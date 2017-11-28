Vancouver’s Best Patios to Lounge at All Summer Long

When we think of summer, many things come to mind: lounging by the beach, trying our hand at glamping, going on a roadtrip with the girls… But at the top of our summer bucket list is spending an afternoon basking in the sun on one of the city’s best patios. Between the chic décor, delicious eats and warm atmosphere, patios are *the* place to be when the warm weather rolls in—but with the endless options, it can be a struggle to find a spot for your next brunch date or GNO (girls night out). That’s why we rounded up the best patios in Vancouver. If you want to go patio hopping across the country, click here.

Lift

Find it: 333 Menchions Mews, liftbarandgrill.com

Open since: 2004

The rundown: This chic bar and grill offers a panoramic view of the city.

The fare: Here you’ll find a more upscale dining experience, with updated takes on classics, as well as sushi, seafood and on irresistible steak.

Havana

Find it: 1212 Commercial Dr., havanarestaurant.ca

Open since: 1996

The rundown: Should you get tired of people watching (if that’s even possible), check out the theatre and art gallery inside.

The fare: Caribbean-themed menu, with signature mojitos and sangria

Tapshack Eatery

Find it: 1-1012 Beach Ave., tapshack.ca

Open since: 2016

The rundown: Fostering a sense of community, this relaxing atmosphere close to the water was created using reclaimed and repurposed locally sourced building materials.

The fare: Pizzas, burgers, nibbles and a sweet brunch menu

Cactus Club Café English Bay

Find it: 1790 Beach Ave., cactusclubcafe.com

Open since: 2012

The rundown: If you want to catch an awe-worthy sunset, this is the place for you.

The fare: Modern twists on the classics, like the baja fish tacos and butternut squash ravioli, as well as a very popular happy-hour menu (a standout cocktail: the frosé with rose wine, strawberries, vodka and lemon).

Reflections at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia

Find it: 801 W Georgia St., rosewoodhotels.com

Open since: 2013

The rundown: For a v. exclusive feel, this secluded patio has its own private elevator.

The fare: This resto does it all: brunch (we see you, avocado toast), delicious gourmet salads for lunch and hearty bowls and shareable entrées for dins, plus a menu of bubbly summer cocktails infused with watermelon, coconut and mango.