The Best Restaurants Serving Up Christmas Dinner in St. John’s

Planning a holiday feast is v. stressful, so instead of trying to wrangle a 20-pound turkey, bookmark one of the best places for Christmas dinner in St. John’s

  0

If your Christmas dinner plans usually consist of accidentally burning the turkey and almost setting your apartment on fire, maybe it’s time to switch things up. Most of us aren’t Food Network-worthy chefs and that is totally okay. Instead, head to one of the chic restaurants that are serving up Christmas dinner in St. John’s. And click here if you’re looking to dine your way across the country with holiday-inspired eats.

The Rose Manor Inn is one of the best places for christmas dinner in St. John's

Rose Manor Inn in St. John’s (Photo: Courtesy Rose Manor Inn)

Oliver’s Restaurant

Find it: 160 Water St., olivers-cafe.com
The atmosphere: With plenty of dark wood and a monochromatic interior, this cozy neighbourhood joint is the perf locale for a laid-back dins. Plus, the plush wrap-around booths will easily fit you and your extended fam.
What’s on the menu: A three-course dinner with a gourmet twist. We recommend the roasted parsnip soup topped with candied walnuts to start, the pan-roasted duck breast which is topped with a mixed berry mint sauce and accompanied by risotto, for the main and the eggnog brownie with a whiskey caramel sauce for a sweet (and slightly boozy) end to your meal
When: December 25, 2017 until 10 p.m.
Prices: $58 per person

Rose Manor Inn

Find it: 43 Water St. E, Harbour Grace, rosemanorinn.com
The atmosphere: St. John’s locals flock to this quaint inn in Harbour Grace for an out-of-town getaway. It’s an hour outside of the city, but it’ll be well-worth the trek when you sit down at this intimate spot (complete with a festive Christmas tree) to enjoy a throwback holiday feast.
What’s on the menu: Traditional eats that will fill you with maj nostalgia, from the turkey stuffed with sweet partridge berries, spinach and gruyère cheese to the beef wellington (beef tenderloin wrapped in a puff pastry) and baked cod with a butter-lemon wine sauce
When: December 25, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (reservations only)
Prices: $65 per person

  • Click here for our cool-girl directory of the best events, shopping, services and more in your city
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources