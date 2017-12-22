The Best Restaurants Serving Up Christmas Dinner in St. John’s

If your Christmas dinner plans usually consist of accidentally burning the turkey and almost setting your apartment on fire, maybe it’s time to switch things up. Most of us aren’t Food Network-worthy chefs and that is totally okay. Instead, head to one of the chic restaurants that are serving up Christmas dinner in St. John’s. And click here if you’re looking to dine your way across the country with holiday-inspired eats.

Oliver’s Restaurant

Find it: 160 Water St., olivers-cafe.com

The atmosphere: With plenty of dark wood and a monochromatic interior, this cozy neighbourhood joint is the perf locale for a laid-back dins. Plus, the plush wrap-around booths will easily fit you and your extended fam.

What’s on the menu: A three-course dinner with a gourmet twist. We recommend the roasted parsnip soup topped with candied walnuts to start, the pan-roasted duck breast which is topped with a mixed berry mint sauce and accompanied by risotto, for the main and the eggnog brownie with a whiskey caramel sauce for a sweet (and slightly boozy) end to your meal

When: December 25, 2017 until 10 p.m.

Prices: $58 per person

Rose Manor Inn

Find it: 43 Water St. E, Harbour Grace, rosemanorinn.com

The atmosphere: St. John’s locals flock to this quaint inn in Harbour Grace for an out-of-town getaway. It’s an hour outside of the city, but it’ll be well-worth the trek when you sit down at this intimate spot (complete with a festive Christmas tree) to enjoy a throwback holiday feast.

What’s on the menu: Traditional eats that will fill you with maj nostalgia, from the turkey stuffed with sweet partridge berries, spinach and gruyère cheese to the beef wellington (beef tenderloin wrapped in a puff pastry) and baked cod with a butter-lemon wine sauce

When: December 25, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (reservations only)

Prices: $65 per person