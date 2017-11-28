Winnipeg’s Best Patios to Lounge at All Summer Long

As soon as the summer heat comes rolling into the city, Canadians congregate at our fave outdoor spot (read: the chicest patios in the city). They are the perfect locale to soak in some much needed Vitamin D, catch up with your crew or spend a summer evening sipping on ice cold bevs. For those of us who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, a quaint patio is the perf way to do just that… without actually having to leave the ‘Peg. Don’t know where to book your next outdoor dinner reservation? Don’t fret. We’ve got you covered with the best patios in Winnipeg. And if you want to peep our go-to spots across Canada, click here.

Tavern United MTS Centre

Find it: 345 Graham Ave., tarvernunited.com

Open since: 2004

The rundown: While this chain has several locations across the city, the view from this rooftop can’t be beat.

The fare: Classic pub eats, like fish n’ chips, burgers, nachos and a plethora of wings, plus premium beers and signature martinis

Baja Beach Club at The Beachcomber Restaurant

Find it: 162 One Forks Market Rd., thebeachcomber.ca

Open since: 2005

The rundown: While this patio is a treat on any day, head there on a Thursday night for the weekly beach party, featuring a DJ and dancing.

The fare: Known for their killer selection of seafood: snow crab, lobster tails, sea scallops, white fish and shrimp. There’s something for everyone.

La Roca

Find it: 155 Smith St., laroca.ca

Open since: 2016

The rundown: This epic double-decker patio can seat up to 200, making it more of a party than a relaxing retreat.

The fare: Tacos and burritos, and six delish Marg varieties

Pony Corral Pier 7

Find it: 1700 Pembina Hwy., ponycorral.ca

Open since: 1988

The rundown: With four locations across the city, this one might just be the prettiest with its gorgeous river view.

The fare: A happy hour menu boasts quick bites and brews, but this spot also serves up classics faves like pancakes, omelettes and french toast for breakfast, and a wide range of pastas, juicy steaks and hearty sammies for lunch and dinner.

Market Burger

Find it: 645 Corydon Ave., marketburgerwpg.com

Open since: 2016

The rundown: Stop by to enjoy a locally sourced burger on this quaint rooftop.

The fare: A menu stacked with signature creations, and a few vegetarian options, too, like the falafel burger.