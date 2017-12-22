No matter what your Christmas dinner mood is, Halifax has got you covered. A grand buffet-style feast with a traditional turkey and all of the fixings? I mean, duh. A prix-fixe menu with wine pairings and a more gourmet take on Christmas dins? Do you even have to ask? The only things you need to bring to the best restaurants serving up Christmas dinner in Halifax are a hearty appetite and plenty of holiday spirit. Or click here to taste test the Christmas menus in another major city across Canada.

Harbourstone Sea Grill & Pour House

Find it: 1919 Upper Water St., Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel, mariott.com

The atmosphere: With bright orange ceilings, doughnut-shaped geometric light fixtures and sleek black countertops, this locale offers a unique atmosphere for your Christmas dining experience.

What’s on the menu: The three-course prix-fixe menu, which comes with wine pairings for each course, has something for everybody. Choose between the French onion soup or the warm winter salad with roasted root veggies, cranberries and goat cheese to start, roasted turkey or pineapple roast ham for the entrée and whisky and orange crème brûlée or a brownie cheesecake for dessert

When: December 25, 2017 until 10 p.m.

Prices: $36 per person

The Westin Nova Scotian

Find it: 1181 Hollis St., thewestinnovascotian.com

The atmosphere: This hotel eatery’s bright and airy vibe is all thanks to the sage green seating, playful patterned carpets and light décor.

What’s on the menu: A buffet-style dinner. Roasted turkey is the show stopper (I mean, obvi), and it’s accompanied by alllll of the trimmings. There’s even live music for the perfect dinner ambiance

When: December 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Prices: $62 per person

Harbour City Bar and Grill

Find it: 1990 Barrington St., Scotia Square, Delta Halifax, mariott.com

The atmosphere: This inviting resto has mastered the chic contrast of light and dark décor. A black granite bar and rich leather booths play against the white nautical chairs and light wooden walls in the dining room.

What’s on the menu: A grand buffet with literally all of the Christmas dinner fixings—freshly-carved roasted turkey and prime rib, seafood platters and five different types of salads, plus sweet treats like cheesecake truffles and the sweetest handheld cakes. But there are two things we are particularly amped for (and wondering why we don’t have this in our lives more often): a mashed potato bar and a build your own pasta station (#blessed)

When: December 25, 2017 at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Prices: $49 per person