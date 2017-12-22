The Best Restaurants Serving Up Christmas Dinner in Edmonton

Trying to cook a 20-pound turkey is stressful enough, but add in whipping up mashed potatoes, roasting veggies and making the filling for the apple crumble, and you’ve got a situ that makes us literally want to pull our hair out. If you aren’t #blessed with Martha Stewart-worthy culinary skills (cause, same), we’ve got some fab news for you. We made a list of the best of restaurants serving up Christmas dinner in Edmonton, so grab your fork and the rest is taken care of. Not in the city for the holidays? No worries. Click here to see our ultimate Christmas feast round-up from Vancouver to St. John’s.

La Ronde

Find it: 10111 Bellamy Hill Rd. NW, Chateau Lacombe, chateaulacombe.com

The atmosphere: For a dining experience like no other, bookmark a table at this rooftop revolving restaurant, which boasts aerial views of Edmonton (nbd, right?). Bonus: it is extra -magical in the wintertime, when you can enjoy the wintery view without exposing yourself to the harsh elements.

What’s on the menu: Choose between the Alberta free-range turkey, pan-roasted Atlantic salmon, Albertan prime rib or the Moroccan ratatouille with roasted sweet potatoes, spiced couscous and wilted greens (take note, plant-based eaters) for your main. Then, sink your teeth into the traditional Christmas pudding with a rich rum sauce to end the evening on a sweet, festive note

When: December 25, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prices: $90 per person

Madison’s Grill

Find it: 10053 Jasper Ave., Union Bank Inn, unionbankinn.com

The atmosphere: This classy resto, complete with an earth-toned interior, Roman columns and mod accents, has gotten a seriously chic Christmas makeover. Sticking to the neutral colour palette, they’ve added a lovely Christmas tree, foliage over the fireplace and golden tree décor on the mantle.

What’s on the menu: Six courses of gourmet comfort food with a modern twist. Our top picks: duck prosciutto on grilled crostini topped with a honey roasted chestnut and apple butter, marinated turkey with a cranberry brandy glaze, candied yam purée, parsnips and brussel sprouts and, for dessert, the cinnamon gingerbread crème brûlée with chantilly cream and a gingerbread biscotti

When: December 25, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Prices: $99.50 per person, $174.50 per person with wine pairings

The Harvest Room

Find it: 10065 100 St NW, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, fairmont.com

The atmosphere: With high arched ceilings and an open-concept dining space, this spacious locale can easily fit you and your Christmas dinner crew. Plus, you’ll have a breathtaking view of the North Saskatchewan River Valley from your table, which makes for a photo op you don’t want to miss.

What’s on the menu: A prix-fixe selection of festive fare, from spiced roasted red pepper velouté (a creamy white sauce) to bison strip loin with a red wine jus, brown buttered carrots and spiced potato purée

When: December 25, 2017 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Prices: $139 per person