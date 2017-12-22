The Best Restaurants Serving Up Christmas Dinner in Saskatoon

Can we talk about how freakin’ delish all the food is during the holiday season? From devouring an endless amount of Christmas cookies (we’re looking at you, gingerbread men) to sipping on spicy mulled wine, you could say we are maj foodies once December rolls around. But there is one thing that takes the cake (or the pie, whatevs you prefer): Christmas dinner. Saskatoon’s chicest restos in the swankiest hotels totally get our love of holiday eats. Here are the best restaurants serving up Christmas dinner in the city. Curious to know what other gourmet spots have planned for their Christmas Day feasts? Click here.

Scarlet

Find it: 612 Spadina Cres. E, Sheraton Cavalier Saskatoon Hotel, scarletrestaurant.com

The atmosphere: This contemporary spot has an ultra-cool lounge vibe with dark wood walls and pops of fiery red with the sleek leather chairs, plush booths and boozy back-lit bar.

What’s on the menu: The choice is yours—turkey or prime rib? Pumpkin soup or a honey roasted beet and kale salad? Pumpkin profiteroles or a ginger molasses cookie sandwich with an egg nog cream? From there, all you have to do is grab your fork and the rest is taken care of.

When: December 25, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prices: $36 to $55 per person, depending on the meal

Garden Court Café

Find it: 601 Spadina Cres. E, Delta Bessborough, marriott.com

The atmosphere: With its intimate seating, high ceilings and brick walls, this casual dining room is the perf option for anyone looking for an unfussy Christmas dinner. No stuffy attire, no ten course meal— just an easygoing atmosphere in an equally comfortable space.

What’s on the menu: We don’t get overwhelmed by food easily, but this buffet-style line-up has us beyond shook—in the best way possible. With a chilled seafood display (salmon, shrimp and mussels, oh my), seven different salads, roasted beef, smoked ham, chicken and turkey, plus like a hundred and one side dishes, a maj food coma will be in store and we are ready

When: December 25, 2017 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Prices: $49 per person

Four Seasons Restaurant

Find it: 924 Spadina Cres. E, Park Town Hotel, parktownhotel.com

The atmosphere: This laid-back restaurant is all about letting the natural light (and snowy views) in with the large windows around the space. Plus, the long tables encourage chit chat and the poinsettia topped windowsills add a nice holiday touch.

What’s on the menu: An extensive buffet dins that will satisfy all of your holiday cravings: roasted striploin, turkey, Greek marinated chicken, penne carbonara, perogies, tons of fruit and veg and ready for it? A freakin’ chocolate fountain. Can we get an amen?

When: December 25, 2017 at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Prices: $34.95 per person