The rundown: Just a short half hour drive from downtown Halifax, this family-owned tree farm is the perf option for city-goers who are looking for country vibes without the trek to the middle of nowhere. Plus, they have saws, measuring sticks and wrapping equipment on offer, so you’ll be fully stocked for chopping down your dream tree.

When: November 15, 2017 to December 24, 2017

Times: All week from dusk until dawn

Prices: $20 per tree (cash only)

Species: Balsam Fir and Scotch Pine

Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farms

Find it: 3200 Clam Harbour Rd., Clam Harbour, Irwin Lake Rd., Brookfield, nltreefarms.com

The rundown: With two locations across Nova Scotia, this super popular tree farm has been perfecting Christmas tree harvesting since 1984 (they provide Christmas trees for churches, garden centres, maj corporations and more in the Maritimes). If you’re looking to jazz up your seedling, they also sell tree stands, skirts and the chicest wreaths and garlands.

When: December 1, 2017 to December 23, 2017

Times: Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices: $20 per tree (cash only)

Species: Balsam Fir and Fraser Fir

Green Hills Farm

Find it: 486 Hills Rd, Albert Bridge, Cape Breton greenhillsfarm.ca

The rundown: This family run farm offers up two styles of super convenient Christmas tree shoppin’, depending on how much time you have: if you’re looking for a quick fix, pick up a pre-cut tree during the month of December. Or, if you want to go the more traditional route, stop by before the Xmas rush to tag your perfect tree—they’ll take care of the rest.

When: Late October to December 20, 2017

Times: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (November), All week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (December)

Prices: $28 per 5 ft tree to $65 per 12 ft tree

Species: Balsam Fir, White Pine and Scotch Pine