If you have no plans for Christmas dinner, grab your closest girlfriends for a night on the town. From rustic steakhouses to colourful Syrian spots and charming Parisian bistros, these are the best restaurants serving up Christmas dinner in Montreal—with a side order of holiday vibes and Instagram-worthy interiors. And if you want to see our top picks from Vancouver to St. John’s for Christmas Day dining, click here.

Chez Lévêque

Find it: 1030 Avenue Laurier O, chezleveque.ca

The atmosphere: A Montreal staple for over 40 years, this Paris-inspired brasserie is the definition of simplicity at its finest (in true French fashion). The sleek banquettes, intimate seating and chalkboard menus give the space its distinct European flare.

What’s on the menu: A wide variety of French fare, like fresh pike, grilled cod, veal chop, filet mignon, lobster, sweet breads or rack of lamb for the main. Looking for some French flavours? Try the snails with a chablis garlic butter or the deer tartare with cranberries, parmesan crumble, croutons and greenery

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to midnight

Prices: $85 to $100 per person, depending on the menu

Kitchenette

Find it: 1353 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, kitchenette-montreal.ca

The atmosphere: This retro resto has all of the elements one would want in their new fave eatery: fresh, unfussy décor and ample bar seating that overlooks the open-concept kitchen, all the better for watching the chefs whip up dishes inspired by the South of France.

What’s on the menu: This nine-course prix-fixe tasting menu is made up of small bites that pack a big punch. From duck foie gras to scallops with a white truffle and artichoke risotto to a pear and vodka sorbet to finish the night off, you’ll be the perfect amount of full

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $129 per person, $55 extra for wine pairing

Verses Restaurant

Find it: 100 Rue Saint Paul O, Nelligan Hotel, versesrestaurant.com

The atmosphere: Start the night off at this quaint restaurant, which features little burnt orange booths, tons of natural light illuminating the space and scrumptious bistro fare. Then continue the festivities for drinks at Verses Bar, which is in an atrium with touches of foliage and bricks. (It’s so chic, you might even forget about the copious amounts of snow outside… maybe.)

What’s on the menu: Three courses of bistro dishes for those looking to switch up their regular Christmas dinner line-up. We’re stoked to try the Jerusalem artichoke velouté topped with hazelnuts and chili pepper oil to start and the rabbit loin with prosciutto, parsnips and a light bisque for the main

When: December 25, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $75 per person

Vieux-Port Steakhouse

Find it: 39 St Paul St. E, vieuxportsteakhouse.com

The atmosphere: This steakhouse in Old Montreal has rustic touches, such as unfinished brick walls, exposed beams and fireplaces dotted around the space, in beautiful contrast with its dark leather seating. This cozy spot is the perf winter day hideaway.

What’s on the menu: You guessed it—steak takes centre stage on this special holiday menu. From filet mignon to bone-in rib steak and Manhattan cut striploin, meat eaters will be in heaven with the scrumptious selection of Christmas dinner entrées

When: December 25, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $160 per person

Damas

Find it: 1201 Ave Van Horne, restaurant-damas.com

The atmosphere: Between the Turkish lamps hanging from the bright ceiling to the lush red seating that fills the intimate space, this Syrian restaurant offers a warm, inviting atmosphere for Christmas dining.

What’s on the menu: Their regular selection of Syrian-inspired dishes, including the hummus lahmé, house-made hummus, marinated lamb sautéed in ghee (butter) and topped with pine nuts, or the fattet makdous, an eggplant dish with lamb, nuts and pita bread topped in a tomato sauce and drizzled with yogurt and tahini

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Varies depending on what you order ($75 to $95 per person for the five- to six-course Traditional Syrian Gastronomy Experience)