There is one thing everyone must do to prepare for an epic Christmas feast. Say it with us now: Wear. Comfy. Clothes. Leave the body-con dress at home and slip into some stretchy pants or a flowy dress with tons of give. Because why limit yourself, right? Once you’ve got your outfit ready to go, finalize your Christmas Day dinner plans. Leave the stuffing and the stress in the kitchen and book a table at the best restaurants serving up Christmas dinner in Ottawa. Then click here to peep our ultimate round-up of the best dinner spots open on Christmas Day from coast to coast.

Grill 41

Find it: 100 Elgin St., Lord Elgin, grill41.ca

The atmosphere: This traditionally elegant restaurant (with cases upon cases of wine) is within walking distance to all of Ottawa’s major stops: Parliament Hill, Château Laurier, the Rideau Canal, the National Arts Centre, we could go on… It is *the* spot for a post-dinner stroll around downtown.

What’s on the menu: This prix-fixe menu features scrumptious options whether you’re more of a traditionalist (choose the roasted turkey or the prime rib with mashed potatoes or Yorkshire pudding and seasonal veg) or are looking to change things up this holiday season (order the sesame crusted halibut with sautéed lemon shrimp and risotto or the wild mushroom risotto with shaved parmesan and arugula)

When: December 25, 2017 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Prices: $49 per person

Wilfred’s Restaurant

Find it: 1 Rideau St., Chateau Laurier, fairmont.com

The atmosphere: Tucked inside one of Ottawa’s most iconic hotels, this colourful restaurant has vibrant teal and mustard yellow seating for a not-so-traditional dining atmosphere. But by far the most eye-catching part? The breathtaking view of Parliament Hill peeking out from across the docks.

What’s on the menu: Five courses using seasonally-inspired ingredients and flavours, such as winter kale salad with pomegranate seeds, sliced apples, smoked almonds and a cherry vinaigrette and pan-roasted trout with a parsnip and vanilla purée, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts and a bacon emulsion

When: December 25, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices: $90 per person

Le Café

Find it: 1 Elgin St., National Arts Centre, nac-cna.ca

The atmosphere: When you have a spectacular view of the canal right outside of your window, there’s no need to go OTT on décor. This contemporary Canadian restaurant, tucked inside the National Arts Centre, has a sleek black, grey and white palette with pops of red on the tables for that touch of holiday spirit.

What’s on the menu: This four-course prix-fixe menu starts with a roasted parsnip and pear soup. Then, diners can choose between duck confit or a winter salad with beet and walnut-crusted goat cheese. For the main, they’ve got an Albertan beef tenderloin, seared salmon, roasted Ontario turkey or ricotta and spinach fazzoletti pasta. And if you’ve got some room left, indulge in the three chocolate yule log or pumpkin cheesecake for something sweet

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: $69 per person

The Shore Club

Find it: 11 Colonel By Dr., Westin, theshoreclub.ca

The atmosphere: Wondering where all of Ottawa’s chicest residents will be dining for Christmas Day? Spoiler alert: this place. With high ceilings, dark wooden walls and gorgeous light fixtures hanging over the black granite bar, this ultra-modern space is almost as noteworthy as their contemporary surf ‘n’ turf menu.

What’s on the menu: Two options, depending on your mood. Their everyday menu, which is chock full of top-of-the-line seafood and steak, is on offer… or, you can treat yourself to the special Christmas menu with turkey, stuffing, glazed carrots and a turkey demi glace with English toffee pudding for dessert

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Prices: For the special Christmas menu, $38 per person for the turkey main, $11 for the dessert