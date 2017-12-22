The Best Restaurants Serving Up Christmas Dinner in Vancouver

There are a million and one things we adore about the holiday season, but Christmas dinner is by far our fave (‘cause food, duh). The only way to make it better? Let gourmet chefs do all the work for you. These Vancity spots are coming through for you and your family on the holiday menu front. And if you’re curious about what the rest of the country’s chicest restaurants are bringing to the table on Christmas Day, click here.

Market by Jean-Georges

Find it: 1115 Alberni St., Shangri-La Hotel, marketkitchen.com

The atmosphere: This airy space boasts floor to ceiling windows draped with ethereal transparent curtains, high ceilings and vintage, yet modern sage green chairs.

What’s on the menu: Four courses of Canadiana fare, including a starter of roasted winter squash salad with spiced pecans and a maple vinaigrette and turkey with a confit leg, sage stuffing and glazed carrots for the main

When: December 25, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $108 per person

Hawksworth Restaurant

Find it: 801 W Georgia St., Rosewood Hotel Georgia, hawksworthrestaurant.com

The atmosphere: Sleek, sophisticated and modern are three words that immediately come to mind when you take a seat at this upscale restaurant. Think, a breathtaking chandelier hanging in the main dining room, dark wooden walls and impressive cases of wine.

What’s on the menu: The tasting menu consists of standout bites with touches of the Pacific Northwest, including duck confit poutine topped with tallegio cheese and black truffles and wagyu beef with potatoes, mushrooms and kombu (edible kelp)—perf for foodies looking for a not-so-traditional Christmas feast

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices: $118 per person, $196 per person with wine pairings

Forage

Find it: 1300 Robson St., foragevancouver.com

The atmosphere: This farm-to-table eatery’s ethos of serving up simple, locally-sourced food is reflected in their décor. Wooden ceiling beams, mod black seating and an all-around minimalist vibe make the perfect backdrop for the homegrown fare on your plate.

What’s on the menu: A family-style feast showcasing local ingredients. Currently drooling over the roasted turkey from the Fraser Valley and the smoked pork with a birch syrup apple chutney and red wine-braised red cabbage. To top it all off? A spiced apple galette (using freshly-picked apples from the Okanagan, of course) with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of salted caramel

When: December 25, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $60 per person

Boulevard Kitchen + Oyster Bar

Find it: 845 Burrard St., boulevardvancouver.ca

The atmosphere: With the chicest geometric light fixtures, a marble bar and monochrome quilted booths, this luxe resto is an Instagrammer’s dream subject—every inch of the space is ready to be snapped sans filter.

What’s on the menu: A delectable roster of salad, fresh seafood and meat options (yes, there’s turkey) in a buffet-style setup. With everything from West Coast oysters with a cucumber and coriander relish and a mignonette sauce to porchetta (an Italian pork chop) with smoked chimichurri and a fennel and paprika rub, we feel confident all Christmas cravings will be satisfied

When: December 25, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices: $88 per person

Water St. Cafe

Find it: 300 Water St., waterstreetcafe.ca

The atmosphere: From the floor-to-ceiling windows, which look out onto bustling Water Street, to the unfussy interior and cute navy awning, this laid-back locale is designed for people watching and chit chatting with your faves on Christmas Day.

What’s on the menu: A five-course meal with Pacific-meets-Italian influences. We’re already drooling over the seared scallops with preserved citrus, fennel and a saffron aioli and the turkey breast and confit with a scrumptious stuffing, gravy and seasonal veggies. Plus, they’ve got vegan and vegetarian options, so everyone can enjoy the festive feast

When: December 25, 2017 from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prices: $49 per person