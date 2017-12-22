The Best Restaurants Serving Up Christmas Dinner in Toronto

We’re going to be one hundo p real with y’all. It can be a royal pain in the you-know-what to plan, prep and present an OTT dins for 20 people without having at least one moment of panic. But there’s good news: #the6ix has got you covered this Christmas with a bunch of awesome restaurants serving up a delectable Christmas dinner so you don’t have to. Got relatives in another city? Click here to check out the chicest spots from coast to coast serving up a holiday feast.

EPIC Restaurant

Find it: 100 Front St. W, Fairmont Royal York, fairmont.com

The atmosphere: From the turquoise drapes to the psychedelic swirl carpet and abstract paintings, this colourful resto finds the perfect balance between playful and posh.

What’s on the menu: This Christmas Day menu, inspired by the provinces, highlights unique fare from each region in Canada. From the Nova Scotia lobster to the Quebec foie gras, you’ll taste the flavours from coast to coast without leaving #the6ix—just make sure you have room for the main attractions: roast turkey, slow cooked branzino (European bass) or bison tenderloin

When: December 25, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices: $135 per person

Café Boulud

Find it: 60 Yorkville Ave., cafeboulud.com

The atmosphere: Stepping inside of this charming brasserie in Yorkville, you’d be convinced you were dining in the heart of Paris. With the rows of sea green banquettes, intimate communal seating and mirrored walls, French vibes abound for your decadent holiday meal.

What’s on the menu: Traditional French fare is the star of this sumptuous Christmas feast—though there’s def some Canadian influence, too. Think, delicious chestnut soup with celery, chestnuts and brandy cream, heritage turkey with bourbon, bacon and chipolata stuffing, potato purée, brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and a sage gravy. Still got room? They’ll be serving up a yule log (or buche de Nöel) with a salted caramel sauce for dessert

When: December 25, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: $107 per person

TOCA Restaurant

Find it: 181 Wellington St. W, Ritz-Carlton, tocarestaurant.com

The atmosphere: Can we talk about how gorg this modern Italian restaurant is? Located in the Theatre District, this spot is serving up handcrafted fare with a side of chic décor thanks to its rustic wooden columns, glossy marble tabletops and sleek black industrial light fixtures.

What’s on the menu: A four-course Italian feast which includes seafood, homemade pasta, meat and a little something sweet. Standout dishes include the homemade ravioli stuffed with butternut squash and topped with amaretti biscuits and the roasted turkey carving station, where you can grab some light or dark meat, plus sides like spinach chestnut and apple stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts with smoked bacon

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $109 per person

The Drake Hotel

Find it: 1150 Queen St. W, thedrakehotel.ca

The atmosphere: This hip, buzz-worthy hotel (which, unfortunately, #6ix god Drake does not own) is hosting a swanky, millennial-approved affair for Xmas. Their Art Deco dining room is *the* destination to round up your girls for dins—and it doubles as the perf backdrop for selfies

What’s on the menu: Their special Festivus Dinner has everything you would want in a Christmas dinner: roasted turkey and a maple and glazed ham, plus every fixin’ under the sun (stuffing, brown sugar squash with pecans, shaved Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy *drools*)

When: December 25, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Prices: $35 per person

Bosk

Find it: 188 University Ave., Shangri-La Hotel, shangri-la.com

The atmosphere: With light wood along the walls, elegant cut-out screens dividing the space and decorative bulb lighting over the bar, this minimalist resto proves that sometimes less is more in this fresh space.

What’s on the menu: A three-course feast chock-full of Asian-meets-Canadian eats. Choose from dry aged prime rib, roasted organic turkey, wild salmon or Yukon gold agnolotti (potato-stuffed pasta) for the main. Plus, each table gets potato purée, roasted brussels sprouts, candied yams and sausage and cornbread stuffing to share.

When: December 25, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $110 per person