The Best Restaurants Serving Up Christmas Dinner Across Canada

Real talk: as much as we love a good home-cooked Christmas dins with all of the fixings (we’re talking stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes—the works), trying to wrangle a 20-pound turkey in a hot kitchen is the opposite of enjoyable. Plus, it can be v. stressful planning a holiday meal that caters to everybody’s dietary restrictions. Before you go into a food frenzy, put the turkey baster down and book a table at one of these upscale restos, which are serving up a delish Christmas dinner with a side of holiday spirit. From traditional takes on turkey dinner to out-of-the-ordinary gourmet eats, we can guarantee you’ll be stuffed until New Year’s Eve. And guess what? You don’t even have to do the dishes.

Best Christmas Dinner in Vancouver

Market by Jean-Georges

Find it: 1115 Alberni St., Shangri-La Hotel, marketkitchen.com

The atmosphere: This airy space boasts floor to ceiling windows draped with ethereal transparent curtains, high ceilings and vintage, yet modern sage green chairs.

What’s on the menu: Four courses of Canadiana fare, including a starter of roasted winter squash salad with spiced pecans and a maple vinaigrette and turkey with a confit leg, sage stuffing and glazed carrots for the main

When: December 25, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $108 per person

Hawksworth Restaurant

Find it: 801 W Georgia St., Rosewood Hotel Georgia, hawksworthrestaurant.com

The atmosphere: Sleek, sophisticated and modern are three words that immediately come to mind when you take a seat at this upscale restaurant. Think, a breathtaking chandelier hanging in the main dining room, dark wooden walls and impressive cases of wine.

What’s on the menu: The tasting menu consists of standout bites with touches of the Pacific Northwest, including duck confit poutine topped with tallegio cheese and black truffles and wagyu beef with potatoes, mushrooms and kombu (edible kelp)—perf for foodies looking for a not-so-traditional Christmas feast

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices: $118 per person, $196 per person with wine pairings

Forage

Find it: 1300 Robson St., foragevancouver.com

The atmosphere: This farm-to-table eatery’s ethos of serving up simple, locally-sourced food is reflected in their décor. Wooden ceiling beams, mod black seating and an all-around minimalist vibe make the perfect backdrop for the homegrown fare on your plate.

What’s on the menu: A family-style feast showcasing local ingredients. Currently drooling over the roasted turkey from the Fraser Valley and the smoked pork with a birch syrup apple chutney and red wine-braised red cabbage. To top it all off? A spiced apple galette (using freshly-picked apples from the Okanagan, of course) with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of salted caramel

When: December 25, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $60 per person

Boulevard Kitchen + Oyster Bar

Find it: 845 Burrard St., boulevardvancouver.ca

The atmosphere: With the chicest geometric light fixtures, a marble bar and monochrome quilted booths, this luxe resto is an Instagrammer’s dream subject—every inch of the space is ready to be snapped sans filter.

What’s on the menu: A delectable roster of salad, fresh seafood and meat options (yes, there’s turkey) in a buffet-style setup. With everything from West Coast oysters with a cucumber and coriander relish and a mignonette sauce to porchetta (an Italian pork chop) with smoked chimichurri and a fennel and paprika rub, we feel confident all Christmas cravings will be satisfied

When: December 25, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices: $88 per person

Water St. Cafe

Find it: 300 Water St., waterstreetcafe.ca

The atmosphere: From the floor-to-ceiling windows, which look out onto bustling Water Street, to the unfussy interior and cute navy awning, this laid-back locale is designed for people watching and chit chatting with your faves on Christmas Day.

What’s on the menu: A five-course meal with Pacific-meets-Italian influences. We’re already drooling over the seared scallops with preserved citrus, fennel and a saffron aioli and the turkey breast and confit with a scrumptious stuffing, gravy and seasonal veggies. Plus, they’ve got vegan and vegetarian options, so everyone can enjoy the festive feast

When: December 25, 2017 from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prices: $49 per person

Best Christmas Dinner in Calgary

Carriage House Inn

Find it: 9030 Macleod Trail S, carriagehouseinn.net

The atmosphere: The main ballroom at this swanky hotel will be transformed into a grand Christmas feast with sparkly chandeliers, lots of chic mood lighting and, of course, a seriously mouthwatering spread with everything you could ever want in a holiday dins.

What’s on the menu: An expansive buffet complete with a salad bar, an assortment of Canadian and European meats and cheeses, crab legs, salmon, turkey, prime rib, seasonal veg, mashed potatoes and more. Pro tip: wear an ensemble with tons of stretch, because look at this freakin’ assortment of drool-worthy eats

When: December 25, 2017 at 4 p.m.. 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Prices: $49 per person

The Rimrock

Find it: 133 9 Ave. SW, Fairmont Palliser, fairmont.com

The atmosphere: This grand, old-fashioned dining room is just the right setting for a traditional Christmas dinner. The rich red décor, exposed brick and impressive fireplace gives you an excuse to get all dolled up for your holiday feast.

What’s on the menu: A five-course menu consisting of your fave Christmas classics with an upscale twist, like the roasted pumpkin bisque to start, your choice of slow roasted cider-brined turkey, pistachio-crusted lamb or mint-infused poached cod for the main and even a palette cleanser of mandarin sorbet (which is v. chic)

When: December 25, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Prices: $117 per person

Thomsons Restaurant

Find it: 112 8 Ave SE, Park Hyatt Regency Calgary, hyatt.com

The atmosphere: When we think of a rustic, homey interior to go with Albertan fare, the set-up at Thomsons Restaurant is exactly what we pictured. We’re talking tons of rugged brick, steel chandeliers and pictures of rural Canada lining the walls.

What’s on the menu: Four courses of hearty soups, delectable apps (we’re looking at you, baked brie with maple bacon stuffing and pear butter) and of course, turkey, seafood and beef dishes. Bonus: they’re also serving up a delish tofu steak and completely vegan winter grain risotto

When: December 25, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Prices: $84 per person

Best Christmas Dinner in Edmonton

La Ronde

Find it: 10111 Bellamy Hill Rd. NW, Chateau Lacombe, chateaulacombe.com

The atmosphere: For a dining experience like no other, bookmark a table at this rooftop revolving restaurant, which boasts aerial views of Edmonton (nbd, right?). Bonus: it is extra -magical in the wintertime, when you can enjoy the wintery view without exposing yourself to the harsh elements.

What’s on the menu: Choose between the Alberta free-range turkey, pan-roasted Atlantic salmon, Albertan prime rib or the Moroccan ratatouille with roasted sweet potatoes, spiced couscous and wilted greens (take note, plant-based eaters) for your main. Then, sink your teeth into the traditional Christmas pudding with a rich rum sauce to end the evening on a sweet, festive note

When: December 25, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prices: $90 per person

Madison’s Grill

Find it: 10053 Jasper Ave., Union Bank Inn, unionbankinn.com

The atmosphere: This classy resto, complete with an earth-toned interior, Roman columns and mod accents, has gotten a seriously chic Christmas makeover. Sticking to the neutral colour palette, they’ve added a lovely Christmas tree, foliage over the fireplace and golden tree décor on the mantle.

What’s on the menu: Six courses of gourmet comfort food with a modern twist. Our top picks: duck prosciutto on grilled crostini topped with a honey roasted chestnut and apple butter, marinated turkey with a cranberry brandy glaze, candied yam purée, parsnips and brussel sprouts and, for dessert, the cinnamon gingerbread crème brûlée with chantilly cream and a gingerbread biscotti

When: December 25, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Prices: $99.50 per person, $174.50 per person with wine pairings

The Harvest Room

Find it: 10065 100 St NW, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, fairmont.com

The atmosphere: With high arched ceilings and an open-concept dining space, this spacious locale can easily fit you and your Christmas dinner crew. Plus, you’ll have a breathtaking view of the North Saskatchewan River Valley from your table, which makes for a photo op you don’t want to miss.

What’s on the menu: A prix-fixe selection of festive fare, from spiced roasted red pepper velouté (a creamy white sauce) to bison strip loin with a red wine jus, brown buttered carrots and spiced potato purée

When: December 25, 2017 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Prices: $139 per person

Best Christmas Dinner in Saskatoon

Scarlet

Find it: 612 Spadina Cres. E, Sheraton Cavalier Saskatoon Hotel, scarletrestaurant.com

The atmosphere: This contemporary spot has an ultra-cool lounge vibe with dark wood walls and pops of fiery red with the sleek leather chairs, plush booths and boozy back-lit bar.

What’s on the menu: The choice is yours—turkey or prime rib? Pumpkin soup or a honey roasted beet and kale salad? Pumpkin profiteroles or a ginger molasses cookie sandwich with an egg nog cream? From there, all you have to do is grab your fork and the rest is taken care of.

When: December 25, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prices: $36 to $55 per person, depending on the meal

Garden Court Café

Find it: 601 Spadina Cres. E, Delta Bessborough, marriott.com

The atmosphere: With its intimate seating, high ceilings and brick walls, this casual dining room is the perf option for anyone looking for an unfussy Christmas dinner. No stuffy attire, no ten course meal— just an easygoing atmosphere in an equally comfortable space.

What’s on the menu: We don’t get overwhelmed by food easily, but this buffet-style line-up has us beyond shook—in the best way possible. With a chilled seafood display (salmon, shrimp and mussels, oh my), seven different salads, roasted beef, smoked ham, chicken and turkey, plus like a hundred and one side dishes, a maj food coma will be in store and we are ready

When: December 25, 2017 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Prices: $49 per person

Four Seasons Restaurant

Find it: 924 Spadina Cres. E, Park Town Hotel, parktownhotel.com

The atmosphere: This laid-back restaurant is all about letting the natural light (and snowy views) in with the large windows around the space. Plus, the long tables encourage chit chat and the poinsettia topped windowsills add a nice holiday touch.

What’s on the menu: An extensive buffet dins that will satisfy all of your holiday cravings: roasted striploin, turkey, Greek marinated chicken, penne carbonara, perogies, tons of fruit and veg and ready for it? A freakin’ chocolate fountain. Can we get an amen?

When: December 25, 2017 at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Prices: $34.95 per person

Best Christmas Dinner in Winnipeg

The Velvet Glove

Find it: 2 Lombard Pl., Fairmont Winnipeg, velvetglovewinnipeg.com

The atmosphere: This warm, inviting restaurant is surrounded by walls of red wood, intimate lighting and crackling fireplaces for a dining experience that is equal parts cozy and chic.

What’s on the menu: Six courses that showcase the best of what Manitoba has to offer (in the culinary department, of course). For the main event, choose between the local turkey breast, Arctic char, dry aged prime rib roast or the cauliflower and wild rice beignets for your vegetarian babes. But what’s really caught our eye? The sticky toffee pudding topped with their homemade sour cream ice cream, whisky toffee sauce and almond crunch crumble

When: December 25, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: $85 per person

Best Christmas Dinner in Toronto

EPIC Restaurant

Find it: 100 Front St. W, Fairmont Royal York, fairmont.com

The atmosphere: From the turquoise drapes to the psychedelic swirl carpet and abstract paintings, this colourful resto finds the perfect balance between playful and posh.

What’s on the menu: This Christmas Day menu, inspired by the provinces, highlights unique fare from each region in Canada. From the Nova Scotia lobster to the Quebec foie gras, you’ll taste the flavours from coast to coast without leaving #the6ix—just make sure you have room for the main attractions: roast turkey, slow cooked branzino (European bass) or bison tenderloin

When: December 25, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices: $135 per person

Café Boulud

Find it: 60 Yorkville Ave., cafeboulud.com

The atmosphere: Stepping inside of this charming brasserie in Yorkville, you’d be convinced you were dining in the heart of Paris. With the rows of sea green banquettes, intimate communal seating and mirrored walls, French vibes abound for your decadent holiday meal.

What’s on the menu: Traditional French fare is the star of this sumptuous Christmas feast—though there’s def some Canadian influence, too. Think, delicious chestnut soup with celery, chestnuts and brandy cream, heritage turkey with bourbon, bacon and chipolata stuffing, potato purée, brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and a sage gravy. Still got room? They’ll be serving up a yule log (or buche de Nöel) with a salted caramel sauce for dessert

When: December 25, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: $107 per person

TOCA Restaurant

Find it: 181 Wellington St. W, Ritz-Carlton, tocarestaurant.com

The atmosphere: Can we talk about how gorg this modern Italian restaurant is? Located in the Theatre District, this spot is serving up handcrafted fare with a side of chic décor thanks to its rustic wooden columns, glossy marble tabletops and sleek black industrial light fixtures.

What’s on the menu: A four-course Italian feast which includes seafood, homemade pasta, meat and a little something sweet. Standout dishes include the homemade ravioli stuffed with butternut squash and topped with amaretti biscuits and the roasted turkey carving station, where you can grab some light or dark meat, plus sides like spinach chestnut and apple stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts with smoked bacon

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $109 per person

The Drake Hotel

Find it: 1150 Queen St. W, thedrakehotel.ca

The atmosphere: This hip, buzz-worthy hotel (which, unfortunately, #6ix god Drake does not own) is hosting a swanky, millennial-approved affair for Xmas. Their Art Deco dining room is *the* destination to round up your girls for dins—and it doubles as the perf backdrop for selfies

What’s on the menu: Their special Festivus Dinner has everything you would want in a Christmas dinner: roasted turkey and a maple and glazed ham, plus every fixin’ under the sun (stuffing, brown sugar squash with pecans, shaved Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy *drools*)

When: December 25, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Prices: $35 per person

Bosk

Find it: 188 University Ave., Shangri-La Hotel, shangri-la.com

The atmosphere: With light wood along the walls, elegant cut-out screens dividing the space and decorative bulb lighting over the bar, this minimalist resto proves that sometimes less is more in this fresh space.

What’s on the menu: A three-course feast chock-full of Asian-meets-Canadian eats. Choose from dry aged prime rib, roasted organic turkey, wild salmon or Yukon gold agnolotti (potato-stuffed pasta) for the main. Plus, each table gets potato purée, roasted brussels sprouts, candied yams and sausage and cornbread stuffing to share.

When: December 25, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $110 per person

Best Christmas Dinner in Ottawa

Grill 41

Find it: 100 Elgin St., Lord Elgin, grill41.ca

The atmosphere: This traditionally elegant restaurant (with cases upon cases of wine) is within walking distance to all of Ottawa’s major stops: Parliament Hill, Château Laurier, the Rideau Canal, the National Arts Centre, we could go on… It is *the* spot for a post-dinner stroll around downtown.

What’s on the menu: This prix-fixe menu features scrumptious options whether you’re more of a traditionalist (choose the roasted turkey or the prime rib with mashed potatoes or Yorkshire pudding and seasonal veg) or are looking to change things up this holiday season (order the sesame crusted halibut with sautéed lemon shrimp and risotto or the wild mushroom risotto with shaved parmesan and arugula)

When: December 25, 2017 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Prices: $49 per person

Wilfred’s Restaurant

Find it: 1 Rideau St., Chateau Laurier, fairmont.com

The atmosphere: Tucked inside one of Ottawa’s most iconic hotels, this colourful restaurant has vibrant teal and mustard yellow seating for a not-so-traditional dining atmosphere. But by far the most eye-catching part? The breathtaking view of Parliament Hill peeking out from across the docks.

What’s on the menu: Five courses using seasonally-inspired ingredients and flavours, such as winter kale salad with pomegranate seeds, sliced apples, smoked almonds and a cherry vinaigrette and pan-roasted trout with a parsnip and vanilla purée, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts and a bacon emulsion

When: December 25, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices: $90 per person

Le Café

Find it: 1 Elgin St., National Arts Centre, nac-cna.ca

The atmosphere: When you have a spectacular view of the canal right outside of your window, there’s no need to go OTT on décor. This contemporary Canadian restaurant, tucked inside the National Arts Centre, has a sleek black, grey and white palette with pops of red on the tables for that touch of holiday spirit.

What’s on the menu: This four-course prix-fixe menu starts with a roasted parsnip and pear soup. Then, diners can choose between duck confit or a winter salad with beet and walnut-crusted goat cheese. For the main, they’ve got an Albertan beef tenderloin, seared salmon, roasted Ontario turkey or ricotta and spinach fazzoletti pasta. And if you’ve got some room left, indulge in the three chocolate yule log or pumpkin cheesecake for something sweet

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: $69 per person

The Shore Club

Find it: 11 Colonel By Dr., Westin, theshoreclub.ca

The atmosphere: Wondering where all of Ottawa’s chicest residents will be dining for Christmas Day? Spoiler alert: this place. With high ceilings, dark wooden walls and gorgeous light fixtures hanging over the black granite bar, this ultra-modern space is almost as noteworthy as their contemporary surf ‘n’ turf menu.

What’s on the menu: Two options, depending on your mood. Their everyday menu, which is chock full of top-of-the-line seafood and steak, is on offer… or, you can treat yourself to the special Christmas menu with turkey, stuffing, glazed carrots and a turkey demi glace with English toffee pudding for dessert

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Prices: For the special Christmas menu, $38 per person for the turkey main, $11 for the dessert

Best Christmas Dinner in Montreal

Chez Lévêque

Find it: 1030 Avenue Laurier O, chezleveque.ca

The atmosphere: A Montreal staple for over 40 years, this Paris-inspired brasserie is the definition of simplicity at its finest (in true French fashion). The sleek banquettes, intimate seating and chalkboard menus give the space its distinct European flare.

What’s on the menu: A wide variety of French fare, like fresh pike, grilled cod, veal chop, filet mignon, lobster, sweet breads or rack of lamb for the main. Looking for some French flavours? Try the snails with a chablis garlic butter or the deer tartare with cranberries, parmesan crumble, croutons and greenery

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to midnight

Prices: $85 to $100 per person, depending on the menu

Kitchenette

Find it: 1353 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, kitchenette-montreal.ca

The atmosphere: This retro resto has all of the elements one would want in their new fave eatery: fresh, unfussy décor and ample bar seating that overlooks the open-concept kitchen, all the better for watching the chefs whip up dishes inspired by the South of France.

What’s on the menu: This nine-course prix-fixe tasting menu is made up of small bites that pack a big punch. From duck foie gras to scallops with a white truffle and artichoke risotto to a pear and vodka sorbet to finish the night off, you’ll be the perfect amount of full

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $129 per person, $55 extra for wine pairing

Verses Restaurant

Find it: 100 Rue Saint Paul O, Nelligan Hotel, versesrestaurant.com

The atmosphere: Start the night off at this quaint restaurant, which features little burnt orange booths, tons of natural light illuminating the space and scrumptious bistro fare. Then continue the festivities for drinks at Verses Bar, which is in an atrium with touches of foliage and bricks. (It’s so chic, you might even forget about the copious amounts of snow outside… maybe.)

What’s on the menu: Three courses of bistro dishes for those looking to switch up their regular Christmas dinner line-up. We’re stoked to try the Jerusalem artichoke velouté topped with hazelnuts and chili pepper oil to start and the rabbit loin with prosciutto, parsnips and a light bisque for the main

When: December 25, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $75 per person

Vieux-Port Steakhouse

Find it: 39 St Paul St. E, vieuxportsteakhouse.com

The atmosphere: This steakhouse in Old Montreal has rustic touches, such as unfinished brick walls, exposed beams and fireplaces dotted around the space, in beautiful contrast with its dark leather seating. This cozy spot is the perf winter day hideaway.

What’s on the menu: You guessed it—steak takes centre stage on this special holiday menu. From filet mignon to bone-in rib steak and Manhattan cut striploin, meat eaters will be in heaven with the scrumptious selection of Christmas dinner entrées

When: December 25, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $160 per person

Damas

Find it: 1201 Ave Van Horne, restaurant-damas.com

The atmosphere: Between the Turkish lamps hanging from the bright ceiling to the lush red seating that fills the intimate space, this Syrian restaurant offers a warm, inviting atmosphere for Christmas dining.

What’s on the menu: Their regular selection of Syrian-inspired dishes, including the hummus lahmé, house-made hummus, marinated lamb sautéed in ghee (butter) and topped with pine nuts, or the fattet makdous, an eggplant dish with lamb, nuts and pita bread topped in a tomato sauce and drizzled with yogurt and tahini

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Varies depending on what you order ($75 to $95 per person for the five- to six-course Traditional Syrian Gastronomy Experience)

Best Christmas Dinner in Halifax

Harbourstone Sea Grill & Pour House

Find it: 1919 Upper Water St., Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel, mariott.com

The atmosphere: With bright orange ceilings, doughnut-shaped geometric light fixtures and sleek black countertops, this locale offers a unique atmosphere for your Christmas dining experience.

What’s on the menu: The three-course prix-fixe menu, which comes with wine pairings for each course, has something for everybody. Choose between the French onion soup or the warm winter salad with roasted root veggies, cranberries and goat cheese to start, roasted turkey or pineapple roast ham for the entrée and whisky and orange crème brûlée or a brownie cheesecake for dessert

When: December 25, 2017 until 10 p.m.

Prices: $36 per person

The Westin Nova Scotian

Find it: 1181 Hollis St., thewestinnovascotian.com

The atmosphere: This hotel eatery’s bright and airy vibe is all thanks to the sage green seating, playful patterned carpets and light décor.

What’s on the menu: A buffet-style dinner. Roasted turkey is the show stopper (I mean, obvi), and it’s accompanied by alllll of the trimmings. There’s even live music for the perfect dinner ambiance

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Prices: $62 per person

Harbour City Bar and Grill

Find it: 1990 Barrington St., Scotia Square, Delta Halifax, mariott.com

The atmosphere: This inviting resto has mastered the chic contrast of light and dark décor. A black granite bar and rich leather booths play against the white nautical chairs and light wooden walls in the dining room.

What’s on the menu: A grand buffet with literally all of the Christmas dinner fixings—freshly-carved roasted turkey and prime rib, seafood platters and five different types of salads, plus sweet treats like cheesecake truffles and the sweetest handheld cakes. But there are two things we are particularly amped for (and wondering why we don’t have this in our lives more often): a mashed potato bar and a build your own pasta station (#blessed)

When: December 25, 2017 at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Prices: $49 per person

Best Christmas Dinner in St. John’s

Oliver’s Restaurant

Find it: 160 Water St., olivers-cafe.com

The atmosphere: With plenty of dark wood and a monochromatic interior, this cozy neighbourhood joint is the perf locale for a laid-back dins. Plus, the plush wrap-around booths will easily fit you and your extended fam.

What’s on the menu: A three-course dinner with a gourmet twist. We recommend the roasted parsnip soup topped with candied walnuts to start, the pan-roasted duck breast which is topped with a mixed berry mint sauce and accompanied by risotto, for the main and the eggnog brownie with a whiskey caramel sauce for a sweet (and slightly boozy) end to your meal

When: December 25, 2017 until 10 p.m.

Prices: $58 per person

Rose Manor Inn

Find it: 43 Water St. E, Harbour Grace, rosemanorinn.com

The atmosphere: St. John’s locals flock to this quaint inn in Harbour Grace for an out-of-town getaway. It’s an hour outside of the city, but it’ll be well-worth the trek when you sit down at this intimate spot (complete with a festive Christmas tree) to enjoy a throwback holiday feast.

What’s on the menu: Traditional eats that will fill you with maj nostalgia, from the turkey stuffed with sweet partridge berries, spinach and gruyère cheese to the beef wellington (beef tenderloin wrapped in a puff pastry) and baked cod with a butter-lemon wine sauce

When: December 25, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (reservations only)

Prices: $65 per person