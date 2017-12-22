Everybody has one essential dish they just have to have on the Christmas dinner table. Whether it’s mashed potatoes, stuffing or turkey (or all of the above, tbh), there is no denying that these goodies are part of what makes a grand holiday feast so special. But there is a way to satisfy all of your Christmas cravings without any of the stress of preparing a ginormous feast. Praise be! These are the best restaurants serving up Christmas dinner in Calgary. Let a gourmet chef whip you up a scrumptious, festive feast so you don’t have to. And once you’re done perusing this list, click here to see a Canada-wide round-up of where we’ll be dining on Christmas Day.

Carriage House Inn

Find it: 9030 Macleod Trail S, carriagehouseinn.net

The atmosphere: The main ballroom at this swanky hotel will be transformed into a grand Christmas feast with sparkly chandeliers, lots of chic mood lighting and, of course, a seriously mouthwatering spread with everything you could ever want in a holiday dins.

What’s on the menu: An expansive buffet complete with a salad bar, an assortment of Canadian and European meats and cheeses, crab legs, salmon, turkey, prime rib, seasonal veg, mashed potatoes and more. Pro tip: wear an ensemble with tons of stretch, because look at this freakin’ assortment of drool-worthy eats

When: December 25, 2017 at 4 p.m.. 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Prices: $49 per person

The Rimrock

Find it: 133 9 Ave. SW, Fairmont Palliser, fairmont.com

The atmosphere: This grand, old-fashioned dining room is just the right setting for a traditional Christmas dinner. The rich red décor, exposed brick and impressive fireplace gives you an excuse to get all dolled up for your holiday feast.

What’s on the menu: A five-course menu consisting of your fave Christmas classics with an upscale twist, like the roasted pumpkin bisque to start, your choice of slow roasted cider-brined turkey, pistachio-crusted lamb or mint-infused poached cod for the main and even a palette cleanser of mandarin sorbet (which is v. chic)

When: December 25, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Prices: $117 per person

Thomsons Restaurant

Find it: 112 8 Ave SE, Park Hyatt Regency Calgary, hyatt.com

The atmosphere: When we think of a rustic, homey interior to go with Albertan fare, the set-up at Thomsons Restaurant is exactly what we pictured. We’re talking tons of rugged brick, steel chandeliers and pictures of rural Canada lining the walls.

What’s on the menu: Four courses of hearty soups, delectable apps (we’re looking at you, baked brie with maple bacon stuffing and pear butter) and of course, turkey, seafood and beef dishes. Bonus: they’re also serving up a delish tofu steak and completely vegan winter grain risotto

When: December 25, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Prices: $84 per person